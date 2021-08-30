SMITHFIELD — Four valley teams were in action last Friday and Saturday at the Servin’ up North Side Volleyball Tournament hosted by Sky View.
There were 12 teams total in action at the two-day event. Green Canyon had the best finish, taking second. The Wolves (5-4) lost to Rigby (Idaho) in the championship match in four sets, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-18.
“The nice thing about preseason and tournaments is you get to work through some stuff,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “Some stuff we learned from our games Friday we applied today and saw some success from that. Rigby was a tough team, passed really well and have some really nice hitters. I’m proud of the progress we are making.”
Mountain Crest took fourth, falling to 5A Box Elder with third place on the line. The Mustangs (5-4) also fell in four, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20.
“We had a good weekend,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Friday we played really strong and played well together. Today (Saturday) we had some great moments, but wished we could have put more points on the board that we are capable of getting. Our Sky View match was a lot of fun, and we played well.”
The Mustangs trailed the host Bobcats 11-5 in the fifth set, but rallied to win 16-14 and end Sky View’s four-match winning streak. Ella Douglass led Mountain Crest with 12 kills and nine blocks.
Sky View (4-5) played for fifth place in the tournament, but fell to 6A Weber and had to settle for sixth. The Warriors won in four, 25-16, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21.
“It was a good tournament,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “We will get better.”
Melanie Hiatt led the Bobcats with 11 kills and 12 digs. Ella Bingham had four blocks, and Brynnlee Hart dished out 25 assists and had three aces.
The other valley team at the tournament was Logan. The Grizzlies (1-8) ended their Saturday with their first win of the season, beating Cyprus. Scores were not available.
Green Canyon began the tournament with a three-set loss to Box Elder. Matches on Friday were best-of-3. Then the Wolves reeled off four straight wins, including 3-0 wins against region rivals Mountain Crest and Sky View on Saturday before the championship.
“We’ve had some hard losses, but we have learned from them,” Larsen said. “It was fun to see some success at this tournament.”
The Trojans (5-1) were able to finish off the first two sets with the Wolves nipping at their heels the whole way. Green Canyon was able to break through in the third, scoring the final three points with a pair of kills from Brooke Monson and then an ace by Alli Anthon.
“We have been talking about focusing on our side and what we can control,” Larsen said. “In the first two sets, we kind of got caught up in the good things they (Trojans) were doing. We did a nice job of resetting in the third set.”
In the fourth set, the Wolves built a 15-12 lead. Four straight aces by Kaylee Coats helped spark Green Canyon. However, Rigby responded with an 8-1 run and finished off the match with a 5-0 run.
Green Canyon had 15 aces as a team. Anthon led the Wolves with 14 kills, while Monson finished with nine. Coats had 39 assists, and Lydia Echols had a team-best 16 digs.
The Mustangs got 11 kills from Kiera Crosbie, nine finishers by Douglass, eight kills from Kaytlin Bywater and seven by Danica Nebeker in the final match of the tournament Saturday. Douglass also had four blocks and two aces. Phoebe Starnes led Mountain Crest with 15 digs, while Bywater had 14.
“I’m happy with how my girls played and I think we improved on things and found more things to work on,” Anderson said.
Ridgeline played in the Bingham tournament over the weekend. The Riverhawks (5-5) won all three of their matches on Friday, beating Riverton (2-1), Waterford (2-0) and Clearfield (2-0). They began action on Saturday with a loss to the host in three, but bounced back to beat Alta in four. Ridgeline finished up the tournament with a three-set loss to Skyline.