MILLVILLE – It may have been a slow start for the Riverhawks on Senior Night, but they certainly finished on a high note Thursday night.
In the regular season finale, Ridgeline capped off a perfect Region 11 campaign with a four-set victory against Green Canyon, 15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 27-25.
“It took us a little while to get going because we had emotions because it was Senior Night,” Riverhawk outside hitter Fifita Corona said. “I feel like we managed the situation well. We played to the best of our abilities.”
Corona had a huge cheering section for Senior Night. The group was still dancing to music and posing for photos long after the match had ended.
“It was very special to have them here on my big night,” Corona said.
It was also a big night for Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden. Her 3-year-old son Makai sang the National Anthem, receiving a loud and long ovation afterwards from fans. Roden also received the Goldstar Coach award for the state, between the second and third sets.
“He (Makai) watches it being sung before football games and picked up the words,” Roden said. “He loves to sing. He was the driving force to do it at a football game, but it makes me really nervous, so I thought let’s do it at volleyball.
“I had no idea I was getting an award. It was unexpected. I was in game mode. It’s an honor. Coaching is a pretty thankless job and I’m grateful to be part of the girls' lives.”
In other region action Thursday, Sky View swept Logan, 25-21, 25-15, 25-6 and Mountain Crest also won in three against Bear River, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11. All three hosting schools won their respective Senior Night matches.
In Idaho, West Side captured its district tournament and earned a berth to the 2A state tournament. Preston had its season come to an end at its district tournament.
The Riverhawks (21-7, 10-0 region) seemed a bit out of sorts to start the match as they honored eight seniors. The Wolves (23-6, 6-4) showed up ready to go.
“Green Canyon came ready to go and we were a little distracted,” Roden said. “It was good on Green Canyon’s part. It was good for us to discover right now and focus on how we can eliminate some distractions.”
It was the second match in a row Green Canyon has started well, then faltered and lost in four.
“We are starting well and in a really good head space, but we need to learn how to finish,” Wolves head coach Maddie Larsen said.
It looked like Green Canyon was going to force a fifth set. The Wolves builts a 23-17 lead in the fourth and was serving. Errors were the undoing for the visitors.
“We got too caught up in the score and how close we were to sending it to five,” Larsen said. “It’s definitely something we can fix.”
A long serve gave the Riverhawks the ball. Nia Damuni served up two aces as the hosts heated up. Still, the Wolves got the sideout on a Brooklyn Coats kill and was serving for the match, but a hitting error gave the serve back to Ridgeline, and Maggie Larsen promptly served up a pair of aces to tie the set at 24-24.
Alli Anthon gave Green Canyon its last lead with a kill. But a kill by Corona and two errors by the Wolves ended the match.
“This team is resilient and will dig deep,” Roden said. “They like winning and find ways to make that happen. But, I wasn’t so sure we weren’t going to a fifth set. They did a good job figuring that out.”
Larsen led the Riverhawks with 15 kills, while Corona had 11 kills and Julia Howe finished with nine.
“I was just working on getting my mind right and thinking about what I needed to do and not worrying about the other side,” Corona said. “I think we executed really well as a team.”
Damuni, Mira Smullin, Howe and Mac Cornia each had two blocks for Ridgeline. Damuni also had 10 digs. The Riverhawks had 14 aces as a team, as Gracie Cole led the way with four, as well as in digs with 13.
“Being well rounded as a team is important,” Roden said. “I think the seniors wanted to get some things done. They have worked hard.”
Adi Falslev led the Wolves with 12 kills, half of those coming in the first set, as she hit .333 and also had three aces. Coats had eight kills, and Ryann Vail had seven finishers, hitting .500.
“Adi had some fire tonight,” Larsen said. “She was going after it. We wanted to go all tonight. … Ryann also did a nice job tonight.”
Abby Blau had four aces and 18 assists for Green Canyon. Summer Hahn, Vail and Anthon each had two blocks. Lydia Echols came up with 11 digs, while Kierstin Payne finished with 19 assists and two aces.
The Wolves finished off the first set with a 9-1 run after using a 6-1 surge midway through to get in front.
The Riverhawks responded by never trailing in the second or third sets.
There were four ties and two lead changes early in the fourth set. The Wolves then used a 5-0 run as Falslev had a kill and then teamed up with Hahn for two blocks. Vail served up an ace to give the visitors a 18-13 lead. Green Canyon stayed in front until the 10-2 run by Ridgeline to end the set and match.
“We play point by point,” Corona said. “We really don’t worry what the score is. We play one ball at a time.”
The state brackets will be released Saturday.
“I do feel we are prepared for state because our region is so tough,” Larsen said. “We have improved each time we have played, even though sometimes the outcomes haven’t gone our way. We have gotten better.”
Ridgeline is the defending 4A state champion.
“We will focus on one match at a time, train hard this week and go have fun,” Roden said.
OTHER MATCHES
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (26-2, 8-2) locked up second place in the region with the three-set win against the Grizzlies (1-21, 0-10).
“Brynlee Dahlgren returned for senior night and had an ace, served 100 percent, passed 2.7 and had six digs,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “She had been out with a concussion since the end of August. We had a fun Senior Night.”
Melanie Hiatt led the Bobcats with eight kills, six aces, passed 2.5 and came up with nine digs. Hannah Radford had six kills, five aces, digs and two blocks. Anika Archibald finished with 13 digs.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs also enjoyed Senior Night.
“We had a really fun night honoring our seniors for their last match in our gym,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “All of my girls played well and fought to win.
“Ashley (Welker) was really aggressive serving and hitting. Paige (Baldwin) and Kylee (Atkinson) both found the court well and brought some good momentum for us. Liv Willis came in off the bench and helped our energy when we were struggling to find some, which made a big impact. I’m just really proud of how we played tonight, and we are looking forward to state.”
Welker had five aces, seven kills, hit .300 and made two blocks. Baldwin led the team with eight kills, hitting .318. Atkinson hit .333 with five kills, 16 assists and seven digs. Willis hit .444 with four kills. Madi Merritt had 10 digs, while Gracie Mangum finished with three aces and eight assists.
At Malad, the Pirates (32-4) had the luxury of the host Dragons having to beat them twice to win the district tournament. West Side decided it didn’t want to play an extra match and took care of business in four against Malad, who had beaten the Pirates twice during the regular season.
West Side won the match by the scoreline of 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20.
“Our setter, Laney Beckstead, played an amazing game,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said. “Abby Fuller and Sara Mariscal’s offense was unstoppable. Natalie Lemon and Britta Grimm owned the net. Sami Roberts, Paige Comeau and Marli Newton played amazing defense.”
The two-time defending state champion Pirates will now travel to Shelley, Idaho, for the 2A state tournament next Friday and Saturday.
Preston lost to Pocatello in three sets. The match was contested at Century High School in Pocatello.
