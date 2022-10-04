Green Canyon Mountain Crest Volleyball

Green Canyon's Ryann Vail (11) tries to hit the ball over the net as Mountain Crest's Ashley Welker defends Tuesday night in Hyrum. The Wolves won the Region 11 match in three sets.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

HYRUM – It couldn’t have been more balanced for the Wolves Tuesday night in Region 11 volleyball action against the Mustangs.

Green Canyon had seven athletes with at least three kills, five with multiple blocks and five teamed up to serve a combined 18 aces. That all added up to a three-set win over Mountain Crest, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

