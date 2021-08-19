It was a much better night for two valley volleyball teams Thursday night.
The Wolves and Mustangs bounced back from tough season-opening setbacks on Tuesday to get back to .500 on the young season.
Green Canyon beat 5A Hillcrest in three, 25-11, 25-14, 25-10 at North Logan, while Mountain Crest cruised by 5A Wasatch in three as well, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 in Hyrum.
One more valley team was in action as the Grizzlies traveled to Kamas. South Summit picked up its second win against a Cache Valley team by sweeping Logan, 25-5, 25-12, 25-12. The 3A Wildcats (2-0) beat Mountain Crest earlier in the week. This was also the second outing of the year for the Grizzlies (0-2).
The Wolves (1-1) were led by Alli Anthon against the Huskies (0-2) with seven kills, six aces, and she hit .455. Adi Falslev hit .500 with eight kills, while Kaylee Coats served up five aces and had 20 assists. Summer Hahn had five aces, and Brooke Monson recorded three blocks.
“It was a good match for us to get back on track,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “A win is always nice, but I was happiest with our effort to change the things we have been working on in practice and talking about. I’m proud of these girls and excited to keep improving.”
As a team, the Wolves served up 19 aces. They had just six service errors for the match.
The Mustangs (1-1) were much more focused in their second outing after dropping a four setter on Tuesday. It was also nice to be at home against the Wasps (1-2).
“We started really strong and played well together as a team,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Each player did their part, which brought a lot of consistency.”
The Mustangs also served well, notching 14 aces for the match. Kylee Atkinson led the way in that department with seven aces to go along with 13 assists and nine digs.
For the second match in a row Kiera Crosbie led Mountain Crest in kills with 10 and also had two blocks. Ella Douglass had a big night with seven kills, three aces and two blocks. Gracie Mangum recorded a team-best 16 assists and came up with five digs. Phoebe Starnes had seven digs.
There will be plenty of volleyball action Friday and Saturday in Millville as Ridgeline hosts a tournament.