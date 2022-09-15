Support Local Journalism

MILLVILLE – Make it 10 in a row for the Riverhawks.

The Ridgeline volleyball team rolled to a three-set win Thursday night against Logan in Region 11 action, but the Grizzlies did put up a fight. The 4A defending state champion Riverhawks were just more powerful in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 victory.

