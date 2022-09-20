SMITHFIELD – All streaks eventually come to an end and such was the case Tuesday night for the Sky View volleyball team.
The Bobcats had opened the 2022 campaign with 14 straight victories, They ran into Region 11 foe Ridgeline and could not make it 15.
The Riverhawks have a streak of their own going and after dropping the first set, went on to win in four. Ridgeline responded well after falling in the opening set, winning 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22.
“It was two good teams, so you expect it to be a battle,” Riverhawk head coach Jaycee Roden said. “... We focused on completing simple tasks on our side. Region matches can be emotional and removing that emotion with focusing on tasks and figuring out what’s working and what’s not working.”
Ridgeline (12-3 overall, 3-0 region) has now won 11 in a row.
“It was just another game for us; we take wins in all forms,” Riverhawk middle blocker Mira Smullin said. “It was a fun night.”
In other region action Tuesday night, Mountain Crest beat Logan in four sets, while Green Canyon won in three at Bear River.
After winning the first set, Sky View (14-1, 2-1) could not keep the momentum. Too many errors ultimately cost them against a very good Ridgeline team.
“We hit .091 as a team and passed at a 1.5, and that’s just not what they do,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “I feel like we kind of had scrambled eggs over here. We were scrambling and a little hesitant. … Ridgeline served well and played well.”
Sorensen was not making excuses. She credited the Riverhawks and knew it would be a battle. Roden felt the same way.
“Sky View is a good team, have good players and have a good rhythm going on,” Roden said. “I think both teams will continue to be successful.”
The Riverhawks got a balanced attack as Maggie Larsen and Julia Howe each finished with 10 kills. Smullin recorded eight finishers and came up with five blocks, which was big for Ridgeline as the senior has been dealing with an injury.
“She (Smullin) was hungry to get on the court and did well,” Roden said. “When she is on the court, we expect nothing but her to be successful, the same as any other person on the court. She did a nice job.”
How is Smullin feeling?
“I pulled a muscle in my shoulder, but I have been doing some rehab and we’re feeling good,” Smullin said. “It felt pretty good tonight.”
Nia Damuni had an all-around solid match with a team-best 14 digs, five aces and two blocks, Livvy Davies came up with 13 digs, while Larsen had two blocks.
The Bobcats were led by Melanie Hiatt, who had a double-double with a match-best 16 kills and 14 digs, while also serving two aces and coming up with three blocks. Brynn Hart had 31 assists, 16 digs and two blocks. Hanna Radford finished with four blocks and five kills. Ryen Smith had 12 kills, three aces and nine digs.
The first two sets of the match were almost mirror images and obviously the scores were the same as each team asserted itself.
In the opening set, the Bobcats jumped out to a 7-2 lead, starting with an ace from Anna Reese. Ridgeline got within a point, 11-10, but would never draw even with the hosts. A 5-0 run near the end, capped by an ace from Hiatt, brought it to set point. A serving error by the Riverhawks ended it.
Despite having 10 errors, Sky View had won. But that would catch up with the Bobcats.
“I felt like they never let down and were pushing the whole time,” Sorensen said. “I give my team credit for all the effort they put in, because they did not quit.”
In the second set, Ridgeline raced out to a 8-1 lead. A pair of aces from Larsen and one from Damuni helped the visitors swing the momentum their way. Sky View got within three on several occasions, but like the Bobcats had in the first set, the Riverhawks used a late 5-0 run to keep a nice lead and never trailed. A Sky View hitting error evened the match.
“They were too serious,” Roden said of her athletes. “I told them to just chill, relax and have fun. They do best when they are enjoying their time on the court. They do best when they are having fun. I guess they needed some permission to have fun, because they didn’t the first set.”
Ridgeline jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the third set. The Riverhawks stayed in front until the Bobcats were able to score four unanswered for the first tie of the match, 15-15. The first lead change of the night followed shortly on kills by Hiatt and Smith.
Kills by Smullin and Damuni swung the advantage back the Riverhawks way as they went on a 8-2 surge to take control of the third. A kill by Howe finished off the third.
“She (Howe) is a good player,” Roden said. “It’s fun to see her find success and do well. She came in and lit a match so the team could catch fire, and that was fun to see from her.”
It was looking like the Bobcats were going to seize the momentum back in the fourth set as they built a 6-1 lead with Hiatt getting two kills and a block. The Riverhawks responded with a 6-1 run to tie the fourth, getting aces from Davies and Alyssa Anderson.
Ridgeline scored six straight points to get in front. Larsen had three kills, including two after long rallies. The Riverhawks stayed in front the rest of the way, but the Bobcats did not roll over, clawing back to within a point. Smullin finished off the set and match with a kill.
“We just had an energy shift and told ourselves we were going to get the job done,” Smullin said. “... Energy in our celebrations is what kept us going. We just want to keep working hard in practice and progressing and see what happens.”
Both teams will be back in action Thursday.
“We have a saying, ‘fail forward,’” Sorensen said. “You are going to have some fails in life, but if you fail forward, take it and move forward and learn from it. So what if you get a loss. This team will keep working, and they will bounce back.”
OTHER MATCHES
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (4-11, 1-2) dropped the first set, but then rebounded to beat the Grizzlies (1-14, 0-3) in four, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12.
“We started off a little slow and played afraid to lose, but we finally got into a groove and played together and to win,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Ashley (Welker) and Rachel (Pruden) both played really well and just stayed consistent for us. It was fun seeing the girls play together and fight a little for a win.
Welker had a team-best seven kills, hitting .300 and had eight aces. The Mustangs had 22 aces as a team as Kylee Atkinson served up five, and Pruden had three as did Gracie Mangum. Welker and Pruden led the team in blocks with three and two, respectively. Madi Merritt had 15 digs for Mountain Crest.
At Garland, the Wolves (13-2, 3-0) kept pace with the Riverhawks atop the region standings by beating the Bears (2-12, 0-3) in three, 25-11, 25-20, 25-23.
Green Canyon was led by Alli Anthon with nine kills, hitting .300 and serving up three aces. Ryann Vail finished with five kills, hitting .500. Summer Hahn hit .429 with four kills and two blocks, while Lydia Echols came up with 14 digs.