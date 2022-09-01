Support Local Journalism

HYRUM – Progress in the right direction was made Thursday night by the Mustang volleyball team.

Now Mountain Crest just needs to make another big step forward and finish a close match. Visiting 5A Woods Cross was able to do just that and pick up its first victory of the 2022 season with a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12).

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

