MILLVILLE – One goal for the Riverhawk volleyball team has been achieved. A big one lays ahead.
Ridgeline captured the Region 11 title Tuesday night after sweeping second-place Sky View, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22. With two region matches still to play, the defending 4A state champion Riverhawks (19-7 overall, 8-0 region) can not be caught.
“This year we have had a tough schedule, but I think it has pushed us,” Ridgeline setter Nia Damuni said. “We’ve been working hard both physically and mentally. We’ve had a lot of great practices and competed against some really good teams.”
Ridgeline principal Doug Snow presented the team with the region trophy to the delight of the athletes.
“We are thrilled,” Riverhawk head coach Jaicee Roden said. “... Every match matters and every opponent is talented and capable, so we don’t want to overlook anybody.”
In other region action Tuesday night, Mountain Crest won in three at Logan, while Green Canyon took care of Bear River in three at home.
Sky View (24-2, 6-2) had a 10-match winning streak snapped with the loss. The Bobcats started each set strong, but could not stay in front.
“I credit my girls because they seriously are giving their all,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “They are going out there with fight. We did some good things. We just didn’t put it all together in time.”
The Riverhawks grabbed the momentum in each set, finishing strong in all three.
“They did a great job finishing,” Roden said. “We had a tournament where we didn’t finish, so we had an opportunity to finish and they responded really, really nicely. I was really proud of them.”
Ridgeline was led by Maggie Larsen with 12 kills. Alyssa Anderson and Mira Smullin each had eight kills, while Julia Howe finished with seven kills.
“We talk a lot about one lone, we talk a lot about playing your role, no matter the role and every girl came ready to go,” Roden said. “They did a good job.”
Smullin and Howe each had two blocks for the Riverhawks, who had six total blocks. Ridgeline served up 10 aces as a team, with Howe and Damuni picking up three each. Gracie Cole led the team with 12 digs.
“Everyone is playing really well together,” Damuni said.
The Bobcats got 12 kills from Melanie Hiatt, who hit .346 and also led the team in digs with 11, while serving up two aces and passing at a 1.9. Ryen Smith finished with eight kills, three aces and eight digs. Allie Dahlgren had 23 assists and was part of two blocks. The sophomore setting is filling in for the injured Brynnlee Hart.
“Allie did great,” Sorensen said. “She is out there battling and doing an awesome job. … We may see Brynn at state. She is a great leader and calming influence out there.”
The Bobcats scored the first three points of the match, but the early lead was short lived. The Riverhawks responded with a 5-0 run to take the lead and never gave it up.
Runs of 6-2 and 5-0 gave the hosts a 19-11 lead. Larsen finished off the first set with a kill.
“We like to try and start fast, work hard in the middle and finish fast,” Damuni said. “We try to do that against any team.”
Once again the Bobcats scored first in set two. After trading the lead, Sky View used a 7-0 surge to take an 11-6 lead as Smith served up three aces and Hiatt had two kills.
Trailing 16-11, the Riverhawks came to life. Kills by Elli Holland, two by Anderson and one by Howe brought the score even. Ridgeline was not done.
The hosts ended up outsourcing the Bobcats 14-3 to take the second set after trailing by five. Another kill by Larsen ended the second.
“Sky View has a good team and started to find some ways to score some points in areas of weakness for us tonight,” Roden said. “It took us a minute to make some adjustments. Once we did, they started to come back. I was proud of them for making those adjustments.”
Sky View scored first in the third and built a 8-3 advantage.
“We had some really good starts,” Sorensen said. “Once this team puts it all together, they are going to do well.”
Ridgeline used a 6-1 run to tie the third up at 13-13. Damuni had a kill that brought the set even.
“With Maggie and Julia just putting the ball away, our middles playing well and our passers passing in system, it just really worked tonight,” Damuni said. “And we played for a purpose tonight, for all the cancer fighters and survivors and people who are still fighting. It was awesome to play for that. We played for something more than ourselves.”
Cancer survivors and those battling it were honored before the match.
There were eight ties and five lead changes in the third set. Damuni served up three aces as part of a 4-0 run for the Riverhawks.
“That was a job well done by Nia,” Roden said. “We have a number of girls that can score from the service line.”
The Bobcats kept clawing back. An ace by Anna Reese gave Sky View a 22-21 lead.
Ridgeline would score the final four points on two Bobcat errors, a kill by Howe and then a block by Howe.
“There is a lot more to play and state to look forward to,” Sorensen said. “We will see each other again I’m sure, because this region is really good.”
OTHER MATCHES
The Mustangs (10-17, 3-5) are firmly in fourth place in the region standings after the 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 victory against the Grizzlies (1-19, 0-8).
“We played well and consistent,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Logan came out playing well and putting up some solid blocks. Ashley (Welker) and Ellie (Crosbie) did a great job in the middle, and Paige (Baldwin) did really well navigating around the block and finding the court for us. I thought that we served really well and were able to put some good plays together.”
Welker led the Mustangs with eight kills, hitting .333, served up four aces and had a block. Baldwin finished with seven kills and a block, while Crosbie had five kills and four blocks. Kylee Atkinson finished with four kills, three blocks and 16 assists. Madi Merritt led the team in digs with 10 and also had three aces, as did Rachel Pruden.
Mountain Crest had 14 aces as a team.
At North Logan, the Wolves (23-4, 6-2) extended their winning streak to 10 matches with the 25-9, 25-16, 25-14 win over the Bears (5-20, 1-7). With the victory, Green Canyon has moved into a tie with Sky View for second in the region standings. The Wolves and Bobcats play next week.
Adi Falslev led Green Canyon with 12 kills, hit .318 and had six digs. Brooklyn Coats recorded 11 kills and hit a team-best .588. Setter Abbu Blau finished with 21 assists and three aces. Lydia Echols led the team with nine digs.
“It was a good win,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said.
The Wolves hit .379 as a team.
