Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With just one Region 11 volleyball match last week, most teams competed in tournaments over the weekend.

Green Canyon and Sky View both captured titles. Ridgeline went 2-4 at the very competitive 5A/6A Challenge. Mountain Crest went 4-3 at the Green Canyon tournament, and Bear River went 2-4 at the Tiger Classic in Ogden, which the Bobcats won.

Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.