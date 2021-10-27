The Riverhawks were able to earn a measure of redemption against their rivals to the south and, as a result, have an opportunity to play in the semifinals of the 4A Volleyball State Championships for the second straight season.
Top-seeded Ridgeline beat No. 8 Mountain Crest in four sets (25-19, 25-27, 33-35, 25-16) in the quarterfinals of the two-day tournament, which is being contested at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.
Ridgeline, champions of Region 11, improved to 3-0 against Mountain Crest this season, in the process The Mustangs (17-13) beat the Riverhawks (22-6) in the third-place match at this tourney a year ago.
Up next for Ridgeline is a much-anticipated showdown against Sky View in the first of two Saturday morning semifinals. The two teams split during the Region 11 season. The Bobcats (19-12) came storming back from a 2-1 deficit against No. 5 Cedar in the quarterfinals, and did so in convincing fashion (25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-5).
This will be the Bobcats’ sixth straight appearance in the semifinals of the state championships. Sky View captured 4A titles in 2018 and 2020, was the runner-ups to Park City in 2017, placed third in 2019 and fourth at the 5A level in 2016.
The Riverhawks won the first two sets comfortably in the round of eight, but the Mustangs gamely dug their way out of a big third-set hole and were triumphant in thrilling fashion, just before the Herald Journal’s Wednesday print deadline. To its credit, Ridgeline regrouped in the fourth set and was never really threatened.
Gracee Putnam recorded a double-double for Ridgeline as she finished with a team-high 20 digs and 11 kills. Putnam was one of three Riverhawks to tally double-digit digs as setter Nia Damuni accumulated 19 and libero Livvy Davies 18. Davies also contributed with a team-best six aces, plus she passed at a 2.2 clip. Putnam and Dani David also passed well for the Riverhawks, who got 16 kills from Mira Smullin.
Meanwhile, Sky View could have folded after blowing a late third-set lead to Cedar. Instead, the Bobcats’ response was decisive and impressive.
“This team has been so united at working through challenges,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “You talk about being mentally tough, but you have to work that muscle and we have this year. The team has been playing so well and we are excited to play Ridgeline tomorrow.”
Melanie Hiatt and Ella Bingham were instrumental in Sky View’s comeback. Hiatt posted a double-double of 19 kills and 25 digs, while Bingham had 13 putaways and six blocks, plus she hit .400.
Hannah Radford chipped in with six kills and blocks for the Bobcats, who got 10 digs, eight kills and three aces from Abigail Doxey and eight digs from Kelsey Spackman. Doxey and Spackman both passed well against Cedar.
Seventh-seeded Green Canyon (14-14) also competed for a spot in the round of four, but was swept by No. 2 Desert Hills (25-16, 25-16, 25-18). The Wolves were competitive in the lion’s share of all three sets, but the Thunder finished strong on all three occasions.
“It’s always tough to lose at the state tournament,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We had a really great moments, but couldn’t stay consistent enough. We need to take this and learn from it, ready to fight for fifth place.”
Alli Anthon was a bright spot for the Wolves as she hit .391 on her way to 11 kills. Kaylee Coats came through with six kills and 14 assists for Green Canyon.
Ridgeline had a bye into the quarterfinals, as did Desert Hills and No. 3 Crimson Cliffs. Sky View, Green Canyon and Mountain Crest all prevailed in first-round matches on Thursday.
In opening-round action, the Bobcats swept No. 13 Logan by scores of 25-13, 25-12, 25-16, Mountain Crest dispatched of No. 9 Hurricane in four sets (25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17), and the Wolves outlasted No. 10 Snow Canyon in five (25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 25-27, 15-11).
Sky View didn’t waste a lot of time en route to beating Logan for the third time during the 2021 campaign. Hiatt paced a balanced Bobcat attack with eight kills, followed by Doxey with seven. Hiatt recorded an impressive hitting percentage of .428.
The Bobcats served up 15 aces, vs. nine service errors. KaitLynn May finished with four aces, followed by Hiatt and Radford with three apiece.
Doxey led her team with six digs, while three other Bobcats chipped in with five each. Brynnlee Hart and Ryen Smith teamed up for 25 assists for Sky View, which got three block assists from Bingham.
Adi Falslev came through with a clutch performance for Green Canyon against Snow Canyon. Falslev served up an impressive eight aces, plus led the Wolves in digs with 19.
Paige Spackman chipped in with nine kills and four blocks for the Wolves, who got 13 kills from Anthon and 14 digs from Lydia Echols.
“We played a solid team match,” Larsen said. “I was proud of my girls for staying mentally strong and working through things together when it got tough.”
Mountain Crest received solid performances from Ella Douglass and Kiera Crosbie against Hurricane. Crosbie finished with team-high statistics in kills (14) and aces (five), while Douglass added 11 kills and four block assists. Douglass attacked at a .524 clip, to boot.
The Mustangs rattled off 13 aces, although they did rack up 14 service errors. Ashley Welker had a trio of aces for Mountain Crest, which got 39 assists from Kylee Atkinson and 19 digs from Phoebe Starnes.
The Mustangs put up a great block against Hurricane as they finished with 11 team blocks. Jessa Copeland had one solo block and eight block assists.
“It was a fun match,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “My girls played great together and showed up to play. We really excelled offensively and Kiera did a great job getting points for us and finding the court. I think everyone did their share and it was a good win as a team.”
Douglass was even more dominant against Ridgeline as she sparkled with a triple-double. The senior tallied 13 kills, 10 digs and 12 blocks — one solo and 11 assists. Douglass also hit .375.
“She had such a great game,” Anderson said of Douglass. “It was a heartbreaker to lose, but that third set was so much fun and I couldn’t be more proud of how (my girls) fought back and just left it all out on the court to win that set. ... Ridgeline played a solid game and we just made too many errors at times and struggled passing at times to be as effective as we would have liked to be. We are going to fight hard for a couple of wins tomorrow.”
The Mustangs amassed 16.5 team blocks against the Riverhawks, including seven assists from Copeland. Atkinson also had a double-double of 34 assists and 13 digs, while Crosbie added nine kills.
Logan returned to action later in the evening and was swept by No. 12 Dixie in an elimination match (25-11, 25-16, 25-11).
No. 11 Bear River was oh so close to making it to the quarters as it lost in five sets to No. 6 Pine View (12-25, 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 15-13). The Bears will face Snow Canyon in an consolation round match early Saturday morning.
The second semifinal match will pit Region 9 rivals Desert Hills and Crimson Cliffs. Crimson Cliffs swept Pine View in the other quarterfinal match (25-15, 25-14, 25-19).
Green Canyon and Mountain Crest could square off in Saturday’s fifth-place match, but both teams must emerge victorious in their first outing of the day — the Mustangs against Cedar, and the Wolves against Pine View. Ridgeline and Sky View are guaranteed of finishing in the top four.