NORTH LOGAN – It seemed like the Wolves got stronger as the match went along Thursday evening against the 5A Falcons.
Green Canyon had no trouble in keeping its record perfect on the young season with a three-set victory over Clearfield, 25-21, 25-16, 25-9. The Wolves improved to 3-0 on the year. It was the season opener for the Falcons.
“These girls have played together for a long time, and it’s so fun to watch them battle and fight and trust each other so much,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “We have some seniors that have played varsity since they were freshmen. They play so well together.”
With eight seniors and a sophomore setter, the Wolves have plenty of experience around Elizabeth Giordano. They proved that Thursday as different athletes shined when needed.
“This year has been awesome with all the team chemistry we have,” senior libero Lily Force said. “We have been working so hard in practices and it shows in games. … We have had some good wins and it’s been a fun season so far.”
On the rare occasion of a lull, members of the pack stepped forward. Force served up 11 straight points in the third set to put the exclamation point on the match for the hosts.
“We have been playing together for a really long time so everyone has built this trust,” Force said. “I know if I make a mistake, my team has my back and I always have their back too.”
Sofia Ortiz led the team with 10 kills and hit .350, while Force had 18 digs. Ali Anthon recorded eight kills as seven different players had a finisher. Holli Daniels led the team with seven blocks, while Ortiz had six. Giordano had 26 assists.
“That’s the thing with us, we don’t really have one star,” Larsen said. “They all just play so well. It was nice and balanced.”
The Wolves hit .291 as a team. They had nine aces and just five service errors.
Green Canyon scored the first three points of the match, but found itself down 9-6 in the early going after the Falcons went on a 5-0 run. The Wolves never panicked and endured a stretch of 16 straight sideouts.
“Clearfield was really scrappy so there were some long rallies,” Larsen said. “We did a good job of staying focused on the next ball and just doing our jobs. They did a nice job of that.”
The Falcons started to make some mistakes, and the Wolves pounced. Green Canyon went on a 8-1 surge late in the opening set to seize control. Ortiz put away two kills as the Wolves built a 24-20 lead. Daniels ended the first set with a kill.
Down 3-0 to begin the second set, the Wolves once again used a 8-1 run to take control. A pair of aces from Summer Hahn – she had four for the match – a kill by Brooklyn Coats, then two kills and an ace from Ortiz helped the Wolves build a 8-4 lead.
Some hustle plays also went the hosts way as they finished off several long rallies. Green Canyon scored the final five points of the second set to take a commanding lead in the match. Giordano had a dump kill to finish the set.
In the third set, the Wolves never trailed. They used a 5-0 run to get some breathing room and build a 11-6 lead as Daniels had two kills. Then Force went to serving, recording only one ace, but getting lots of help from her teammates.
“”It was that much?” Force said when told of the 11-0 run. “I had no idea. I don’t think I’ve ever served that long. I didn’t ace them a lot, my team was just backing me up. It was really, really fun.”
Hawn had two kills and was in on a block as Green Canyon surged to a 22-7 lead. Three straight hitting errors by the Falcons ended the match. The Wolves had five aces in the second set.
“Serving was our focus as a team before the game started, so it was nice to see them get into a groove,” Larsen said. “We’ve been wanting to put some more pressure on at the service line.”
So far the Wolves have passed the test in the first three matches and stayed healthy. But there are plenty of matches to play and bigger goals.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Force said. “We are working hard in every practice and it shows. We are at the next level from past seasons and hope to get an even higher level. We want to be region and state champs.”
OTHER MATCHES
Mountain Crest and Logan were also in action Thursday night with road matches. The Mustangs opened the season with a four-set win at 6A Syracuse, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25, and the Grizzlies won in three at 3A Ben Lomond, 25-12, 25-3, 25-9.
At Syracuse, the Mountain Crest took the first two sets and then had to battle to finish off the match. It was the debut for head coach Megan Cooper.
"The girls played awesome for their season opener," Copper said. "This season, we have made many changes with a new coaching staff and players playing different positions. The girls left everything on the court tonight. I am extremely proud of them and their growth in such a short time."
The Mustangs served well with 16 aces as Rachel Pruden and Frances Jackson each served up five apiece. Pruden also had 14 digs and seven kills. Ellie Crosbie led the team in hitting with 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .419. Sophie Garlock led Mountain Crest in digs with 18, while Addley Corbett had 10. Bree Knudsen made four blocks.
At Ogden, Logan (1-2) was able to get into the win column in a battle of winless teams as Ben Lomond dropped to 0-3.
“The girls came ready to dominate,” Logan head coach Alex Felkins said. “I can’t wait for what’s in store for us this season.”
Elle Johnson led the Grizzlies with 12 aces.
In its two losses to start the season, Logan had been much more competitive. The coach said some underclassmen have been “stepping up.”
WEDNESDAY
After making quick work of their opponent to open the season Tuesday, the Bobcats had a much longer match on Wednesday as they hosted 5A Salem Hills in the lone game of the night involving valley teams.
Sky View was able to outlast the 5A Skyhawks in a thriller of a match that went five sets at Smithfield. Each set was decided by just two points, with the exception of the final one. The Bobcats were able to come out on top, 25-23, 26-28, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12.
“It was a really fun and challenging match to test us,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “It was a good, solid match and a good fight for both teams.”
Captains Anna Reese and Brynn Hart each felt the match was a good test in the early going of the season for the Bobcats (2-0).
“We had some ups and downs but the most important thing about our game is that we pulled ourselves back together,” Reese said. “We pushed through our funks and in the end we came out on top. I love our tough mentality and grit because it will win us matches.”
“That game was definitely mentally tough for everyone on and off the court,” Hart said. “But we all trust each other with all we have and because of that we have such a strong bond. They are my family and I am grateful for all of them. Salem was a tough team and I’m glad we stayed strong to finish with the results we wanted.”
Ryen Smith led the Bobcats with 20 kills, 19 digs, five aces and two blocks. Reese and Koria Black each had nine kills, while Makena Smart had eight finishers. Smart hit .538, and Black hit .533. Makelle Burton had six blocks to lead the team, while Black had four. Joining Smith in double-digit digs were Reese (16), Aivery Lambson (14) and Hart (10). Hart had 43 assists.
