Perhaps the Mustangs like to give the fans more for their buck.
It has certainly been worth the price of admission to watch Mountain Crest ever since Region 11 action began. Twice the Mustangs have went to a fifth set and both times emerged victorious.
“It was another late night,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “It was a battle and I’m so proud of how my girls fought together as a team to pull out the win.”
Once again the Mustangs (13-7, 2-0 region) dropped the opening set, but were able to recover and win in five. This time at home against Green Canyon, 20-25, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10.
The Wolves (8-6, 1-1) had their chances, but couldn’t score when needed to in the fourth and got behind in the fifth.
“It’s always a bummer to lose a close match like that,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We weren’t clicking tonight. We will take what we learned and get better from it.”
In other region action, Ridgeline joined the Mustangs atop the league standings with a sweep of Logan, 25-4, 25-10, 25-19. Sky View bounced back from a five-set loss to Mountain Crest on Tuesday to sweep Bear River, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14.
In Idaho, Preston opened district play with a tough loss at Pocatello, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9. West Side also played a district game at home, sweeping Malad, 25-17, 25-20, 25-12.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs served up 14 aces and had big hitting nights from two of their seniors. Kiera Crosbie finished with a team-best 19 kills, while Ella Douglass had 15 and hit .323. Another senior, Kaytlin Bywater had nine kills. Douglass, Crosbie and Madi Merritt had four aces each.
Douglass finished with six blocks, while Ashley Welker had five. Phoebe Starnes led a trio of Mustangs in double-digit digs with 17, while Crosbie had 12 and Bywater notched 11. Kylee Atkinson had 47 assists.
“Ella and Kiera were both strong offensively and put the ball away well for us,” Anderson said. “Kylee did a good job of distributing the ball to our hitters and setting them up for success. Our blockers did a fantastic job tonight putting pressure on their defense, and that really helped us a lot.”
The Wolves were led by Eden Faux with 12 kills, two aces and 13 digs. Adi Falslev added 11 kills and served up four aces, while Lydia Echols came up with 14 digs. Summer Hawn had three aces. Kaylee Coats had 30 assists and 11 digs.
At Logan, the Riverhawks (14-5, 2-0) made quick work of the Grizzlies (2-17, 0-2).
“We’ve been working hard on a few things in practices, and the girls did a nice job transferring that into tonight’s match,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said.
Logan did put up a fight. First-year head coach Alex Felkins feels her team is improving despite another three-set loss.
“Ridgeline is a great team,” Felkins said. “After we made some changes after the first set, we came back fighting and were showing so much effort. ... We are going to keep moving forward. We are seeing some great things, like effort and defense. We need to work out a few kinks on offense.”
At Garland, the Bobcats (7-7, 1-1) had no trouble with the Bears (2-12, 0-2). It was a solid team effort by Sky View.
Abi Doxey led the Bobcats in kills with nine, hitting .263. Aezley Young had five kills, hitting .385, while Ella Bingham finished with seven kills, hitting .308. Melanie Hiatt added four aces, five kills, a block and 10 digs. Kelsey Spackman had 10 digs, Hannah Radford came up with three blocks, and Brynnlee Hart had 13 assists.
At Pocatello, Preston (2-10) struggled after a decent start. Khloe Hobson and Lucy Zollinger each had nine kills. Adree Selley served up four aces, while Tevya Palmer added two.
At Dayton, West Side (15-3) had no trouble with Malad.