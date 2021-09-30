HYRUM — What a difference a few weeks can make.
Sky View and Mountain Crest seem to be heading in different directions. The Region 11 volleyball teams squared off Thursday night for the second time this season, and it was a totally different match. The Bobcats swept the Mustangs, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20.
“I feel like we have been connecting a lot more lately and playing more together as a team,” SV outside hitter Melanie Hiatt said. “It is way more fun. We have had a change in mindset and we just want to have fun and play volleyball.”
“We have been focusing super hard at practice to play as a team and giving it our all,” Bobcat middle blocker Hannah Radford said. “We really focus on playing with heart and every point matters.”
It was certainly a different match from the first meeting where Mountain Crest won in five sets. Sky View (10-8, 4-2 region) has now won three in a row and climbed into second place in the league standings all by itself.
“My team has decided to show up, play together and be a team,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It’s all them deciding to go play with some heart. That makes a big difference.”
For the Mustangs (14-10, 3-3), it was their third straight loss.
“We are not the team that started region play,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We just haven’t been the same since losing to Ridgeline. Our confidence is down, we’re timid and we are not fighting like we were before.”
In other region action Thursday night, Ridgeline continued its winning ways with a sweep of Bear River, 25-15, 25-15, 25-7. Green Canyon also won in three against Logan, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11.
Sky View is healthy once again, and that has helped. Senior libero Kelsey Spackman is back from injury after missing three weeks.
“It feels so good to be back,” Spackman said. “... The last couple of games have been so different. We are clicking. It’s fun.”
“Having Kelsey back in there is a big help,” Sorensen said. “She is a good, calm presence back there in the back. She is a great team captain.”
The Bobcat coach said she has believed in her team from the start. She is now seeing the athletes start to believe in themselves.
“They know I believe in them,” Sorensen said. “We are getting there.”
Sky View got it done with a balanced attack. Hiatt and Abigail Doxey each and nine kills, while Radford and fellow middle blocker Ella Bingham had seven and five kills, respectively. Radford’s hitting percentage was .462.
“It really is a team effort,” Sorensen said. “Everybody is going down the same track now as a team.”
Doxey, Kaitlynn May, Spackman and Hiatt each had two aces. Ryen Smith led the Bobcats with five blocks, while Bingham had three. Hiatt had 13 digs, followed by Spackman with 11 and Katie Low with 10.
The Mustangs were led by Kiera Crosbie and Kaytlin Bywater with seven kills each. Ella Douglass had five kills and four blocks. Phoebe Starnes had 14 digs and two aces, while Kylee Atkinson had 22 assists and two aces.
“It’s not that we aren’t capable, we are definitely a capable team,” Anderson said. “It is just coming in spurts right now. ... We didn’t pass well tonight, which was another big thing.”
Mountain Crest did make some impressive runs in the second and third sets. The Mustangs reeled off seven straight points in each set. Sky View would call a timeout and then seem to grab the momentum back.
“We just come together as a team, and Sheila tells us how we need to do better and fix it,” Hiatt said. “We listen and apply it on the court.”
In the second set, the Mustangs rallied from being down five to take a 22-20 lead off two aces by Starnes and pair of kills from Bywater. The Bobcats didn’t panic.
“We took a moment to calm down and recollect ourselves,” Spackman said.
Smith, the setter, had a kill, followed by a an ace from Spackman. Hiatt had a kill and an error by the Mustangs ended the set.
In the third, Sky View never trailed, using a 8-1 run to get in front and adding a 5-0 surge to take a 15-5 lead. Once again the Mustangs fought back, using a 7-0 run as Atkinson had two aces and Crosbie had two kills.
Douglass had a pair of blocks as Mountain Crest scored four straight to get within 21-18. But once again the Bobcats settled themselves after a timeout and finished off the set. Hiatt had a kill and several Mustang errors ended the match.
“This game was huge for us,” Radford said. “It was definitely a big win. Going into the second half of region this win gives us a lot of momentum and energy. We just need to finish strong.”
Sky View rolled in the first set.
“We came out strong and didn’t let up,” Spackman said. “It paid off.”
“It definitely helps to get the momentum going for our team,” Hiatt said.
Next week the Bobcats will get a shot for the second time at region-leading Ridgeline.
“They (Riverhawks) are a good team and we are excited to play them again,” Spackman said. “We have a couple of wins now, so it will be good to go out and fight.”
OTHER MATCHES
At Logan, it was all Green Canyon. The Wolves (10-8, 3-3) made quick work of the Grizzlies (2-22, 0-6).
“We played controlled and aggressive tonight,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “It was fun to see everyone contribute and play together.”
At Garland, the Riverhawks (18-5, 6-0) had no trouble stay perfecting in region play against the Bears (4-14, 2-4).
“Every night is a night to make improvements,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden said. “Tonight the girls made small improvements. It was a good team effort.”
Riverhawk setter Nia Damuni was credited with distributing the ball to all of the hitters on her team. Mira Smullin had the best night hitting at .500.
In Idaho, West Side continued to keep on winning. The Pirates (19-3) picked up a district victory against Soda Springs, 25-12, 25-9, 25-10.