It was another good weekend for the Mountain Crest wrestling team, which easily dispatched of all four of its opponents at the Bobcat Brawl.
The Mustangs outpointed Green Canyon, Sky View, Viewmont and Box Elder’s JV squad at the six-team dual-style tournament. Mountain Crest did not square off against Marsh Valley (Idaho), whereas Green Canyon and Sky View did.
Ten Mustangs went undefeated at the tourney in Easton Evans (106 pounds), Luke Schroeder (113), Cooper Sanders (120), Terrell Lee (126), Gabe Sanders (138), Jordan Wakefield (145), Wyatt Larsen (160), Brock Guthrie (170), Brayden Guthrie (182/195) and Walker Hutchinson (182), although Brayden Guthrie and Hutchinson only wrestled once.
Gabe Sanders pinned all four of his opponents in the first round, while all of Brock Guthrie’s wins were recorded by fall. Wakefield defeated Viewmont Invitational finalist Moses Espinoza-Owens 8-4, and Lee secured an impressive major decision win over Green Canyon’s James Shumway.
Zack Smith (152), Hunter Schroeder (195) and Sam McMurray (220/285) only lost one match apiece for the Mustangs. Smith’s lone setback was by one point, while McMurray was beaten by fellow returning state placer Hunter Larsen of Sky View, 10-3.
Larsen (220) went 5-0 for the Bobcats and, in addition to reigning supreme against McMurray, controlled a ranked opponent from Viewmont by major decision. Gino Demuzio (126) went 3-2 for the Bobcats and both of his loses were by one point. Demuzio decisioned Shumway in a showdown of two of Region 11’s best 126-pounders.
A pair of Green Canyon grapplers went 4-1 in Daxton Darley (106) and Mason Morris (132). Those two athletes combined for six pins.
The Wolves emerged victorious in their duals against Sky View and Box Elder’s JV, while the Bobcats prevailed against the Bees’ JV team.
Ridgeline competed last weekend at the Gallegos Memorial Duals, which was hosted by Highland. The Riverhawks went 5-4, with wins over Jordan, the JV All-Stars, Herriman, Taylorsville and Timpanogos 2. Ridgeline lost to Highland, Timpanogos, Brighton and Hurricane, and three of those duals were decided by four points or fewer.
The Riverhawks were led by 182-pounder Roman Melani, who went 8-0 and won seven of his bouts by fall or technical fall. Kaden Kirk (170) went 8-1 for Ridgeline and stuck six of his opponents.
It was also a solid tourney for Ridgeline’s Matthew Keith (145/152) and Sam Pirtle (152), who only lost a combined three matches. The Riverhawks were without arguably their top two wrestlers in Colter Ricks and Rhett Gebert.
The most recent Individual Power Poll was released by wrestleutah.com last week, and six Cache Valley athletes were among those ranked in the top 10 in their respective weight class, regardless of classification.
Four Mustangs were awarded a spot in the poll in returning state champion Gabe Sanders (third at 138), Brayden Guthrie (second at 182), Hutchinson (sixth at 182) and Hunter Schroeder (seventh at 195). Sky View’s Larsen is ranked fourth at 220 pounds, and Ridgeline’s Ricks is seventh at 145. Sanders is the 16th-ranked prep wrestler in all of Utah in the latest Beehive Top 25 Poll.
Preston’s David Seamons (145) showcased his talents at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa (Idaho) and was one victory away from making in to the placement rounds. Seamons went 6-2.
PREP BOYS HOOPS
Last Saturday was a good one for all three of the local high school boys basketball teams in action. Preston, Green Canyon and West Side all prevailed by double digits.
Preston came storming back from a two-point halftime deficit to blow out district rival Wood River, 75-54, at home. The Indians (10-1) outscored the Wolverines 47-24 in the second half en route to their sixth straight win — all by at least 20 points.
Scott Dunn poured in 19 of his career-high 35 points in the fourth quarter for Preston, which is ranked first in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll. The senior knocked down six 3-pointers. Ty Hyde netted 18 points for the Indians, while Luke Smellie and Cole Harris teamed up for 15.
It was raining 3-balls in Green Canyon’s 71-57 triumph over Skyline (Idaho) on the final day of the Burley (Idaho) Tournament. The Wolves drained 15 treys, including nine by the DeBoard brothers.
Cole DeBoard led the Wolves (7-6) with 21 points, while Cade DeBoard was right behind with 19. Carter Maughan (12) and McKay Yorgason (11) also scored in double figures for Green Canyon, which took control by winning the third quarter, 22-11.
West Side (6-2) extended its winning streak to five by taking down Ririe at home, 50-35. It was sweet revenge for the Pirates, who blew a big second half lead to the Bulldogs earlier this season on the road.
Connor Nielsen paced the Pirates with 16 points, and Isaac Frankman chipped in with 10.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Five local prep girls basketball teams were in action last Saturday, and four of them were triumphant.
Ridgeline held off 5A Viewmont 35-33 on the road, and has now won seven of its last eight games. The Riverhawks (7-4) made three defensive stops in the final eight seconds of the non-region contest.
Brinlie Crosbie posted a double-double for Ridgeline as she finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Emma Anderson scored a team-high 13 points for the Riverhawks, while Brayli Jenks contributed five assists and five steals.
Preston (12-2) continued its strong start to the 2019-20 campaign by edging Marsh Valley at home, 43-38. It was the Indians’ first game in two full weeks.
Kylie Larsen sparkled for Preston as she earned a double-double. The junior went 9 of 12 from the field en route to 22 points, and she pulled down seven offensive rebounds and 11 total board. Cassee Pugmire added 10 points and four assists for Preston.
Mountain Crest held off San Juan at home, 41-35. The Mustangs (6-6) either outscored or matched the Broncos in every quarter.
Havyn Brown led Mountain Crest with 13 points, while Ella Douglass and Birkli Barrera combined for 18 rebounds. Teagan Hall netted eight points for the hosts.
Logan (8-3) outscored Stansbury 15-10 in the fourth quarter in its 45-39 victory at home over the Stallions. Amber Kartchner led the Grizzlies with 11 points, while Izabelle Rudd added 10.
West Side was the other local team that played last Saturday, and the Pirates lost a nailbiter at Rockland, 48-43. The Pirates won the first half by a 21-18 margin.
Kajsia Fuller (17) and Kenlee Nance (13) teamed up for 30 of West Side’s points. The Pirates were much more competitive against the Bulldogs than they were at home earlier this season.