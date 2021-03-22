Preston’s track & field program will head into this week’s Cache-Box Invitational with plenty of momentum.
That’s because the Indians swept both titles at a five-team meet hosted by Burley last Friday. The Preston girls dominated with 136 points to runner-up Madison’s 88.5, while the Preston boys held off Madison by a 130.5 to 129 margin.
The Indians won five of 18 events on the boys side and three on the girls. Preston had at least one girl finish in the top four in 12 of the 14 individual events.
As expected, Preston sparkled in the middle distance and distance races. Case in point: The Preston girls had five of the top seven placers in the 800 meters, five of the top six in the 1,600 and four of the top five in the 3,200. In the boys competition, Preston athletes posted four of the best five times in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Preston’s Brecker Knapp reigned supreme in the 200 (23.70 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.49), plus was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (16.08). Garrett Hale beat all comers in the 1,600 (4:44) and was the bronze medalist in the 800 (2:06.40) for the Indians, while Sam Jeppsen captured silver medals in the 1,600 (4:46) and 3,200 (9:53). Preston had four boys break the five-minute barrier in the 1,600.
Taite Priestley is one of the best high school high jumpers in Idaho and he proved it by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 6 inches, to share the title with a competitor from Madison. Preston’s Tyler Lindhardt and Brayker Smith cleared the bar at 6-0, and Smith also placed third in the 200 (24.40).
Preston’s other champion in the boys competition was Benson Palmer, who was successful at 11-0 in the pole vault. Teammate Nick Nielson was the runner-up in the long jump (18-11.25).
The Preston girls were led by thrower Akazia Knapp and sprinter Elly Jeppsen. Knapp won the discus (91-5) and beat everyone except one rival in the shot put (29-0.5), while Jeppsen was the runner-up in the 200 (28.06) and 400 (1:03.12), and the bronze medalist in the 100 (13.30).
Olivia Tracy captured a title for Preston in the triple jump (32-2.75), while fellow teammates Chakobi Lewis and Ashley Lowe-Anderson shared top honors in the pole vault (7-0). Tracy placed fourth in the discus (81-1), to boot.
Four other Preston girls who showed their mettle were Riley Ward, Andie Bell, McKinley Scott and Mickayla Robertson. Ward finished second in the 1,600 (5:49) and third in the 800 (2:34.10), Bell placed second in the 3,200 (12:14) and third in the 1,600 (5:51), Scott was third in the 3,200 (12:23) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:54), and Robertson was third in the 300 hurdles (53.45) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.03).
The Lady Indians had five athletes break the 6:02 barrier in the 1,600. Preston’s Taylor Romney fared well in the 800 with her strong runner-up time of 2:31.72.
Other competitors who finished in the top four in an individual event for Preston were Dawson Leffler (fourth, 800, 2:08.60), Edison Leffler (third, 3,200, 9:55), Reynger Davidsavor (fourth, 3,200, 10:35), Charles Iverson (fourth, 110 hurdles, 17.67), Chevy Nelson (fourth, long jump, 17-10.25), Angelie Scott (fourth, 3,200, 12:25) and Rose Bradfield (fourth, shot put, 28-2.25).
BOYS SOCCER
Ridgeline and Logan both hosted Orem and 6A power Lone Peak on Saturday. Both teams dispatched of Orem by one goal, while the Riverhawks took the Knights to a shootout and lost 5-4, while Lone Peak beat Logan, 4-1.
Tate Godfrey recorded a hat trick in Ridgeline’s 4-3 triumph over Orem in double overtime. Godfrey’s third goal was an equalizer in the second half. Gabe Watson buried a penalty kick midway through the second OT to give the hosts the victory.
Karim Salome and Daxon Flygare were credited with assists for the Riverhawks, and Jackson Hulse played a big part in the build-up to Godrey’s second goal.
Godfrey also found the back of the net against Lone Peak when he headed in a Salome ball in the first half. Ethan Green then pulled Ridgeline (3-3) even at 2-2 midway through the second half.
Green, Hulse, Godfrey and Gabe Watson converted from the penalty spot in the shootout against the Knights (6-1).
Logan (1-4) was able to earn a hard-fought 3-2 win over Orem. The Grizzlies scored twice in a four-minute stretch of the second half — the second on a Isaac Lopez penalty kick. Juan Vallejo and Sidon Abai also buried shots for Logan, while Fredy Mejia and Mowlid Nur were assisted with assists.
Lone Peak scored twice in the final 20 minutes to pull away from Logan, which got a opening-half goal from Abai, assisted by Udy Marquez and Porter Stowell.
BASEBALL
Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Logan wrapped up play in various tournaments in southern Utah. The Mustangs split their Saturday games, Ridgeline lost to Crimson Cliffs and Snow Canyon, and Logan was beaten by Wasatch.
Mountain Crest dispatched of Cedar 8-1 to extend its winning streak to six, then fell in six innings to Desert Hills, 11-1.
The Mustangs outhit the Reds by a 11-2 margin. Marco Bellantoni, Nathan Rowley and Preston Jones each came through with a pair of base knocks for Mountain Crest, which got three runs from Dax Roundy, a double from Rowley and a triple from Braydon Schiess.
Lance Welch stymied Cedar’s lineup as he only allowed one run — in the bottom of the seventh — on two hits in his complete-game effort. The senior southpaw struck out nine and walked three.
Desert Hills finished with 12 hits to Mountain Crest’s eight, but the Thunder were much more opportunistic. Roundy and Welch contributed with two hits apiece for the Mustangs (6-1). Kaden Deeter had the lone RBI, scoring Myles Hancock.
Ridgeline was competitive with Crimson Cliffs before falling 8-4, and then was shut out by Snow Canyon, 10-0, in five frames. Evan Webb and Branson Jones accounted for all four Riverhawk runs in Game 1, while Braxton Gill had a pair of RBIs. Miles Eck and Kole Jenson doubled, while Webb tripled.
Snow Canyon limited Ridgeline (3-4) to singles by Webb and Jaxen Hollingsworth.
Wasatch jumped out to a 4-0 lead over Logan after two innings and coasted to a 7-3 win. The Grizzlies (1-5) plated all of their runs in the top of the seventh.
Lead-off batter Vincent Rohrer had another strong performance at the plate for Logan as he went 3 for 4 with a run and RBI. Kody Kirk doubled, singled and drove in one run for the Grizzlies.
SOFTBALL
Green Canyon and Logan also wrapped up tournament play Saturday in St. George. The Wolves (5-5) bounced back from a 18-5 five-inning setback to Providence Hall by blowing out Skyline 11-1 in five. The Grizzlies (0-7) lost in three innings to Blackfoot (Idaho) and Aquinas (California) by 18-0 scorelines.
Abby Hansen had three of Green Canyon’s seven hits against Providence Hall, and one of them was a two-run inside-the-park homer. Hansen also doubled, as did teammate Kennedy Conan.
Hansen, Rylee Ericson, Madi Peterson and Cassidy Tingey all finished with two hits against Skyline, and Ericson chipped in with a trio of runs and RBIs. Ericson, Hansen, Tingey and Annika Eborn all doubled, and Tingey only allowed three hits in five innings in the circle. Tingey fanned three and walked two.
Allie Griffin singled for Logan against Aquinas, while Maya Jacome and Mak Groves had hits against Blackfoot. Jacome doubled.