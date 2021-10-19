NORTH LOGAN — If there was any doubt who the Region 11 volleyball champs were, the Riverhawks certainly reminded everyone Tuesday night.
Ridgeline set the tone early and cruised to a three-set win against Green Canyon, 25-16, 25-8, 25-19. The Riverhawks never trailed in the first two sets on the final night of the regular season.
“It was awesome the way we started,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “The girls were hungry. We gave them a couple of challenges on our side, and the girls came out and did a really good job.”
It was Senior Night for the Wolves, but there wasn’t much to celebrate after the match that lasted about an hour. Seniors Kaylee Coats and Brooklyn Monson were honored before action began.
“You always want to look for something positive to take and build on,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “But overall, that’s a hard one. It’s one thing to get beat by a good team, but to not give your best effort and just roll over is definitely frustrating.”
In other region action Tuesday, Sky View rolled over Logan in three, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12, and Mountain Crest outlasted Bear River in five, 25-14, 20-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-11. In Idaho, Preston began district tournament action with a five-set thriller, falling to Pocatello, 25-27, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 15-13.
The Riverhawks (21-6, 9-1 region) had already wrapped up the region title entering Tuesday night’s regular season finale, but didn’t show any loss of focus. In fact, the first two sets were over very quickly.
“I think as a team, we played really well today,” Ridgeline’s Maggie Larsen said. “We played together.”
The Riverhawk junior has been seeing more playing time of late and certainly took advantage of it Tuesday night. She had 10 kills and hit .471.
“It’s been good to play (varsity),” Larsen said. “We all practice together, so we are used to playing together.”
“All of the girls work hard,” Roden said. “Sometimes performances go in favor of some. Maggie has been working hard and steppin up to the plate. She does a nice job. She did a good job for us. It’s nice when all of the pieces can come together. It makes a pretty puzzle.”
Ridgeline did get solid play from a number of athletes. Mira Smullin and Danica David joined Larsen with 10 kills each, while Gracee Putnam had nine. Smullin hit .714, and David hit .381. As a team, the Riverhawks hit .341.
“We all worked hard and gave it our all,” Maggie Larsen said.
Livvy Davies had three of the team's eight service aces, and she led the team in digs with 13. Gracie Cole had nine digs and passed a 2.2, while Putnam came up with eight digs and passed a 2.1. Larsen and Smullin had two blocks each. Nia Damuni had 39 assists.
“Nia Damuni is incredible,” coach Larsen said. “She can run an offense from anywhere on the floor. It helps them a lot. She killed it tonight.”
For the Wolves (13-13, 5-5), there weren’t many highlights. Eden Faux led the way with two aces and six kills as Green Canyon hit .024 as a team. Coats and Adi Falslev had six digs each. Coats had nine assists.
Ridgeline scored the first three points of the opening set and used runs of 4-0, 4-0 and 5-0 to build a 22-9 lead. Green Canyon did string together four straight points near the end of the set, but it was too little, too late. David had three kills near the end of the first set.
The second set got even worse for the hosts. The Riverhawks scored the first four points and used an 11-1 surge to build a 17-3 lead. Larsen, Smullin, David and Putnam each had multiple kills. The Wolves used both of their timeouts early on.
“There were plays that I haven’t seen us do stuff like that since August,” coach Larsen said. “... At the end of the night, we did not play good volleyball. It was a bummer.”
Smullin had a kill and teamed up with David for a block to end the set.
Green Canyon took its first lead of the match early in the third, 2-1, when Holli Daniels made a block. There would be eight ties and four lead changes before the Riverhawks finished off the set and match with a 7-0 run. Larsen had four kills during that stretch, including the final one of the contest.
“Green Canyon does a good job, so we always know they will play hard,” Roden said. “Our side did a nice job finishing.”
The 4A state tournament is next week. On Wednesday morning Ridgeline was seeded first in 4A, while Green Canyon checked in at No. 7.
“We are just going to get in the gym and work hard,” Maggie Larsen said. “We need to keep mastering what we are good at.”
“We gotta get back in the gym and work hard,” coach Larsen said. “We have a week to prepare and will be ready to do our best at state.”
OTHER MATCHES
At Logan, it was a downer Senior Night as well.
After a battle in the first set, Sky View (18-11, 8-2) took control and locked up second place in the region. The Bobcats were penalized a match Tuesday for playing too many matches during the 2021 season and had to forfeit a region match, making their league record 7-3.
Sky View then went out and took some frustration out on the Grizzlies (2-26, 0-10). The Bobcats were led by Abigail Doxey with 11 kills and eight digs. Ella Bingham had nine kills and hit .692, while Melanie Hiatt also had nine kills and came up with eight digs. Katie Low had five aces, while Brynnlee Hart had three. Koria Black had three blocks.
Logan was led by Allyssa Gurr with three kills and five blocks. Kaitlyn Leto led the team with 15 digs and was joined in double-digit digs by Aliza Murray (14) and Kaylee McKinnon (10).
The Bobcats are seeded fourth for the upcoming state tournament, while the Grizzlies are 13th.
At Garland, Mountain Crest (16-12, 5-5) gutted out a five-setter with the Bears (5-17, 3-7) to finish in a tie with Green Canyon for third in the region.
“We started off really strong and did play pretty consistently,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We struggled to side out at times and let Bear River go on some runs. We did a lot better offensively than we’ve done recently and won as a team. All of my hitters did well, and (setter) Kylee (Atkinson) did a great job of finding them. Phoebe (Starnes) did a great job defensively.”
Ella Douglass, Kiera Crosbie and Kaytlin Bywater each had nine kills, while Danica Nebeker had eight and hit a team-best .400. Douglass served up seven aces as the Mustangs had 20 as a team, and five athletes had multiple aces in the match. Douglass also led the team with three blocks, while Atkinson had 32 assists. In the digs department, Starnes had 15 and Bywater finished with 11.
Mountain Crest is seeded No. 8, with Bear River checking in at No. 11 for the state tournament.
At Pocatello, Preston couldn’t quite get that breakthrough win against a district opponent.
“It was absolutely a nail biter,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said.
Khloe Hobson had 18 kills for Preston, while Liz Harris finished with six. Tevya Palmer served up four aces, while Tayzlee Salvesen had three.
Preston will now await the loser of Pocatello and Century in the double-elimination tournament. Preston will play on Thursday.