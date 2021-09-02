With the region volleyball season just around the corner, the Grizzlies are trying to build some momentum.
Logan took a step in the right direction Thursday night. The host Grizzlies swept the Scots, 25-6, 25-19, 25-17, and picked up their second straight win after starting the season with eight setbacks.
“We came in focusing on not having unforced errors,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said. “We wanted to play our game and play to the potential that we know can play because sometimes we forget that. We wanted to remember our potential and play at that.”
In other action involving Region 11 teams, Green Canyon picked up a road win at 2A North Summit in three (25-22, 25-23, 25-23), Sky View also won in three at 5A Bonneville (25-22, 25-18, 25-18), Mountain Crest lost in three at Box Elder (25-18, 25-18, 25-23), and West Side won in four at Bear River (20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-18). Ridgeline was scheduled to host Salem Hills, but it was canceled on Wednesday.
After the first set almost came too easy, the Grizzlies (2-8) had more of a fight on their hands in the second and third. The 3A Scots (0-3) served better and got some wild exchanges to fall their way to be more competitive.
“Yes, we definitely had an easy first set,” Logan outside hitter Aliza Murray said. “I personally, just want the ball and want to hit. I felt like our passing got better.”
Murray was one of eight Grizzlies to record multiple kills Thursday night. The senior finished with a team-best seven and also served up two aces.
“I felt like it really good tonight,” Murray said. “... I really think Alex (Felkins) is going to be a really good coach for our team.”
Felkins was pleased with the play of Murray and number of other Grizzlies.
“Aliza Murray really stood out to me tonight,” Felkins said. “She is that leader on and off the court. She expects the girls to give 100 percent effort and she also gives 100 percent effort. I really thought she had a great game tonight.”
Logan finished with 11 aces for the match. Mallory Davis led the Grizzlies with four, while Brianna Mindola served up three.
“I was pretty happy when we were in serve receive and needed to put the ball away, we took care of business,” Felkins said. “I think we served well.”
Logan couldn’t have asked for a better start against Ben Lomond. After four errors by the Scots, Murray had back-to-back kills. An ace by Davis gave the hosts a 7-0 lead.
The Scots first point came on a serving error, but then Marisol Contreras got Logan rolling again with a kill. The Grizzlies would reel off 15 unanswered points to take a more than commanding 22-1 lead. Back-to-back kills by Tessa Tubbs kept the rally going, and Allyssa Gurr had one of her six kills to give Logan its biggest lead of the match.
Ben Lomond did score four straight points before Contreras had a kill, and Mindola finished off the opening set with an ace.
“We needed to keep up the energy and talking after that first set,” Felkins said. “Communication is key in volleyball, so I’ve found with these girls if they just keep talking and keep pushing, they will do great.”
After a back-and-forth start to the second set, the Grizzlies went on a 7-0 run to take command again with a 10-4 lead. Mindola had back-to-back aces.
An ace by Davis gave Logan its largest lead of the second, 21-13, and capped a 6-0 spurt. Ben Lomond got to within four, before two errors ended the set.
“We have been working on concentrating and being loud and talking,” Felkins said. “We were better at that tonight.”
The third set was much more competitive as it was all tied up at 13-13 at one point after 10 ties and seven lead changes. The Grizzlies used a 8-0 run to take the lead for good. A kill and an ace by Murray seemed to spark the home team. Gurr had two kills during the run.
The match ended with a block by Gabby Hollingsworth and a hitting error by the Scots.
Libero Kat Leto drew praise from Murray for her numerous digs and some good passes. Gurr, a middle blocker, also got a shout out.
“I think we will be ready for region,” Murray said. “We still have a couple of things to work on, but I think we will get there.”
OTHER MATCHES
For the second time this week Green Canyon beat a school from Summit County. The Wolves (7-4) was able to dig deep when needed at Coalville to beat the Braves (5-5) in straight sets.
“North Summit was a very solid team,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “It was a battle and such a fun match for our girls. I was proud of the fight and resiliency our team showed. We are progressing in the things we are working on in practice and that is exciting to see.”
The Wolves had 16 aces as a team, led by five each from Eden Faux and Summer Hahn, while Kaylee Coats had four. Alli Anthon led the team in kills with 12 and also had eight digs. Faux had 10 kills and hit .241, while also coming up with seven digs and two blocks. Adi Falslev had eight kills and a team-best 13 digs. Coats led the team with 35 assists and also had two blocks, while Brooke Monson led the Wolves in blocks with four.
At Washington Terrace, the Bobcats (5-6) were able to stop a mini slide with a win over the 5A Lakers (4-6).
“It felt good tonight to play together and just have fun competing,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said.
Abigail Doxey led the Bobcats with eight kills, hit .312, passed at 2.11, had two blocks and a team-best 13 digs. Brynnlee Hart and Ryen Smith had 15 and 12 assists, respectively. Smith also had five kills, hitting .714 and came up with four digs. Melanie Hiatt had seven kills, passed at 2.25, had a block and four digs. Hannah Radford and Ella Bingham had four blocks each.
At Brigham City, the Mustangs (6-5) fell to the Bees (12-3) for the second time in less than a week. Box Elder beat Mountain Crest in four for third place at the Sky View tournament last Saturday.
“We started out strong and playing pretty well, but then unforced errors got the best of us,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Some younger girls got some playing time, and I’m happy with how they came on the court and fought. It really turned the second game around for us, and we made a pretty good comeback and got some momentum going into the third set. We almost got the third set, and I’m really proud of the players on the court for putting up a good fight until the end.”
Ella Douglass led the Mustangs with nine kills and hit .900. She also had four blocks, two aces and two digs.
“Ella had an incredible night and really stepped up as a leader and played very aggressive and consistent,” Anderson said. “Phoebe (Starnes) gave so much effort and really left all she had out on the court. Paige (Baldwin) played defense and was really aggressive at the net. Kylee (Atkinson) and Gracie (Mangum) both did an excellent job of putting up hittable balls for our hitters and running our offense.”
Starnes led the Mustangs in digs with 13. Baldwin had eight digs. Atkinson and Magnum each had 11 assists.
At Garland, the Pirates (6-3) ventured south across the border to take on the Bears (2-10). West Side was able to overcome a first-set loss and a third-set nailbitter to return home with a victory.
“The girls battled hard tonight,” WS head coach Melinda Royer said. “Defense was the key to our success. Laney Beckstead led the team defensively and added several aces to help us pull out a win.”