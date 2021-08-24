It was another rough night for high school volleyball teams in action Tuesday night.
That is except for Mountain Crest. The Mustangs won their second match in a row, topping visiting Juan Diego in four, 25-13, 20-25, 25-11, 25-18.
There were some other bright spots among valley teams, but they did not translate into match victories. Green Canyon lost a wild one at 5A Brighton in five, 16-25, 25-20, 25-27, 26-24, 15-11. Sky View lost at home to 5A Box Elder in straight sets, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21. Logan also fell at home to North Summit in three, 25-12, 25-14, 25-14.
Mountain Crest (2-1) finished strong against the Soaring Eagle (0-3) after dropping the second set. The Mustangs had a balanced attack in the victory.
“We had some really good plays tonight and a really good team effort,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We saw some things we need to work on, so we’ll keep at it and continue getting ready for region.”
Leading the way for the Mustangs was middle blocker Ella Douglas, who had a team-best 12 kills and hit .478. She also had four aces and four blocks.
“Ella (Douglas) had a great game and really brought a lot of energy and consistency to the court,” Anderson said. “Kylee (Atkinson) also had a great night both hitting and setting.”
Atkinson finished with seven kills, 20 assists and a team-high 13 digs. Kiera Crosbie added eight kills, two aces and two blocks, while Kaytlin Bywater had seven kills, hit .412 and had served up two aces.
Mountain Crest finished with 17 aces as a team, led by Gracie Magnum with seven. Magnum also had 19 assists. Danica Nebeker came up with three blocks.
The Wolves (1-2) just couldn’t finish off the Bengals (1-1). It seemed like the momentum was on Green Canyon’s side after a wild 27-25 third-set win. But Brighton fought right back to claim the fourth in almost the same fashion.
“We had some good heart and fight tonight, which is always fun to see,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We just didn’t close out sets when we needed to the last two sets. It’s always nice to play good teams in preseason to see where it is that we need to grow and work more on.”
Alli Anthon led the Wolves with 15 kills and four aces. Green Canyon had 13 aces as a team.
Kaylee Coats filled up the stat sheet for the Wolves with four aces, 14 digs, 34 assists and three blocks. Adi Falslev added nine kills, two aces and 12 digs, while Eden Faux also had nine kills, four blocks and seven digs. Lydia Echols came up with 12 digs.
The Bobcats (0-2) are still looking for their first win of 2021, while the 5A Bees (2-2) got to .500.
“Aivery Lambson filled in for us at libero and did a terrific job,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “Our outsides passed really well tonight, just struggled in the hitting. Our middles Ella Bingham and Hannah Radford did great with hitting and gave us some blocks.”
Lambson served at 100 percent with an ace, passed at 1.91 and led the team with 11 digs. Radford and Bingham both hit .200, with six and four kills, respectively. Radford also had four blocks. Aezley Young had five kills and two blocks, while Abigail Doxey also had five kills.
The Bobcats have a busy week as they travel to Ogden on Thursday then host the Servin’ Up North Side Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
The 5A Pioneers (1-1) were too much for the Riverhawks (1-2).
“Lehi is a good team with a fun home court environment,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “It was a good experience for us to be exposed to that kind of pressure this early on in the season. The girls stayed hungry to compete. We’re excited to return to practice and keep working hard to make improvements.”
The Grizzlies (0-3) showed some life, but could not take a set from the 2A Braves (1-0).
“We played better in this game, but still lost,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said.