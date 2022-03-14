Inclement weather led to the postponement of a wealth of high school sporting events during the opening week of the spring season, but conditions cleared up and it was a busy weekend.
There were six boys soccer matches involving local programs this past Saturday, plus five boys lacrosse games, five softball games and four baseball games. Here is what transpired Saturday:
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain Crest capped off a successful trip to southern Utah with a 3-1 victory over Spanish Fork. The Mustangs outscored their three opponents during their two-day tournament by a 11-1 margin.
Eli Clark recorded a brace for the Mustangs in their tourney finale, while teammate Davin Ritchie also found the back of the net. Ray Robins, Justin Burnett and Gabe Newman were all credited with an assist for Mountain Crest (3-0).
Meanwhile, Ridgeline and Logan both played twice Saturday, while Sky View rolled to a 4-0 victory over Ben Lomond. All three local teams were on the road, although some of them played on a neutral field.
The Bobcats (1-1) found the back of the net twice in each half against the Scots. Hunter Kimball scored twice, the first time on a penalty kick, while Kasen Erickson and Britain Baird also dented the scoreboard. Baird also picked up an assist, as did Ben Taylor. Isaac Larson helped facilitate Sky View’s first goal, plus he was fouled in the 18-yard box, which resulted in the aforementioned PK.
Ridgeline rallied past Cottonwood in its first Saturday match and lost to Orem by a 2-1 scoreline later in the day. Gabe Watson equalized for the Riverhawks (2-1) against the Colts in the 70th minute, and then Watson came through with a golden goal four minutes into double overtime to give his team a 2-1 victory.
Garrett Jenkins scored for Ridgeline against Orem, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second half. Tate Hickman played an instrumental role in Ridgeline’s first goal against Cottonwood.
Both of Logan’s matches went to overtime. The Grizzlies (1-3) lost to Mountain View, 3-2, and emerged victorious over Cottonwood, 2-1.
Isaac Lopez buried a free kick for Logan in its first match Saturday, while Andy Martinez scored unassisted. Martinez came through with the game-winner against Cottonwood, with Sidon Abai netting Logan’s first goal. Heber Prieto and Lopez assisted on Abai’s tally.
SOFTBALL
Mountain Crest (3-2) played five games in two days and reigned supreme in both of its Saturday contests — beating Lone Peak, 12-11, and Roy, 14-0. Four of the Mustangs’ five games were decided by one or two runs.
Emma Child, who reached base with a double, plated the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth against Lone Peak. Gabby Pedry sparkled at the plate for the Mustangs as she finished with a trio of runs, hits and RBIs.
Savannah Peterson chipped in with one run, two hits and one RBI for Mountain Crest, which got a pair of runs and hits from Child, two hits from Celina Laughery and two runs from Teagan Hall.
Mountain Crest then proceeded to plate 11 runs in the top of the second on its way to blowing out Roy. Child went 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of runs for the Mustangs, who got two RBIs from Kennedy Peapealalo and a double from Nataly Bitterman.
Likewise, Sky View also ventured to St. George and ended up playing six games in three days. The Bobcats (3-3) were triumphant in two of their three games on Saturday.
Sky View opened the day by thumping Juan Diego, 15-1, and then edged Syracuse, 3-0. Wasatch prevented the Bobcats from extending their winning streak to four with a 7-1 victory in the tournament finale for both teams.
The Bobcats exploded for 10 runs in the top of the first against the Soaring Eagle and never looked back. Skylee Haramoto was a home run shy of completing the cycle for Sky View, plus she crossed home plate three times.
Preslie Jensen contributed with three runs, one hit and two walks for the Bobcats, who got a pair of runs and hits from Mika Schwartz, two runs, one hit, two RBIs and one walk from Morgan Hernandez, and two hits and three RBIs from Maysie Miller. Cambria Davis tripled for the Bobcats, while Carlee Wattreson and Brynn Mayhew both doubled.
Davis belted a two-run homer as part of Sky View three-run third frame against Syracuse. Tawnee Lundahl was in the circle for the Bobcats and impressed with a three-hit shutout performance. Lundahl struck out seven and walked none in six complete innings.
Davis plated her team’s lone run against Wasatch, plus had one of Sky View’s two base knocks in the five-inning contest.
BASEBALL
Green Canyon went 3-1 at the two-day Panther-Tiger Classic, where it lost to Pine View, 15-5, in Saturday’s championship game. Sky View (0-4) also competed in that tourney, where it was edged by Mountain View, 4-3, in the finale for both teams. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest opened its season with a nailbiting 4-3 road setback to Payson.
The Wolves advanced to the championship tilt with a 10-3 triumph over Beaver earlier in the day. Eight different Wolves teamed up for 11 hits in that game.
Coleman Bobb contributed with two base knocks and four RBIs for Green Canyon, while got a pair of hits and runs from Abe Olson, plus two hits and RBIs from Cade Atkinson. Atkinson doubled, while teammate Traceson Jensen tripled.
Zach Geertsen fared well on the mound for the Wolves as he fanned 10 and only walked two, while giving up five hits in five complete.
Green Canyon then proceeded to jump out to a 4-0 first-inning lead over Pine View, but the Panthers plated multiple runs in each of the first four frames, including eight in the bottom of the third.
Bobb, Geertsen and Jensen all doubled for the Wolves. Jensen also singled and chipped in with a pair of runs, and Geertsen and Bobb also finished with two hits. Additionally, Bobb drove in a pair of runs.
Sky View got two runs and one hit from Tucker Murdock. Stetson Karren struck out five in three and one-third innings on the mound for the Bobcats, while teammate Tyker Neal retired five of the six batters he faced.
Mountain Crest was in good position to prevail, but Payson rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Nate Rowley didn’t allow the Lions to score any runs on three hits in his five complete innings on the bump. Rowley fanned six and issued one free pass.
Tate Rasmussen finished with two hits for the Mustangs, who got one run, two hits and one RBI from Porter Budge.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain Crest and Logan competed at Saturday’s Cache Clash, while Green Canyon was in action Friday at a separate tourney it hosted. All three local programs played three games.
Mountain Crest dispatched of Logan, 9-2, and Springville, 8-2, and lost to Bonneville, 8-5. Payden Bird scored multiple goals in all three games for the Mustangs (2-1).
Bird contributed with eight goals and two assists during the three games for Mountain Crest, which got five goals and four assists from Jayce Paterakis, one goal and one assist from Carter Hall, five goals and one assist from Nate Nelson, one goal and five assists from Levi Hall, three assists from Kayden Lindley, one assist from Carson Price, and one goal from Parker Andrus.
In addition to its loss to Mountain Crest, Logan fell to Springville, 10-1, and Bonneville, 14-0.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon dominated Viewmont by a 9-2 scoreline, and then lost a pair of nailbiters — 4-3 in overtime against Lone Peak, and 6-5 to Mountain Ridge. The Green Canyon-Mountain Ridge showdown was tied after the first, second and third quarters.
Ian Maughan, Conner Dockery and Tucker Sampson each came through with four goals during the three games for the Wolves, who got two goals and one assist from Aiden Merrill, one goal from James Robinson, one goal and one assist from JD McKenna, and one goal from Weston Christensen. Sampson was also credited with an assist.
MONDAY’S GAMES
It was a rough opening day of the week for the few local programs in action, with the exception of Green Canyon’s softball team. The Wolves traveled to Sandy for their season opener and blew out Hillcrest, 15-0, in five innings.
Annika Eborn blasted a grand slam in the second inning for the Wolves, who finished with 16 hits and also walked seven times. Bella Thomason and Jentry Nava each went 3 for 4 for Green Canyon, which got two hits apiece from Riley Erickson, Brooklyn Curtis and Kennedy Conan, who doubled.
Erickson went the distance on the circle and only allowed two hits while striking out six.
Green Canyon’s boys soccer team (1-2) hosted Layton Christian and conceded four goals in the first half en route to a 5-0 loss. Also, the Mountain Crest and Logan baseball teams were run-ruled as the Grizzlies fell to Box Elder, 20-1, at home, while the Mustangs (0-2) lost at Juan Diego, 10-0.
It was the season opener for Logan and the fifth game of the season for Box Elder, which plated 13 runs in the top of the fourth. Rasmussen and Wyatt Albrecht had Mountain Crest’s lone hits in their team’s six-inning loss.