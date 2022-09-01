HYRUM – Progress in the right direction was made Thursday night by the Mustang volleyball team.
Now Mountain Crest just needs to make another big step forward and finish a close match. Visiting 5A Woods Cross was able to do just that and pick up its first victory of the 2022 season with a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12).
“I would say tonight was a big stride forward for us,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We had a rough night Tuesday.”
The Mustang coach was not pleased after Tuesday’s three-set loss at Ogden. The team went to work on Wednesday in the practice gym.
“We said we were starting over on Wednesday and had a great practice,” Anderson said. “That’s the most fight and grit they have shown all season. It wasn’t perfect, but they gave everything I asked of them. I couldn’t be more proud of my girls tonight for what they showed me tonight and the strides forward we took from the last couple of weeks.”
Mountain Crest (1-4) gave up too many points with errant serves and swings, but the body language was better, and there were some good stretches. The Mustangs kept fighting to the end against the Wildcats (1-4).
“We had quite a few serving errors, but we will get better and find the court more,” Anderson said. “... This group went and fought tonight and was determined to get the next point. They worked hard tonight.”
It was a balanced attack for the hosts as five athletes had at least seven kills. Paige Baldwin led the team with nine, and was joined by Ashley Welker and Rachel Pruden with eight each, while freshman Ellie Crosbie and Kylee Atkinson chipped in seven finishers each.
“Paige Baldwin had a good night,” Anderson said. “She found the court really well offensively. Ashley (Welker) had an awesome night. She has been working so hard.”
Welker hit .400 for the match, while serving up three aces and coming up with three blocks. Crosbie led the team with four blocks, and Jessa Copeland came up with three. Atkinson also served up three aces and had a double-double with 17 assists and 15 digs. Madi Merritt also had three aces and 15 digs. Gracie Mangum led the team with 23 assists, while also serving up two aces and coming up with nine digs. Sophie Garlock had nine digs.
“So many of the girls did great tonight,” Anderson said.
The Mustangs had no answer for hard-hitting Olivia Ruy from Woods Cross. The senior finished with a match-best 17 kills and five aces. She also had two blocks. Ruy ended the match with a kill after the Mustangs had rallied back from being down five to get within two late in the fifth set.
Mountain Crest had the early lead in the fifth, 4-2. The Wildcats used a 7-1 run to get in front and stayed there. Merritt served up back-to-back aces, and Atkinson had a kill to pull the Mustangs within 14-12, but then Ruy finished off the match.
Mountain Crest scored first Thursday night, but quickly fell behind in the opening set. The Wildcats used a 8-1 surge to get ahead and stayed there. Too many errors made it impossible for the Mustangs to rally enough. The hosts gave up 18 points on bad serves, hits or violations.
“There are certainly some things we need to clean up,” Anderson said.
There were seven ties and five lead changes in the second set. Mountain Crest used runs of 6-0, 4-0 and 4-0 to force an extended set. Baldwin had a key ace, while Crosbie and Pruden came up with big kills. The set ended on a hitting error by the Wildcats.
The third set was more of the same as both teams enjoyed big runs. Mountain Crest used a 8-1 surge to take a 22-20 lead, but could not finish the set. Woods Cross did with a 7-2 run.
It was the Mustangs turn to rally late in the fourth with their backs against the wall. Trailing 23-20, the hosts reeled off five unanswered points to stun the Wildcats. Baldwin had two kills, while Crosbie came up with a big block and then finished the set with a kill.
Woods Cross shook off the finish of the fourth and came out swinging in the fifth. Mountain Crest came up short.
“I wanted this win so bad for the girls,” Anderson said. “I know it would have made a difference for them as a group. But I think they recognize that they can trust each other and players are going to go give their all for the team.”
OTHER MATCHES
Four other valley teams were in action Thursday night. Sky View and Ridgeline picked up road sweeps as the Bobcats won at 5A Box Elder, (25-13, 25-22, 25-10), and the RIverhawks were victorious at 5A Wasatch (25-18, 25-17, 25-17). Green Canyon won a marathon match at home in five sets against 3A Morgan (26-28, 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 15-10). Logan came up short at home to 5A Bonneville in three (25-19, 25-13, 25-23).
At Brigham City, the Bobcats (11-0) remained perfect on the season against the Bees (5-4) and in the process captured a new traveling trophy between the two schools called the Canyon Cup.
“It’s something fun we have started with Box Elder,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. You have to cross the canyon to get to each other’s school. It was fun and hopefully will be a new tradition.”
The Bees and Bobcats have been playing each other in volleyball since 1973.
Melanie Hiatt led Sky View with 15 kills, hitting .367, and came up with 12 digs and served three aces. Ryen Smith had a double-double with 11 kills and 19 digs, hitting .280. Ella Bingham hit .385 with seven kills and two blocks. Brynn Hart finished with 38 assists, while Anna Reese had 10 digs. As a team, the Bobcats hit .291 and served at 89 percent.
At Heber City, Ridgeline (3-3) picked up its second straight sweep against the Wasps (3-5). Maggie Larsen led the team with nine kills. Nia Damuni had five aces, and Livvy Davies came up with 25 digs.
At North Logan, it was not easy for the hosts, but the Wolves (9-2) were able to snap a two-match skid against the Trojans (1-4).
“Tonight was a battle,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “I was so proud of our girls implementing everything we have been working on both mentally and physically. They worked together and everyone did their part.”
Adi Falslev had a double-double with 15 kills and 14 digs. Alli Anthon finished with 12 kills and five aces, while Lydia Echols came up with 24 digs.
At Logan, the Grizzlies (1-10) continued to make strides in the right direction and did so against the 5A Lakers (2-3).
“We just need to push a little harder mentally,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said.