HYRUM – It looked like the Mustangs had cleaned up their game and seized the momentum going to a fifth set Tuesday night against Ogden.
But the Tigers were able to shake off a mistake-ridden fourth set and finish strong. Ogden rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the fifth to take a five-set victory against Mountain Crest in volleyball action, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11.
“We started the match slow, but once we got the momentum, we were on,” MC head coach Megan Cooper said. “... We need to work on being a little more scrappy on our feet instead of going to the ground. I am really happy with how they played tonight.”
After committing a total of 27 errors in the first three sets, the Mustangs (4-8) had just five in the fourth. The hosts took advantage of 13 errors in the fourth by the Tigers (8-5), who had just 16 through the first three games.
“We need to believe in ourselves and stay on our feet a little more and believe we can get to them without going to our knees,” Cooper said.
In the final set, Mountain Crest had six errors to Ogden’s three, nearly the margin of victory.
After leading early in the fifth, the Mustangs let some tip kills drop and saw the score tied at 6-6. Then the Tigers served up two aces, recorded a kill, made a block and built an 11-6 lead off a Mustang hitting error. Mountain Crest got within two, but no closer.
“We just had some silly errors in the fifth game,” Cooper said. “I’ve noticed the higher their energy is, the cleaner their play is. We need to make sure their mental game is as sharp as their physical game. But they did play hard and came back. I was really proud of them for making adjustments on things we’ve been working on.”
In other action involving a team from the valley, Logan fell to Juan Diego in five as well. The Grizzlies (4-10) got some good performances against the Soaring Eagle (2-4), but couldn’t finish off the match.
“We should have won,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said. “Kate McLaughlin came in once again hungry and came out of the match with a lot of kills. Elle Broadhurst and Ayva Blazzard also stood out as they came out aggressive and eager to win. They have been working hard in practice and in games.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs finished with 10 aces. The Tigers had 17 aces. Five Mountain Crest plates recorded double digits in digs.
Ellie Crosbie led the Mustangs with 13 kills and four blocks. Rachel Pruden finished with 12 kills and 18 digs. Frances Jackson had eight kills, hit .533 and served up three aces. Sophie Garlock had a team-best 22 digs, while Addley Corbett had 18 digs. Kenya Skinner recorded 22 assists and 13 digs, while Cassidy Sauter had 20 assists and 13 digs.
“Crosbie was hitting really, really well tonight,” Cooper said. “Sophie Garlock, my libero, was passing well and was on top of her defense, her serve-receive passing and she served well.”
The opening set featured 10 ties and six lead changes. The Tigers used a 9-1 run to build some breathing room and served up five aces in the first set to take the early lead.
The second set was even more competitive with 12 ties and seven lead changes. Mountain Crest evened up the match by using a 4-1 surge to take the second set. Jackson had a kill, followed by an ace from Pruden, then a block by Crosbie and Jackson. Crosbie finished off the set with a kill.
Ogden jumped out to a 6-0 lead to begin the third and never looked back. A 9-2 surge gave the Tigers a 16-6 lead. The visitors would lead by 10 most of the rest of the set.
In the fourth, the tables were turned. Mountain Crest scored the first two points and never trailed, even though Ogden tied the set up three times. The Mustangs used runs of 4-0 and 6-1 to build a 20-12 lead as Pruden got a kill. The Tigers did rally to get within two, but Mountain Crest scored the final four points to force a fifth set as Jackson had a kill and served up an ace to end the set.
Then came the fifth set which saw the visitors get back in control.
The Mustangs will begin Region 11 play on Thursday, hosting Green Canyon.
“This is a tough region, so I have tried to play some tough preseason matches to help us prepare for region,” Cooper said. “Hopefully, we have learned and will be able to transition that into our play. One game at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.