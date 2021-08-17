It was opening night for three Region 11 volleyball teams and a fourth was also in action Tuesday.
All four schools had some rough patches and ultimately tasted defeat. Defending 4A champion Sky View fell to 3A power Morgan in four, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16. Green Canyon lost in four to visiting Northridge, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14. Mountain Crest fell in four at South Summit, 25-6, 25-21, 13-25, 25-16). Ridgeline was swept at home by Woods Cross, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats were able to get the season started on the right foot by taking the first set. The Trojans fought back and were able to make the trip back to Morgan a happy one.
“We showed some good moments and some that need improvement,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We need to side out faster. Good to see what we can work on the rest of the week in practice.”
Melanie Hiatt led the Bobcats with 15 kills and 11 digs. Abigail Doxey had nine kills, hit .500 and came up with 11 digs. Brynlee served up five of the team’s 11 aces and also dished out 15 assists. Koria Black had four blocks, while Ryen Smith had 14 assists.
At Kamas, the Mustangs (0-1) stumbled out of the gate in their first set of the 2021 season. They were much more competitive in the second and won the third. The 3A Wildcats closed the door in the fourth.
“We really struggled starting off and couldn’t really put anything together in the first set,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We did better in the second and played really well in the third. We started the fourth well, but then it got away from us and unfortunately we couldn’t pull it off.”
The Mustangs were led by Kiera Crosbie with 14 kills and three aces. Kylee Atkinson had 16 assists and six digs, while Gracie Mangum finished with 15 assists, six digs and two aces. As a team, Mountain Crest had 12 aces, but also had 10 service errors.
“This was a good wake up call for us and helped us realize that teams aren’t going to just give us points. We have to earn them. We saw a lot of things we need to work on and saw some things we are really good at. It was a good game to learn some lessons so we can do better next time.”
At North Logan, Green Canyon head coach Maddie Larsen didn’t like the outcome but was encouraged with what she saw. The Wolves (0-1) took the opening set, but couldn’t keep the momentum against the 6A Knights.
“We started really strong tonight and got a glimpse of what we are capable of,” Larsen said. “Unfortunately we didn’t hold on to that, but that’s the nice thing about preseason. We get to take what we learned, apply it and get better from it. We will hit it hard tomorrow and be ready to bounce back Thursday.”
Alli Anthon had 13 kills and hit .367 to lead the Wolves. Lydia Echols came up with 12 digs, while Brooke Monson had four blocks.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (1-1) were competitive throughout the whole match, but just couldn’t quite break through against the 5A Wildcats. Ridgeline coaches said “the girls really fought.”
There was good production from the middle blockers for the Riverhawks. Mira Smullin hit .450 with 12 kills, while Elli Holland hit .500 with five kills.