HYRUM – It couldn’t have been more balanced for the Wolves Tuesday night in Region 11 volleyball action against the Mustangs.
Green Canyon had seven athletes with at least three kills, five with multiple blocks and five teamed up to serve a combined 18 aces. That all added up to a three-set win over Mountain Crest, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.
“We are really deep, which is fun,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We have some that aren’t feeling well, and people stepped up. It’s fun when everybody can contribute, and I thought they all did. … We want to be 17 strong and everybody goes and contributes and does their part.”
It was a night for the road teams in the region. In other action, Ridgeline swept Logan to stay atop the league standings, 25-15, 25-6, 25-11, and Sky View took care of Bear River in three, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23, to remain right behind the Riverhawks.
The Wolves (15-4 overall, 5-2 region) are also in the hunt for a region title and will face the top two teams in the coming weeks. But on Tuesday it was the Mustangs (5-14, 2-5) who had Green Canyon’s full attention.
“Mountain Crest is a great team,” Larsen said. “They came out firing. They are a good team and are going to come out and fight.”
It was Mountain Crest that set the tone early as Rachel Pruden recorded back-to-back kills to start the match, and Ashley Welker made it 3-0 for the hosts with a finisher.
“Rachel Pruden had a good night for us hitting and serving,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “It was fun to see her step up as a younger player and play smart and aggressive.”
The sophomore finished with a team-best five kills and had two aces.
The Wolves and Mustangs traded a pair of 3-0 runs to start the opening set. Trailing 8-7, Green Canyon went on a 6-0 run as Adi Falslev served up back-to-back aces. The Wolves would score six unanswered points again later in the set as part of an 11-1 surge that brought up set point. Alli Anthon had two aces during that stretch. Paige Spackman put away the first set with a kill.
“We were just going through the motions early,” Larsen said. “There was no urgency. We wanted to compete a little bit harder. It took us a minute to get going. It’s always hard on the road in tough, region matches.”
Green Canyon began the second set with a 6-0 lead and never looked back. Kierstin Payne had two aces.
During a 8-0 run later in the second by the Wolves, four points came from aces by Falslev, who finished the night with 11 aes.
“I don’t know what was going on,” Falslev said. “Sometimes it’s just on. I really don’t know. Maybe it was just luck.”
Sofia Ortiz finished off the second set with a kill.
“They really went all out in that second set and didn’t hold back,” Larsen said of her team. “They played with purpose.”
Falslev began the third set with three straight aces.
“I love playing competitive teams like Mountain Crest,” Falslev said.
The Mustangs kept battling and used an 11-3 surge to build a 15-8 lead. Welker had two aces, while Kylee Atkinson had one and two kills. Paige Baldwin had several kills and a block.
With Falslev serving again, the Wolves used a 5-0 run to get back in the third. Falslev had two aces, including one that hit the top of the net and fell over.
Ryann Vail was part of two blocks and had a kill as Green Canyon used a 6-0 surge to take the lead. A kill by Falslev set up match point, and the Wolves fittingly ended it with an ace from Abby Blau.
“We focus on serving a lot and when we can go serve tough, it makes the rest of the game a lot slower and easier for us,” Larsen said. “I thought that was a big part for us tonight, and I thought we did a good job with that.”
Anthon led Green Canyon with five kills, while Falslev and Ortiz had four each. Vail and Holli Daniels each had three blocks. Anthon also had three aces, while Payne served up two and had seven digs.
“It’s so fun knowing that everybody has your back and playing as a team,” Falslev said. “We are all good friends and like going out and playing.”
The Mustangs got two aces and two blocks from Welker. Ellie Crosbie had two blocks, while Madi Merritt came up with nine digs. Gracie Magnum had 10 assists.
“We just couldn’t get into a good rhythm together as a team,” Anderson said. “We had moments of really good things, but just lacked consistency all around.”
Green Canyon and Mountain Crest could run into each again this weekend. The Wolves are hosting an 18-team tournament this Friday and Saturday. The Mustangs are one of the 18 teams competing.
“We have teams from Utah and Idaho coming, from 3A to 6A,” Larsen said. “We are excited about it.”
OTHER MATCHES
At Logan, the Riverhawks (16-3, 7-0) were never threatened by the Grizzlies (1-18, 0-7). Like the Wolves, Ridgeline served well with 14 aces for the match, as Alyssa Anderson led the team with four.
It was a very balanced attack by the Riverhawks, who have now won 15 in a row, and well executed. Four players recorded eight kills each, while hitting an awesome percentage. Anderson hit .727, while Julia Howe, Maggie Larsen and Fifta Corona each hit .636. That four-some each had eight kills. As a team, Ridgeline hit .450.
Gracie Cole passed a 2.3 for the Riverhawks, while Corona had five digs.
Ridgeline was without starting libero Livvey Davies, who was in a scooter accident recently.
At Garland, the Bobcats (18-1, 6-1) had to deal without their starting setter against the Bears (3-15, 1-6). Brynnlee Hart will miss the remainder of the regular season and is hopeful to be back for the state tournament as she deals with a herniated disc.
“I lost my quarterback for a while,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “My sophomore backup, Allie (Dahlgren), did a great job. I was so proud of our team for stepping up with a new setter.”
Dahlgren finished with 22 assists and one ace. Ryen Smith led the team in kills with seven, while also contributing two aces, four digs, two blocks and two assists. Melanie Hiatt and Anna Reese each had six kills. Hiatt also recorded nine digs and two aces. Anika Archibald had three aces and five digs.
