HYRUM – There is always a first for everything.
In the heat of their Region 11 volleyball opener Tuesday night, the Mustangs and Bobcats all of the sudden couldn’t see. The gym at Mountain Crest lost power, as did a good portion of Hyrum.
Mustang Kylee Atkinson had just barely served the ball when it became dark. The Mountain Crest bench didn’t waste time in chanting “Accce.” But that was not the case. That serve will have to be replayed.
After waiting 20 minutes, the match was postponed. It will be resumed on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s crazy, in my 20 years I’ve never had a black out,” Sky View head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “When I first started coaching we had a fire alarm pulled and we all had to go outside and then back in. But this is crazy.”
Like her counterpart, Mustang head coach Kindra Anderson has never been a part of a postponed volleyball match.
“I’ve never had this happen,” Anderson said. “I’ve played here and coached here and never seen this. It has happened at practice, but never in a game.”
While the Mustangs and Bobcats weren’t able to finish their match Tuesday, the other two region contests did. Green Canyon swept Logan, while Ridgeline won at Bear RIver in four. In Idaho, Preston split a tri-match, beating Malad in two and falling to Thunder Ridge in two.
Sky View had won the first two sets against Mountain Crest, 25-19 and 25-18. The Bobcats were in front in the third, 15-14, when darkness overtook the match.
“I thought we were on our way to winning that in three, but I guess we will see on Monday,” Sorensen said. “... Mountain Crest was digging up lots of hits, blocking good and hitting good. It was a fun match so far. I just wish we could put a stamp on it.”
Sky View began the night with a 4-0 run in the first set and never trailed as Anna Reese finished off the opening set with a kill. The Mustangs did rally to tie it up three times. Mistakes did the hosts in as they committed 14 errors.
“I am happy with how the girls were playing,” Anderson said. “The biggest thing is they were playing together as a team. We haven’t seen that a lot this year.”
In the second set, the Mustangs built an 8-5 lead and held a 12-9 advantage. Then the Bobcats got hot, going on a 14-2 and scoring the last seven points unanswered. Sky View held a 23-14 lead.
“Sky View is a good team,” Anderson said. “We were right there with them and then started making too many errors.”
Ella Bingham finished off the set with a kill.
The third set was wild even before the lights went out. After the Bobcats scored the first two points, the Mustangs had a 6-0 run, but all six points came on Sky View errors. In fact, when the match was halted, all 14 points had come due to Bobcat mistakes. The lead hand changed hands four times and the score tied on seven occasions.
“We were hitting negative there, which just isn’t us,” Sorensen said. “The start of region is always a different feeling than a preseason match.”
OTHER MATCHES
At Logan, the Wolves (11-2 overall, 1-0 region) had little trouble starting league play on a good note against the Grizzlies (1-12, 0-1). Green Canyon won by a scoreline of 25-8, 25-5, 25-16.
“It was a fun night,”GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We played consistent, focused ball tonight. We served aggressive and that always makes a big difference. I’m proud of our girls.”
The Wolves had 18 aces as a team. Adi Falslev led the way with six kills, eight aces and 10 digs. Paige Spackman led in kills with eight and hit .462, while also coming up with four blocks. Ryann Vail had six blocks.
At Garland, the Riverhawks (10-3, 1-0) won their ninth match in a row to open region play against the Bears (2-10, 0-1), 25-12, 25-21, 22-25, 24-9. Ridgeline roared back after dropping the third set.
Alyssa Anderson and Nia Damuni each served up five aces. Anderson also led in hitting with nine kills, while Elli Holland had four blocks. Damuni and Julia Howe had eight kills each as the Riverhawks used a balanced attack. Gracie Cole passed at 2.0.
At Preston, the Indians (7-9) beat Malad, 25-20, 26-24, then fell to Thunder Ridge, 25-17, 25-16.
Khloe Hobson had 11 kills against Malad. Adree Selley came up with 13 digs.