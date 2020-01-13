It was a solid weekend for the Green Canyon wrestling program, which went 5-3 at the two-day Hunter Duals.
The Wolves outpointed Skyline, Cottonwood, Provo, Hunter and Davis, and nearly dispatched of Timpanogos. The Timberwolves edged Green Canyon, 41-36.
Green Canyon was led by two-time state placer Mason Morris, who went 8-0 at 138 pounds and pinned all of his opponents. A trio of Wolves only lost one match apiece in 126-pounder James Shumway, 106-pounder Daxton Darley and 120-pounder Jaron Darley. Jaron Darley and Shumway teamed up for nine pins.
Green Canyon’s Nathan Whiting (145) and Lucas Garrison (170) each went 5-2, while heavyweight Garrett Herzog went 4-2. Garrison pulled out wins of 9-8 and 9-7 — the second in overtime.
Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View competed at the prestigious Richardson Memorial, which concluded last Saturday in Brigham City. The Mustangs only entered nine kids in the varsity tournament — three of whom are routinely in the varsity lineup — while the Bobcats only brought six varsity wrestlers to Box Elder County.
As expected, Payson reigned supreme in the 21-team field with 234 points, which 51.5 more than Box Elder. Bear River was a distance third with 145.5 points. Mountain Crest finished 10th with 89 points, Ridgeline 13th with 81.5 and Sky View 18th with 27.
A pair of Mustangs advanced to the championship round in brothers Luke and Hunter Schroeder.
Luke Schroeder, the No. 2 seed at 113 pounds, lost by major decision to defending state champion Bridger Rick of Box Elder in the finals. The sophomore defeated Payson’s Ethan Bouton in the semifinals.
Hunter Schroeder beat returning state champion Kolton Kammeyer of Fremont to punch his ticket to the finals at 195 pounds. The senior and No. 3 seed lost 2-0 to fellow returning state placer Christian Smoot of Woods Cross in the finals.
A third Mustang secured a spot on the podium in Caleb Swensen, who finished sixth at 160 pounds.
Another Cache Valley athlete made it to the finals in Ridgeline’s Colter Ricks, who fell in nailbiting fashion to fellow returning state medalist Jordan Davies of Syracuse, 6-5. Ricks, a senior, dominated Viewmont Invitational finalist Moses Espinoza-Owens of Viewmont by technical fall in the semis at 145 pounds.
The Riverhawks had a third placer in Rhett Gebert, who was fifth at 160 pounds. The senior was triumphant over a 2019 state medalist from Skyridge in the tournament.
Ridgeline’s Ronan Melani won three matches at 182 pounds and was one victory away from advancing to the placement rounds.
A pair of Bobcats earned the right to stand on the podium in Hunter Larsen (220) and Gino Demuzio (120). Larsen was the consolation champion and his only setback was to Altamont’s MacIntyre Thacker, who is the top-ranked prep 220-pounder in the Beehive State regardless of classification in the most recent wrestleutah.com Individual Power Poll.
Demuzio was edged in overtime in the third-place duel at 120 pounds.
Logan traveled to Tooele for the Best of the West tourney and tied for eighth place out of 22 teams with 91 points. Stansbury claimed the team crown with 247 points, while Westlake was second with 198.
Two Grizzlies captured titles in Jacque Miller (152) and Quincy Wildman (285). Miller pinned two opponents and won two matches by forfeit, while Wildman went 4-0 with three pins. Wildman, who has only lost twice this season, stuck Tooele’s Chandler Yeck in the finals.
Logan’s Breck Dodge was victorious in three of his bouts and placed sixth at 120 pounds. The Grizzlies brought nine athletes to the varsity tourney.
Preston squared off against a pair of district rivals last weekend in Wood River and Mountain Home. The Indians emerged victorious against Wood River, 42-21, and tied with Mountain Home, 30-30. There were several forfeits by both teams in both duals.
Paul Gregory (120), Emery Thorson (170) and Brayden Weisbeck (126) all prevailed once by fall for Preston. Thorson only needed 31 seconds to secure his pin.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Instead of dwelling on its first district loss of the season, suffered Friday on the road against Jerome, Preston took its frustrations out on Wood River one day later. The Indians outscored the Wolverines 41-20 in the first half and coasted to a 64-42 road victory.
Preston (13-3, 7-1) led by 26 points heading into the fourth quarter.
Hailey Meek scored a team-high 14 points for the Indians, who got 12 points from Brexli Ware and 11 from Sydnee Marlow. Meek and Mikayla Robertson teamed up to go 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
Robertson also contributed with six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Preston racked up 26 steals, including seven by Cassee Pugmire, who also blocked four shots.
PREP BOYS HOOPS
West Side continues to sparkle as it increased its winning streak to seven with a 71-57 road triumph over Rich last Friday. The Pirates have prevailed by double digits every time during their winning streak.
The Pirates (8-2) won the third quarter by a 24-14 margin to take control for good.
Bryler Shurtliff knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a game-best 21 points for West Side. Ryan Beckstead and Isaac Frankman netted 16 points apiece for the Pirates, while Blaize Brown chipped in with 10.