MILLVILLE – It would seem the defending 4A state volleyball champions are prepared to make another run at Region 11 and perhaps another state title.

The Riverhawks hosted a tournament over the weekend and came out with a perfect 6-0 mark to capture first. Davis finished second at 5-1 in the round-robin format as seven teams competed.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

