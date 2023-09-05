Support Local Journalism

HYRUM – It looked like the Mustangs had cleaned up their game and seized the momentum going to a fifth set Tuesday night against Ogden.

But the Tigers were able to shake off a mistake-ridden fourth set and finish strong. Ogden rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the fifth to take a five-set victory against Mountain Crest in volleyball action, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11.


