MILLVILLE – It would seem the defending 4A state volleyball champions are prepared to make another run at Region 11 and perhaps another state title.
The Riverhawks hosted a tournament over the weekend and came out with a perfect 6-0 mark to capture first. Davis finished second at 5-1 in the round-robin format as seven teams competed.
“It went great,” Ridgeline head coach Jaycee Roden said. “We played some good teams and were able to find out a little bit more of a groove and mesh a little more. That’s why you have preseason tournaments, so it was good.”
With the tournament win, the Riverhawks (9-3) have now won eight straight after a tough start to the 2022 season. To be fair, Ridgeline was playing some tough schools from 6A and 5A, which was the plan in order to prepare for another exciting region season.
“Region is here and we are excited,” Roden said. “We are always working on certain things. We have tasks we want to complete. Every game matters.”
Mountain Crest also competed at the Ridgeline tournament, going 2-4. The Mustangs (3-9) are still trying to get all the kinks worked out.
“Friday was a little rough for us,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We struggled to get into a rhythm and compete together. There were moments of great things, but unfortunately it just wasn’t consistent enough. We did a lot better on Saturday and found a little bit of a drive to win and fight. The girls played well together and through some different lineups we found some consistency with several players.”
On the first day of action, matches were best-of-3, while play on Saturday was best-of-5. The Riverhawks and Mustangs tangled on Friday with the hosts coming out on top, 25-16, 25-10.
Ridgeline was led by Maggie Larsen with seven kills, while Livvey Davies had 12 digs and two aces. Mira Smullin added two aces and two blocks. The Riverhawks served 93.9 percent as a team.
Larsen is one of eight seniors on the Ridgeline team and served well throughout the two days of action. She had six aces against Weber and four in the match with Weber. Davies, the Riverhawk libero, was solid throughout, as was Nia Damuni.
Roden didn’t want to single any individuals out and used different lineups throughout the matches.
“At tournaments it’s a little about managing bodies and finding a groove,” Roden said. “Six matches is a lot to play. It’s a team effort, and everybody did a really good job. … I think our team is meshing at the right time. We are making progress as a team, which is what matters. They are working really hard.”
Ridgeline dropped a set to Box Elder, but won in three, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11. That would be the only set the Riverhawks would lose. They swept Murray (25-14, 25-12), Weber (25-14, 29-27), Davis (25-21, 25-19, 25-19) and Roy (25-21, 25-13, 25-11).
Mountain Crest picked up wins against Murray (25-20, 23-25, 25-18, 25-11) and Roy (25-16, 25-17, 25-18). The Mustangs fell to Ridgeline, Box Elder (23-25, 25-21, 15-10), Weber (25-12, 25-17) and Davis (25-17, 25-17, 25-13).
“Paige Baldwin and Liv Willis both did a great job on the outside,” Anderson said. “Even with Page fighting a cold and not feeling well, she really brought a lot offensively and they both played really aggressive. All three of my middles – Ashley Welker, Ellie Crosbie and Frances Jackson – got into a great rhythm and made some big plays for us.
“It was good for us to get to play a lot and just work through some things that we’ve been struggling with. I wish we could have fought more at different times and got a couple more wins that we were capable of getting, but we did learn from those losses and made some progress moving on from mistakes and looking to the next point.”
Region 11 play begins Tuesday. Mountain Crest hosts Sky View, while Ridgeline travels to Bear River.
CROSS COUNTRY
There were two big meets last Friday that involved several teams from the valley. Ridgeline and Mountain Crest ran in the Spartan Invitational hosted by Murray High School, while Preston and West Side were at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
There were 18 boys teams and 14 girls squads at the Spartan Invite. Farmington won the boys team title with 63 points, followed by Weber with 65. Mountain Crest was 14th (418) and Ridgeline finished 15th (419). The top boy was Spencer Bradshaw from Farmington as he ran the 5K course in 15 minutes, 8 seconds, winning by 18 seconds. Hyrum Staffanson led the Mustangs, taking 44th (17:06), and Tate Hickman was the top Riverhawk, finishing in 50th (17:13).
In the girls race at Murray, Weber won with 77 points, followed by Brighton with 99. Ridgeline was seventh (184) and Mountain Crest was 13th (309). The top girl was Katie Hansen from Woods Cross in 18:54, winning by four seconds. Three Riverhawks ran in a tight pack as Madelyn Busch (22nd, 20:23), Madeline Sonntag (24th, 20:24) and Sydnee Walton (27th, 20:28) were within five seconds of each other. Lauren Smith was the top Mustang in 30th place (20:37).
At Idaho Falls, there were the Varsity A and Varsity B races. Preston competed in A, while West Side was in the B, which were smaller schools.
Rocky Mountain won the Varsity A in both boys and girls with 30 and 71 points, respectively. Rocky Mountain had four of the top five finishers in the boys race. Preston was 12th out of 20 teams with 304 points. Samuel Visser was the top runner for the Indians, placing seventh in 17:11.
On the girls side, Preston was second, just two points behind Rocky Mountain at 73. The top five Preston runners were among the top 19 finishers and all seven varsity harriers were in the top 34. Tenley Kirkbride led Preston and was ninth overall, clocking in at 20:17.
In the Varsity B competition, Sugar-Salem won the boys title with 86 points, followed by West Side with 100 as 18 teams competed. The Pirates had their top five runners among the first 34 finishers. Bradyn Noreen led West Side, taking sixth in 17:46.
In the girls race, Soda Springs edged Malad, 103 to 106. West Side was 13th out of 15 schools with 300 points. Keziah Westover led the Pirates, placing sixth in 21:17.