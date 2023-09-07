Coming off a couple of tough losses, defending Region 11 and 4A state champion Ridgeline wanted to begin league play on the right foot Thursday night.
Meanwhile, a much improved Logan side was also looking to begin region action with a bang. The Grizzlies hosted the Riverhawks in the region opener for both schools that ended in three sets, but was pretty competitive.
Ridgeline fell behind early in each set, but was able to finish all three strong to pick up the sweep, 25-10, 25-20, 25-9.
“You can’t complain about getting a region win,” Riverhawk head coach Jaicee Roden said. “... I have a lot of respect for (Logan coach) Alex (Felkins). She is changing the culture and building a nice program. The girls work hard for her. She does a really nice job, and the Logan kids have heart and want to win just like any other team.”
For Logan (4-11 overall, 0-1 region) it was another step in the right direction. The Grizzlies have shown they can compete with good teams, but are learning to sustain that level.
“We would compete in the beginning and then all of the sudden let it drop,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said. “... Compared to last year at this points, we have made leaps and bounds, it’s a whole different team and program.”
The Grizzlies led 2-0 to start the first set, 3-0 to begin the second and 3-0 in the early going of the third. Each time the Riverhawks (3-4, 1-0) responded.
“I just talked to the team about how they just kept battling,” Felkins said. “We were competing with them, we were right there with them (Riverhawks) and just lost it in the end.”
Ridgeline ended the first set by scoring the final eight points. The Riverhawks also had a 8-0 run early in the game and both were powered by some great serves as Alyssa Anderson had six aces in the first set, while Kendra Smith had two. Anderson had four straight aces near the end of the set.
“We have been working on our serves in practice a lot,” said Anderson, who finished with 10 aces for the match. “We want to be attacking and aggressive, but keep the ball in.”
Ridgeline had 21 aces for the match.
“We want to serve a certain way and we want to make sure we are in control of the serve and pass game and that has been a challenge for us in previous matches, so they did a nice job bringing the heat,” Roden said. “We also minimized errors while bringing the heat, which can be tricky. They did a good job.”
The second set was much closer with seven ties and three lead changes. The Grizzlies got within 23-20 on an ace by Ana Tupou and a kill by Elle Johnsen. Anderson turned the momentum back the Riverhawks way with a kill, and then a hitting error by Logan ended the second.
After falling behind early in the third, Ridgeline scored five straight to get in front as Anderson served up two more aces. The Riverhawks used an 11-0 run to build a 24-8 lead as Kayte Holland matched Anderson with four straight aces, but then one-upped her with two more aces during the run.
“We are working one ball at a time, and it’s important that each person do their job to the best of their ability,” Roden said. “We want individuals to stand out, but for the purpose of the team.”
The match came to an end on a service error by the Grizzlies.
Anderson also led the Riverhawks in kills with eight and assists with 15. Four Ridgeline players had at least five kills. Following Anderson was Smith with seven finishers, Holland with six and Abby Bodily with five. Holland and Kelani Talakai each had nine digs, while Alissa Flammer passed at 2.2.
“We have had a good preseason and been working on connecting and bonding with each other and working as a team,” Anderson said. “We are starting to get it.”
Anderson is one of the few returning players from the title team of a year ago. She is trying to be a leader and especially in her primary position as the setter.”
Johnsen led the Grizzlies with five kills. Elle Broadhurst had three blocks, and Rylie Collins had two.
“I felt Cambree (Cooper) really stepped up tonight, coming back from a concussion and tonight she killed it,” Felkins said. “My two middle blockers were blocking a lot of balls tonight. Elle Broadhurst and Rylie Collins just did a great job. Belle Priebe also stepped up tonight.”
Ridgeline hopes to now carry this momentum into its tournament this weekend in Millville.
“We are really young and inexperienced this year, so the more reps the better,” Roden said. “The girls are in a good place and the tournament will be fun.”
OTHER REGION MATCHES
In the other two region matches, the winners were also on the road and able to win in three. Green Canyon topped Mountain Crest, 25-11, 27-25, 25-20, and Sky View cruised by Bear River, 25-15, 25-13, 25-5.
At Hyrum, the Wolves (12-1, 1-0) had a player return from injury but were without another because of illness. Green Canyon was without middle blocker Summer Hahn, but did get Sofia Ortiz back, who has missed a number of matches.
“We were able to work through some things and pull out the W,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “I thought we served tough tonight and offensively had a good night. It will be nice to get everyone healthy and back in the groove, but proud of them for stepping up and making things work.”
Ortiz led the Wolves with 10 kills and hit .474. Audrey White added eight kills, hitting .412. Brooklyn Coats had seven kills, nine digs and three aces.
Green Canyon had 16 aces in the match, led by Alli Anthon with six. Holli Daniels had three aces and two blocks. Lily Force and Adi Falslev each came up with 10 digs. Elly Giordano had 27 assists.
The Mustangs (4-9, 0-1) got over a rough start and were much more competitive in the final two sets.
“The girls started slowly but turned it up in the second and third games,” MC head coach Megan Cooper said. “I was proud of the girls and how they implemented skills we had worked on in practice into the game tonight. We are seeing a lot of growth in the girls and they continue to improve each day.”
Rachel Pruden had eight kills and hit .375, while Ellie Crosbie had seven kills while hitting .385 for Mountain Crest. Cassidy Sautter did a little of everything for the Mustangs with four aces, nine digs and 16 assists. Sophie Garlock came up with 11 digs.
At Garland, the Bobcats (11-1, 1-0) welcomed back two starters and had no problem with the Bears (4-10, 0-1). In fact, Sky View used some back ups as well in the victory.
“Tonight was a great way to start a tough region schedule,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We had Brynn Hart and Koria Black back in the lineup from injuries, and they did amazing. The whole team stepped up and had a fun night playing together and making plays.”
The Bobcats hit .475 as a team and served up 10 aces. Anna Reese led the way with 10 kills and 12 digs, while hitting .450. Ryen Smith had 10 kills, hit .348 and came up with seven digs. Black returned to hit .818 with no errors and had nine kills. Makelle Burton and Makenna Smart each had five kills and hit .571 nad .333, respectively. Smart also had two blocks. Hart served up three aces and had 20 assists, while Allie Dahlgren record 13 assists. Aivery Lambson had eight digs.
