With just one Region 11 volleyball match last week, most teams competed in tournaments over the weekend.
Green Canyon and Sky View both captured titles. Ridgeline went 2-4 at the very competitive 5A/6A Challenge. Mountain Crest went 4-3 at the Green Canyon tournament, and Bear River went 2-4 at the Tiger Classic in Ogden, which the Bobcats won.
The Wolves hosted 17 schools from Utah and Idaho and went 7-0 in winning their own tournament. Green Canyon (22-4) has now won nine matches in a row.
“Our girls battled all weekend,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We played some great teams and played well.”
The Wolves only dropped two sets the entire tournament. The first day had a best-of-three format with the second day going to best-of-five. One of those lost sets came in the championship match against Morgan (18-6). Green Canyon beat the Trojans in four for the title, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22).
“I was proud of the growth I saw in them with what we have been working on in practice,” Larsen said. “Everyone stepped up in different moments, and it was a complete team effort.”
That was very apparent in the final match of the tournament. Ten Wolves recorded notable statistics in the championship match as Green Canyon hit .258 as a team and had 16 aces.
Adi Falslev led the team with 15 kills, 16 digs and three aces. Alli Anthon hit .444 with 14 kills and three aces. Summer Hahn and Holli Daniels each had eight kills, while Hahn hit .353 with three aces and four blocks, and Daniels hit .36 with six blocks. Ryann Vail led the team in blocks with a whopping nine and also served up three aces. Abby Blau also had three aces and a team-high 23 assists, while Kierstin Payne had 10 digs and 17 assists. Paige Spackman had four blocks, while Lydia Echols came up with 16 digs. Eden Faux recorded eight digs.
“We were very balanced, just how we like it,” Larsen said.
The Wolves had a sideout percentage of 59.1 for the tournament. As a team, they hit .243, with 78 aces and 42 blocks.
Some tournament standouts included the following: Anthon had 41 kills and hit .315; Hahn had 31 kills, hitting .367 and served up 18 aces; Vail had 29 blocks, 24 kills and hit .356; Daniels had 29 kills, hitting .333 and also had 16 blocks; Echols came up with 61 digs.
“We had some people come off the bench in a few games and really make a big difference,” Larsen said. “That was really fun to see.”
Against Union, the Wolves were down 20-8 in the first set and came back to win 28-26. Green Canyon took that match, 28-26, 25-15, 25-17.
Green Canyon had lost to Northridge earlier this season — the only setback to a team outside of Region 11. The Knights took the first set and were ahead in the second during the best-of-three portion of the tournament.
“Some girls came in and gave us the spark we needed to come back,” Larsen said. “It’s really fun when it’s a compete team effort.”
The Wolves rallied for a 23-25, 25-22, 15-11 victory against Northridge.
Green Canyon also beat Layton Christian Academy (25-6, 25-11), Preston (25-14, 25-17), Spanish Fork (25-19, 25-17) and Rigby from Idaho (25-15, 25-14, 25-22).
Mountain Crest (9-17) won four matches in a row at the tournament held in North Logan. The Mustangs beat West (14-25, 25-21, 17-15), Hillcrest (25-10, 25-14, 25-21), Snow Canyon (25-22, 16-25, 15-25, 25-21, 17-15) and Burley from Idaho (19-25, 25-16, 15-13). In the wild match with Snow Canyon, Ashley Welker had 10 blocks and nine kills.
The Mustangs lost matches against Northridge (25-19, 17-25, 15-7), Morgan (25-12, 25-17, 25-7) and Woods Cross (25-16, 18-25, 15-10).
After winning the Tiger Classic in Ogden by going 6-0, Sky View (24-1) has won 10 matches in a row. The Bobcats beat Juan Diego (25-17, 25-12), Ogden (25-17, 26-24), Bonneville (25-14, 25-17), Enterprise (25-14, 25-21), Judge Memorial (25-8, 25-13, 25-12) and Canyon View in the title match (25-14, 25-17, 25-14).
Sky View had a number of athletes contribute as well in the two-day tournament. In the championship match, the Bobcats had 21 aces. Ryen Smith led the way with seven aces, while Hannah Radford had five. Koria Black recorded six kills, hitting .455 and came up with six blocks. Ella Bingham had five kills, hit .444 and had five blocks. Radford also had five blocks. Anika Archibald led the team in digs with six, while Allie Dahlgren had 18 assists.
Ridgeline (18-7) had its 15-match winning streak snapped last Thursday by Lone Peak (25-20, 25-18, 28-26) on the first day of the Mountain View hosted 5A/6A Challenge. The Riverhawks played two matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday against bigger schools each time.
Ridgeline recorded wins against Syracuse (25-20, 25-21, 25-22) and Park City (25-20, 25-22, 25-18). Losses came against Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove (26-24, 25-23, 25-23), Bountiful (25-17, 25-18, 25-20) and Corner Canyon (14-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13).
The Riverhawks host Sky View on Tuesday as Region 11 play returns. Ridgeline gave the Bobcats their only blemish on the season.
