MILLVILLE — Errors can be costly, especially against a good team in volleyball.
Ridgeline took advantage of a struggling Sky View team Tuesday night to remain undefeated in Region 11 action. The Riverhawks swept the Bobcats, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 to the delight of a large student section that chanted “Just like football” in the closing points of the match.
“This region is tough and it becomes more emotional than what you would like, but I was really proud of the girls for removing lots of that emotion and just focusing on what we needed to do on the court,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “... We just need to keep taking it one day at a time. We will cross bridges when we get there.”
The Riverhawks (15-5, 3-0 region) rarely trailed. They were efficient throughout the contest.
Meanwhile, Sky View (7-8, 1-2) made too many mistakes to really threaten the hosts. Between serves off the mark, bad swings and other violations, the Bobcats gave away 32 points on errors.
“We are just making mistakes over on our side that are killing us,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “I can live with a good team making good hits, and Ridgeline is a good team. But we can’t keep making so many errors. If we can cut down our unforced errors, we will be able to battle. We just aren’t there yet.”
In other region matches, Mountain Crest swept Logan, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11. Green Canyon took care of Bear River in three, 25-23, 25-9, 25-19.
Ridgeline used a balance attack in the hitting and blocking departments. In fact, libero Livvey Davies drew heavy praise from the coach for her play. Davies passed at a 2.2, served up four of the team’s six aces and had seven digs for the match.
“Livvey Davies is passing really consistently,” Roden said. “That serve receive really puts us in a nice position offensively. That stability really helps us stay composed.”
Danica David led the Riverhawks with eight kills, while Mira Smullin had seven and hit .467. Gracee Putnam added six kills.
“The girls are working hard on and off the court,” Roden said. “When you can develop team chemistry, that’s when teams can become dangerous. It’s fun to see the girls mesh.”
Elli Holland had three blocks, while Smullin and Nia Damuni had two each. Damuni led the team in digs with 10, while Putnam had nine. Damuni had 27 assists.
The Bobcats got a match-best 15 kills from Melanie Hiatt, who also led the team in digs with 14. Abigail Doxey added seven kills and 10 digs. Ryen Smith had three blocks for Sky View, while Kelsey Spackman had 10 digs.
“We are going to go work on our team and get better at what we can control,” Sorensen said.”
The first set was the most competitive of the night. After five ties and three lead changes, the Riverhawks went on a 7-0 run to take the led for good.
With Ava Wilcox serving, Ridgeline surged out to a 22-16 lead. Three kills by Smullin and a pair by David put the hosts in a commanding lead. Two hitting errors by the Bobcats finished off the first set.
The second set began with the Riverhawks racing out to a 5-0 lead. Davies served up three of her aces during that stretch.
“We were just all working as a team,” Davies said. “I knew what I had to do. ... We just all did our roles. Practice is paying off.”
Sky View clawed back to within a point at 13-12, but would get no closer in the second. Ridgeline led the entire set. Holland came up with a block, and Putnam finished off the second set an ace.
Doxey had four kills for the Bobcats in the second, but 13 errors did them in.
The third had a similar start to the second. Ridgeline built a 4-0 lead as Damuni had an ace.
Sky View never took the lead in the third, but did tie the score twice. Hiatt had half of her kills in the third as she recorded seven.
Wilcox finished off the set and match with a kill. The Ridgeline students rushed the court to celebrate.
“We were able to be super composed tonight, which helped us,” Davies said. “We worked together as a team. ... Our teammate Adee was diagnosed with cancer, so we are playing for her, and that is keeping us very disciplined. We have a purpose to play.”
Next Tuesday will be a special evening for the Riverhawks. They will be playing Green Canyon, but also attempting to raise $25,000 to fight childhood cancer. Ridgeline freshman Adee Swanton was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia on Sept. 10, and is currently in hospital
“We have a few ways we are going to try to raise that money,” Roden said. “Green Canyon is on board with it. It’s going to be two teams rallying for one volleyball player. I think it’s going to be really exciting.”
The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
OTHER MATCHES
At North Logan, Green Canyon bounced back from a tough five-set loss to stay in the top half of the region standings. The Wolves (9-6, 2-1) were able to handle visiting Bear River (2-13, 0-3).
“Tonight was a good team win,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We are seeing improvement with the things we are working on. I’m proud of this group and excited to keep working hard.”
Adi Falslev led the Wolves with 10 kills. Alli Anthon had nine finishers and four aces. Abby Blau had a team-best five aces. Paige Spackman had three blocks. Four Green Canyon players ended up in double digits in digs as Lydia Echols led the way with 14, followed by Eden Faux with 12, Falslev with 10 and Anthon with 10. Kaylee Coats had 25 assists.
At Logan, Mountain Crest had a big night behind the service line with 24 aces to just five errors. The Mustangs (14-7, 3-0) were led by Phoebe Starnes with nine aces. Ella Douglass had five, and Madi Merritt finished with four.
In the hitting department, Kaytlin Bywater led the team with nine kills, followed by Kiera Crosbie with eight and Douglass with seven. Bywater hit .533. Kylee Atkinson had 27 assists, while Starnes led the team in digs with eight. Ashley Welker had two blocks.
“We played well as a team and were consistent,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Phoebe, Ella and Madi did a great job serving. Kaytlin and Kiera both did well hitting for us.”
Statistics for the Grizzlies (2-19, 0-3) were not available.
In Idaho, Preston dropped a pair at a tri-match. The Indians (2-14) fell to Filer, 25-21, 25-11, and Grace, 25-18, 25-15. Khloe Hobson had 11 kills combined in the two matches. Gillian Bryce had five kills, while Abi Clark had four and a block. Adree Selley had two aces.