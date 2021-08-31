Two valley volleyball teams rode momentum built over the weeknd at a tournament to three-set wins Tuesday night, while the third team in action is continuing to try and get in a groove.
Mountain Crest and Green Canyon each beat up on 3A schools. The Mustangs swept Ogden, 26-24, 25-14, 25-23 in Hyrum, while the Wolves made quick work of South Summit, 25-18, 25-7, 25-9 in North Logan. At Smithfield, Sky View fell to 5A Woods Cross in straight sets, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19.
“Things went well tonight,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “I’m happy that we won in three tonight, but I don’t feel like we ever really got going and playing our game. We just couldn’t get in a rhythm and made more errors than I would have liked.”
The Mustangs (6-4) struggled in the hitting department, finishing with a paltry .041 hitting percentage against the Tigers (0-3). However, they served well with 12 aces in the three sets and just six service errors.
Ella Douglass led Mountain Crest with nine kills, three aces and a block. Phoebe Starns also served up three aces and came up with a team-best 14 digs. Kylee Atkinson had 14 assists, while Gracie Mangum had 13 assists.
“Kylee and Ella did a good job offensively,” Anderson said. “Phoebe and Ella really helped us out on the service line with some long serving streaks.”
Green Canyon (6-4) handed South Summit (4-1) its first loss of 2021. The Wildcats had a four-set win over Mountain Crest to open the season.
“We played a really solid match tonight, which was fun to see,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “South Summit is a very scrappy team and we had to stay focused on each point.”
The Wolves were led by Alli Anthon with 13 kills, while hitting .433. She also had two blocks. Brook Monson had seven hills, hitting .545 and also had two blocks. Adi Falslev had five aces and five kills. Eden Faux had 15 digs, three aces and two blocks, while Kaylee Coats had 29 assists.
As a team, Green Canyon had 14 aces and hit .281 as a team.
“Everyone on our team did their job and worked as a unit,” Larsen said. “I’m really happy with the progress we are making as a team.”
Sky View (4-6) had some good play up front, but too many errors against Woods Cross (8-1) caught up to the Bobcats.
Aezley Young had five kills, hit .308, came up with two blocks and three digs to pace Sky View. Ella Bingham had four blocks, while Ryan Smith had three. Melanie Hiatt and Hannah Radford each had two blocks.
“We were stopping them on the front line, but couldn’t handle the defense on the back row tonight,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We will keep working and getting better at the little things.”
Hiatt and Abigail Doxey also had five kills each, while Katie Low served up four aces. Doxey also had a team-high 12 digs.