MILLVILLE – Make it 10 in a row for the Riverhawks.
The Ridgeline volleyball team rolled to a three-set win Thursday night against Logan in Region 11 action, but the Grizzlies did put up a fight. The 4A defending state champion Riverhawks were just more powerful in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 victory.
“I love playing in region,” said Ridgeline outside hitter Maggie Larsen, who finished with a match-high 10 kills and four aces. “It’s the best part of the season.”
The Riverhawks (11-3 overall, 2-0 region) are not at full strength with a player nursing an injury, but managed to keep improving in their latest victory.
“You can’t complain about being 2-0 and a sweep tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Jaycee Roden said. “We have had a great week of everyone figuring out how to connect.”
Logan (1-13, 0-2) was much more competitive than its first region outing. The Grizzlies are still a work in progress.
“I feel like we had spurts where we were competing and believed in ourselves,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said. “We just need to make sure that we capitalize on those moments and continue with that momentum and don’t let it die. … I feel like we are making improvement and need to keep on the path.”
In other region action Thursday, Green Canyon won in three against Mountain Crest, while Sky View swept Bear River to keep pace with the Riverhawks in the standings. In Idaho, West Side lost a district match at Malad in four.
Ridgeline served up 16 aces for the match, but also had 12 service errors. However, the Riverhawks were being aggressive, which the coach liked.
“Because we were aggressive at the service line, we are seeing more errors than we like,” Roden said. “But we are also seeing some good aces. I imagine we will fine tune that with time.”
Larsen and Livvy Davies each had four aces.
“Our serving was aggressive, but we missed a few, so we need to work on that,” Larsen said.
The Grizzlies had 13 service errors for the match, but a trio of aces had the visitors smiling.
Alyssa Anderson had eight kills for the Riverhawks, while Elli Holland recorded three blocks. Gracie Cole passed at a 2.6. Davies came up with six digs.
“They (Larsen and Anderson) are both swinging really nicely right now,” Roden said. “There are some things we are working on and they have adjusted. We are working on our offensive scheme, figuring out what that looks like. … Part of it is figuring out who we have and our depth chart.”
Seven different Grizzlies recorded a kill Thursday night. Odette Malmquist led Logan with three. Elle Broadhurst had two blocks for the Grizzlies.
“There were some good things tonight,” Felkins said. “We just need to make sure to emphasize those moments.”
The opening set featured two ties and two lead changes in the early going. Ridgeline scored six straight points that turned into a 10-1 run to seize control of the first set. Larsen served up back-to–back-to-back aces during that stretch. Fifita Corona and Mira Smullin had kills and a Logan error ended the first set.
After Nia Damuni began the second set with an ace for the Riverhawks, the Grizzlies got kills from Elle Johnson and Malmquist to take a 3-2 lead. Davies then served up two aces as part of a 5-0 run, but Logan did not roll over.
An ace and kill by Ana Tupou and a kill by Kate McLaughlin helped the Grizzlies score four straight points. Broadhurst tied the second set at 10-10 on a kill. Then the Riverhawks broke it open with a 9-1 run as Mac Cornia served up an ace, as did Damuni and Larsen had two kills. A serving error by Logan ended the second.
Larsen had back-to-back kills to start the third, and the Riverhawks quickly built a 10-4 lead. The hosts increased their lead to 19-7. Logan scored five straight at match point, but was too far behind and a serving error ended that run.
“We played some really tough teams in the preseason, so we are ready for region,” Larsen said. “... We have a lot of potential as a team, but it all comes down to how hard we work and the choices we make.”
Next up for Ridgeline is a showdown with Sky View.
“We don’t focus on that (Bobcats being undefeated),” Larsen said. “It’s another team from somewhere. Every game is the biggest game of the season. We are ready for it.”
OTHER MATCHES
At North Logan, the Wolves (12-2, 2-0) beat the Mustangs (3-10, 0-1) 25-19, 25-18, 25-16.
“Tonight was a battle of serve and pass,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “Mountain Crest served tough, but overall our girls responded well and worked together. It’s fun to see them battle together and keep improving.”
The Wolves were led by Paige Spackman with seven kills, hitting .417. Adi Falslev added six kills and four aces. Holli Daniels and Summer Hahn each had four blocks, while Abby Blau had 13 assists and three assists. Kierstin Payne came up with seven digs.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (13-0, 1-0) kept their record spotless, sweeping the Bears (2-11, 0-2) 25-16, 25-13, 25-22.
“It was a solid team effort,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “The girls are playing well together and very unselfish.”
Anika Archibald served 100 percent with four aces, while also coming up with 13 digs and passing at 2.3 for the Bobcats. Melanie Hiatt led the team in kills with 14, hitting .440, while passing at 2.3 and serving up two aces. Hannah Radford six kills, hitting .313 and recording two blocks. Anna Reese hit .333 with five kills and had two blocks. Brynnlee Hart had 24 assists, seven digs, two kills and two aces.
At Malad, the Pirates tasted defeat for just the third time this season and against a district foe in the Dragons, 25-14, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18.
Abby Fuller led West Side offensively, while Britta Grimm led the team in blocks on defense.
West Side beat another district foe on Wednesday in Soda Springs, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22.