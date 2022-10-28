Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Seeding has held true at the 4A state volleyball tournament — at least for the top three.

Sky View, Green Canyon and Ridgeline all won after getting first-round byes Friday. The Bobcats, Wolves and Riverhawks find themselves in the semifinals, along with Region 10’s Desert Hills. Green Canyon and Ridgeline will square off in one semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, while Sky View and Desert Hills meet at 9:30 a.m. The winners will play for the 4A title at 4:30 p.m.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.