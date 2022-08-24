Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MILLVILLE — Playing stiff competition before region play is the goal of many high school coaches.

The Ridgeline volleyball team certainly fits into that category. The defending 4A state champions began the 2022 season with two setbacks. Tuesday they changed that goose egg in the win column.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you