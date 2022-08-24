MILLVILLE — Playing stiff competition before region play is the goal of many high school coaches.
The Ridgeline volleyball team certainly fits into that category. The defending 4A state champions began the 2022 season with two setbacks. Tuesday they changed that goose egg in the win column.
Hosting 5A Lehi, traditionally a good volleyball school, the Riverhawks notched their first W of the young season in straight sets, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24.
“I think that our girls recognize that we are playing big ball right now, and that is exactly where we want to be,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “It’s always hard to take some losses, but we’ve talked about not being after outcome wins or outcome losses right now. We are about the process and wanting to play some big ball this year.”
It was a successful evening for most of the valley teams in action Tuesday. Green Canyon won at home, sweeping North Summit in three (25-22, 25-18, 26-24). Sky View took care of Woods Cross on the road in three (25-21, 25-22, 25-18). Mountain Crest was the lone school to taste defeat, falling in three at Herriman (25-6, 25-11, 25-21).
After opening the match against the Pioneers (0-2) in convincing fashion, the Riverhawks (1-2) found themselves down in the second set, 15-10. The hosts rallied for seven straight points to get back in front. They stayed there to go up 2-0, getting a kill and ace from Nia Damuni.
In the third set, Ridgeline raced out to a 6-2 lead, once again getting a kill and ace from Damuni to get things started. Maggie Larsen added two kills.
During a 7-2 surge by the Riverhawks, Mira Smullin had two blocks and a kill as Ridgeline built a 15-7 lead. It was looking like the hosts would cruise to an easy sweep.
However, Lehi had other plans. The Pioneers scored five straight points as part of a 8-1 run to tie the set at 22-22.
Ridgeline never gave up the lead, but had to go extra time to finish off the set and match. A pair of kills by Larsen and a final finisher by Alyssa Anderson ended the night.
“The girls responded really nicely tonight after starting 0-2,” Roden said. “We had some energy. It was a really good job.”
Larsen led the Riverhawks with 11 kills, while Damuni had another balanced game with six kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks. Livvy Davies had 10 digs, and Anderson served up five aces.
“What shined tonight was that they responded as a team,” Roden said. “They came together night and figured out how to win as a team. It doesn’t matter who is in the spotlight.”
At North Logan, the Wolves (3-0) remained perfect on the season against the Braves (1-1).
“It’s been a solid start to the season,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “The girls are playing well together and really supporting each other. We have a lot of depth this year, and practice every day is a battle, which is huge in game prep.”
A year ago the Wolves dealt with injures and could never get fully healthy. So, far this year it has not been a problem.
Alli Anthon led Green Canyon with 10 kills, hitting .318. Eden Faux had 15 digs, while Adi Falslev and Ryann Vail each had five aces. Vail also chipped in five kills and four blocks. Holli Daniels added six kills and four blocks.
As a team, the Wolves had 14 aces and hit .238.
At Woods Cross, Sky View also remained undefeated on the year. The Bobcats (2-0) seemed in control throughout against the 5A Wildcats (0-2).
“The team responded well to some different roster positions,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We stayed calm and kept fighting through some rough passing at the beginning. They focused on each other and kept fighting for the win. So proud of the way they treat each other and enjoy playing with and for each other.”
Melanie Hiatt led the Bobcats with eight kills, hitting .389, had nine digs and came up with two blocks. Brynn Hart had 24 assists, three digs, two blocks, five aces, four dump kills on four attempts. Ella Bingham finished with six kills, hitting .250 and also had three blocks.
At Herriman in a battle of the Mustangs, Mountain Crest (0-2) struggled early on. The 6A Mustangs (5-0) proved why they are a good team.
“They (Herriman) are a really good team and played really well,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “It was a good learning opportunity for us.”
To Mountain Crest’s credit, the sets got closer as the match progressed. In fact, the Mustangs from Cache Valley tied at 20-20 in the third set before Herriman finished off the match.