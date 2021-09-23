HYRUM — And then there was one.
Four matches into the Region 11 volleyball season, Ridgeline finds itself all alone atop the standings. In a showdown of league unbeatens, the Riverhawks topped the Mustangs in four, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, to take over first all by themselves.
“We really just go one ball at a time; there is no pressure,” Ridgeline outside hitter Gracee Putnam said. “We just go out and do our job.”
In other region action Thursday, Sky View climbed back into striking distance of first with a four-set win over Green Canyon, 25-12, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18. Logan was swept by Bear River, 25-14, 25-18, 25-9.
While being in first is where the Riverhawks (16-5, 4-0 region) want to be. Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden is preaching one game at a time and focusing on one opponent at a time.
“We are on top for now,” Roden said. “I know how that puts a target on your back. We will just keep working one set at a time.”
The Riverhawks are certainly buying in to the approach. They rarely seem flustered.
“It’s super fun to be able to trust my teammates,” said Putnam, who had 13 kills, three aces, eight digs and passed at a 2.0. “I know everyone can get the job done. It’s really fun. ... Our mental game this year is better than it has ever been.”
Mira Smullin joined Putnam with 13 kills and hit .355. Ridgeline setter Nia Damuni kept the Mustangs off balance as she had six kills and hit .667.
“Mira is always a good, solid force on the front,” Putnam said. “It’s really fun to play next to her. I now she will get a kill when we need one.”
“Mira can be super dangerous,” Roden said. “When she is on, she is on for sure. It’s exciting to watch her grow. Putnam is just consistent. She is a leader on the court and keeps her composure.”
Damuni led the team with 31 assists and had eight digs. Ava Wilcox served up four of the team’s nine aces. Livvy Davies led the Riverhawks with 14 digs, while Danica David had nine.
The Mustangs (14-8, 3-1) once again started a match with severing struggles. Once that got dialed in better, the hosts were more competitive.
“We had a lot of service errors,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “It was a tough way to start. ... But across the board, it was really good volleyball tonight. It was a lot of fun.”
Kiera Crosbie led the Mustangs with 19 kills, while Ella Douglass had 12 and Kaytlin Bywater 10. Phoebe Starnes had five aces.
In the opening set, Ridgeline took full advantage of 16 errors — either hitting or serving — by Mountain Crest. The Riverhawks used a 6-2 surge to build a 9-6 lead and never trailed again. They finished off the set with a 4-0 run as three Mustang errors and a kill by David provided the points.
“Volleyball is a game of errors, a game of situations,” Roden said. “Whoever can reduce those errors and manage those situations, usually ends up on top. Mountain Crest is a good team. They showed up tonight. It was a fun match to play.”
The second set was tight throughout. The Mustangs used a 4-0 run to take the lead for good, 14-11. Bywater had an ace and a kill. Shortly later Crosbie had back-to-back-to-back kills to give the hosts a 18-13 lead. Ridgeline got within two, but no closer as the set ended on a service error. The Mustangs served and passed better in the second.
“Once we were able to pass and run our offense more effectively, that’s when we excelled,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of my girls. They fought hard tonight. I’m disappointed in the outcome, but not disappointed with my girls. We will keep working hard.”
Mountain Crest built a 11-9 lead in the third set after scoring four straight points. The advantage was short lived.
Ridgeline got on a roll. Putnam served up a pair of aces during a 5-0 surge. Two more aces by Davies and one from Wilcox helped the Riverhawks go on a 13-2 run and take a commanding 22-13 lead.
Credit the Mustangs for fighting back with five straight points to make it interesting. But three errors by Mountain Crest finished off the third.
“We seem to be able to fight back, but sometimes it’s just too late,” Anderson said. “It just didn’t happen tonight.”
It was looking like it was going to be a five-set match as the Mustangs built a 12-5 lead in the fourth. They had a 15-9 lead before the Riverhawks started to rally.
“We just had to keep focusing on one ball at a time,” Roden said. “We don’t focus on outcomes, but one ball at a time and enjoying the process.”
The visitors got a spark from reserve Brooklyn Bishop, who had three kills. A 6-0 run made it 15-15. A block by Elli Holland gave Ridgeline its first lead of the set, 18-17. Kills by Putnam and Damuni kept the Riverhawks in front.
“We had a good lead and then just got out of system and back on our heels,” Anderson said. “We started playing more like we were afraid to make a mistake instead of going out and being aggressive.”
Tied at 23-23, Ridgeline got kills from Putnam and Smullin to finish off the set and match.
“It was really fun to work on earning our points,” Putnam said. “We have worked a lot in practice, and it pays off. ... We just worked on going after one point at a time. We talk and keep it urgent.”
OTHER MATCHES
At Smithfield, it was mostly all Bobcats (8-8, 2-2). Sky View rolled in the first two sets, but the match did become more competitive in the third and fourth sets.
“We played great,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said.
The Bobcats were led by Melanie Hiatt with 14 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Abigail Doxey finished with a team-best 16 digs and added seven kills. Ella Bingham had seven kills and six blocks. Hannah Radford added six kills, while Aezley Young had five blocks.
Green Canyon (9-7, 2-2) had 17 service errors and hit negative 0.017 as a team.
“We had a rough night,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “It’s hard when you give teams as many points as we did with our errors. We resorted to a lot of old habits and mindsets and it showed. With that said, I’m proud that they didn’t give up when things weren’t going our way. We will be better from this.”
Eden Faux had six kills and 10 digs. Adi Falslev also had six kills and two aces. Paige Spackman chipped in five kills and four blocks. Lydia Echols came up with 10 digs, while Alli Anthon had three blocks.
At Garland, it was a battle of winless teams in region action. The Bears (3-13, 1-3) were able to come out on top.
The Grizzlies (2-20, 0-4) have now lost 12 in a row.