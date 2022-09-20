Ridgeline Sky View Volleyball

Ridgeline's Mira Smullin (40) and Fifita Corona (12) go up to block Sky View's Anna Reese Tuesday night in Smithfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

SMITHFIELD – All streaks eventually come to an end and such was the case Tuesday night for the Sky View volleyball team.

The Bobcats had opened the 2022 campaign with 14 straight victories, They ran into Region 11 foe Ridgeline and could not make it 15.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

