It was a rough start for the Mountain Crest volleyball team Tuesday evening at Logan.
The Grizzlies were clicking and seemed to have momentum after the opening set. That quickly changed in this Region 11 match up. The Mustangs flipped the script and ended up winning in four, 21-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12.
“We had to get our energy up and then we were confident and seeing spots on the court and hitting them,” said MC senior Cassidy Sautter, who filled up the stat sheet with seven kills, hitting .333, had three blocks, came up with eight digs and had 16 assists. “... I was just having confidence in myself, swinging smart and playing aggressive.”
For the Mustangs (5-9 overall, 1-1 region), it was just a matter of everyone getting on the same page after starting the match in a different lineup.
“We started in kind of a different rotation because of an injury,” MC head coach Megan Cooper said. “I think the change messed with them for a minute. We then just switched everything back to normal and then they got in their groove.”
For the Grizzlies (4-12, 0-2), just the opposite happened. After starting the match aggressively, they became tentative at times.
“It was a really good start,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said. “We came in and were taking care of business. We were being intentional, which is what we have been going over, being intentional from whistle to whistle. When everyone is playing their role, we win. We just need to be consistent with that.”
Once Mountain Crest started to roll, Logan could not get the momentum to swing back its way.
“We served really well tonight,” Cooper said. “And we adjusted to their setter, because we really struggled in the first game. They have a great setter. You can’t read her, so we had big gaps and weren’t getting out to our blocks. We started reading the setter better each time in the next three games. Energy was a big part too.”
“We got tentative,” Felkins said. “We are still switching from that old culture into a new culture.”
Ellie Crosbie led the Mustangs with 11 kills. Mountain Crest finished with 10 aces as Kenya Skinner and Rachel Pruden each served up three. Skinner also had eight digs and 21 assists. Pruden, Bree Knudsen and Frances Jackson each chipped in with five kills. Sophie Garlock and Addley Corbett had 15 and 14 digs, respectively.
“I love that we can go from one pin to the other,” Cooper said. “It doesn’t matter where we set. We have confidence in all our hitters. They are starting to see the floor better and better. … They are playing a lot smarter, which I think is increasing their confidence.”
The Grizzlies were led by Kate McLaughlin with eight kills and two blocks. Ana Tupou had six kills, while Elle Broadhurst led the team with four blocks. Rylie Collins added five kills and two blocks. Cambree Cooper served up three aces.
“We just need to keep working on the simple things,” Felkins said. “Everyone needs to play their role. Once we understand that, we will be unstoppable.”
Logan jumped out to a 10-4 lead to begin the match and stayed in front the entire first set. Mountain Crest did tie it up at 15-15, but a 4-0 run by the hosts, which was aided by a kill and ace from Elle Johnsen, kept the Grizzlies in front. McLaughlin had a kill, and Broadhurst stopped a Mustang attack with a block to end the first set.
After two ties and two lead changes in the early going of the second, the Mustangs galloped out to a 16-8 lead after a 9-2 run. Crosbie and Sautter each had two kills. Several hitting errors by Logan ended the set and evened the match.
Logan scored the first point to start the third, but Mountain Crest answered with a 8-0 surge. Five of those points came off of Grizzly errors. The Mustangs were never really threatened in the third.
A 4-0 start to the fourth was all Mountain Crest needed to keep the momentum going its way. The Mustangs added two 6-0 runs to build a 20-7 lead. The match ended on an error by the Grizzlies.
“This is our first region win, so I think we will have confidence now,” Sautter said. “... I feel like every practice we are getting better. I think we are playing better as a team and not as individuals. Our defense and serve receive has improved a lot.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
In other region action Tuesday night, Sky View swept Ridgeline in a very competitive match, 25-22, 31-29, 28-26, and Green Canyon had no problem with Bear River in three, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13.
At Millville, the Bobcats (12-1, 2-0) had their hands full with the Riverhawks (9-5, 1-1), who saw their seven-match winning streak come to an end.
“We had a great team effort tonight,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It took everyone doing their part and helping each other up if needed. I was really proud that they found a way to grit through some tough runs and dips and come out on top. Ridgeline has amazing athletes that always battle.”
The Bobcats are healthy again, and it showed as a number of athletes contributed to the win. Ryen Smith led the team in kills with 13, while also having nine digs and two aces. Anna Reese filled up the state sheet with nine kills, hitting .333, serving 100 percent with four aces and passing at a 2.3. Koria Black hit .500 with seven kills and four blocks. Setter Brynn Hart is back in the lineup and finished with three aces, serving 100 percent, 32 assists and a team-best 11 digs. Makelle Burton and Makenna Smart each had five fills and three blocks. Aviary Lambson had nine digs, while Allie Dahlgren chipped in with eight.
“Anna Reese was solid in all areas of the match tonight,” Sorensen said. “It was nice to have Brynn Hart back in the driver's seat tonight. She fought to get her hitters a good set. Koria and Makelle hit over .500, and Mak came up with some big blocks.”
Ridgeline was led by Alyssa Anderson with 11 kills and four blocks. Abby Bodily also had 11 kills. Kelani Talaki passed at 2.0, while Alissa Flammer passed at a 2.3.
At North Logan, the Wolves (13-1, 2-0) hit .358 as a team and had 12 aces in the three-set match against the Bears (4-11, 0-2).
“We had a solid night,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “The girls were dialed in and executed well. Everyone contributed, and it was a nice team win.”
Alli Anthon led Green Canyon with 11 kills, hitting .412, while Audrey White registered 10 kills,hitting, .333. Sofia Ortiz hit .467 with eight kills and served up three aces. Adi Falslev led the team in aces with five and tied Lily Force with the most digs with nine. Holli Daniels was tough at the net with seven blocks, while Elly Giordano had four blocks and 30 assists.
