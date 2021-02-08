It was the kind of response West Side head coach Tyler Brown was hoping for from his Pirates after their 10-game winning streak came to an end last week.
Three days after losing to district rival Bear Lake, West Side took its frustrations out against Rich as it thumped the Rebels in a non-district boys basketball game, 68-41, Saturday night in Dayton.
“Good bounce-back win after losing to Bear Lake on Wednesday,” said Brown, whose team got a combined eight 3-pointers from five different players.
The Pirates also dispatched of the Rebels last month, but it was by a narrow scoreline of 44-40. West Side outscored Rich in every quarter this time around, including 17-8 in the first and 23-9 in the third.
Bryler Shurtliff paced the Pirates with 20 points, followed by Ryan Lemmon with 12 and Ryker Love with 11. Shurtliff netted 10 in his points in West Side’s big third quarter.
The West Side girls were also in action last Saturday and the Pirates saw their season come to an end with a 55-36 road loss to Aberdeen in a district tournament elimination game. The top-seeded Tigers (14-7) outscored the third-seeded Pirates (7-14) 22-10 in the first quarter and never looked back.
Kajsia Fuller poured in a game-high 20 points for West Side, which got six points from Natalie Lemmon. Aberdeen swept West Side during the regular season, but both contests were decided by single digits.
PREP WRESTLING
Preston competed at the prestigious Dick Fleischmann Classic last Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho, and saw its lengthy dual winning streak come to an end. The Indians were triumphant in their first 19 duals this winter, but lost to traditional state powers Columbia (54-27), Eagle (54-30) and Marsh Valley (52-30), and were edged by Minico (43-36). Preston defeated Mountain Home (54-30) and North Fremont (62-18).
The Indians received strong performances from Jaden Perkins (152-pound weight class), Caigun Keller (145), Jonathan Seamons (160) and Emery Thorson. Perkins went 4-0 and all of those wins were by fall, while Seamons also went undefeated. The freshman pinned three of his opponents and won another bout by injury default.
Meanwhile, Keller and Thorson only lost once each — Thorson in a competitive 5-1 setback to returning 2A state runner-up Hayden Maupin of North Fremont.
In addition to the aforementioned wrestlers, Preston got pins from Keit Abbott (195), Gentry Geary (285), Ashton Madsen (138), Tavin Rigby (120) and Micah Serr (182) at Saturday’s tournament.
West Side was one of 24 teams that competed at the Challis Invitational/Mario D’Orazio Memorial last Friday and Saturday.
The Pirates had a pair of medalists in Tige Roberts (sixth place at 113) and Colten Gunderson (fourth, 152). Both athletes emerged victorious in three matches apiece for the Pirates, who got two wins each from Joey Hansen (120), Tayson Royer (120), Shadrach Groll (152), Andrew Olinger (160) and Aaron McDaniel (285).
South Fremont racked up 263 points to win the tourney. West Side finished 18th with 56.