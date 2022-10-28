Seeding has held true at the 4A state volleyball tournament — at least for the top three.
Sky View, Green Canyon and Ridgeline all won after getting first-round byes Friday. The Bobcats, Wolves and Riverhawks find themselves in the semifinals, along with Region 10’s Desert Hills. Green Canyon and Ridgeline will square off in one semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, while Sky View and Desert Hills meet at 9:30 a.m. The winners will play for the 4A title at 4:30 p.m.
Logan was eliminated Friday, while Mountain Crest and Bear River can still play for sixth place with a win bright and early Saturday at 8 a.m. The Mustangs face Pine View, while the Bears take on Dixie.
Action began Friday on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. Fourth-seeded Cedar beat Logan in three, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14. No. 8 Snow Canyon then beat No. 9 Mountain Crest in four, 22-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-19. No. 11 Bear River lost to No. 6 Crimson Cliffs in three, 25-10, 25-18, 25-12.
The Mustangs (11-19) were led by Kylee Atkinson who had three aces, six kills, 15 assists and 11 digs. Liv Willis had six kills, while Ashley Welker had four blocks and two aces. Jessa Copeland came up with three blocks. Madi Merritt led the team with 15 digs, while Paige Baldwin had 14 digs.
The 13th seeded Grizzlies played No. 12 Pine View later and lost in five. Logan (1-23) looked to be on the verge of ending a long losing streak, but couldn’t hold on in the third and lost, 19-25, 27-29, 25-18, 25-19, 15-11.
In the quarterfinals, No. 1 Sky View dropped the opening set to Snow Canyon, but then cruised to a 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18 win.
“I was so proud of my team for fighting through first set jitters,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We have had a few struggles with injuries, and I thought they all played together and had great energy. Snow Canyon did a great job digging us and giving great effort.”
Melanie Hiatt had 15 kills, hitting .406 to lead the Bobcats (27-2). The senior also came up with 23 digs, served up three aces and had three assists.
Ella Bingham had six blocks for Sky View, while Annika Archibald came up with 18 digs. Ryen Smith recorded 14 kills. Setter Brynnlee Hart returned and split time. She had 21 assists, while Alie Dahlgren had 17.
No. 2 Green Canyon had a similar start to state as Sky View. The Wolves dropped a set to No. 7 Hurricane, but roared back for a 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19 win
“It took us a minute to settle in with the excitement of it all, but overall I’m super proud of our girls,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “They battled together and did some good things.
The Wolves (24-6) were led by Adi Falslev who had 14 kills, two aces and 20 digs. Brooklyn Coats added 11 kills, two aces and eight digs. Summer Hahn had 10 kills, hitting .556 and also had two aces and two blocks. Ryann Vail and Paige Spackman each had four blocks.
No. 3 Ridgeline seemed to be cruising against No. 6 Crimson Cliffs. The defending state champion Riverhawks took the first two sets before hitting a bump in the road. They recovered and won in four, 25-21, 25-11, 20-25, 25-16. Ridgeline (22-7) trailed in the third set, 24-9, but rallied to make it interesting.
“It was a great first match for us,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “Crimson Cliffs is a good team, and they required us to battle it out. We walked away feeling confident in our abilities and more comfortable in such and energetic environment. We are excited for Day 2.”
Julia Howe had the final kill for the Riverhawks to end the match.
In Idaho, West Side had to face a familiar face in district foe Malad in the first round of the 2A state tournament being held in Shelley. The Dragons took it in five, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15.
That forced the Pirates into a do-or-die situation in the true double-elimination tournament. West Side responded by beating Declo in three, 25-13, 25-23, 2-22, and then Nampa Christian in three, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20. That earned the Pirates (33-5) another date with the Dragons.
West Side and Malad will tangle for the seventh time this season. Each school has won three times. The winner will then have to win three more times to be crowned state champion.
