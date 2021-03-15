The first week of the high school softball season was a very memorable one for Ridgeline.
The Riverhawks capped off a 5-0 week by pulling away for a 19-11 victory over Snow Canyon on Saturday in St. George. Several local high school teams — in softball, baseball and boys soccer — were competing in tournaments in southern Utah, which experienced inclement weather throughout the weekend.
Ridgeline outscored Snow Canyon 7-0 in the final two innings in its tourney finale. The Riverhawks, who won all five games last week by at least five runs, exploded for 22 hits against the Warriors, including 11 of the extra-base variety.
Markessa Jensen homered twice for the Riverhawks, who also got home runs from Abbie Banning, Karli Gowen and Kenzee Hale. Banning doubled twice.
Kaylee Smith went 4 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs for Ridgeline, while Hale, Jensen, Bannig and Kori Palmer chipped in with three base knocks apiece. Jensen finished with four RBIs, while Palmer and Bowen drove in three runs each. Hale also contributed with three runs and two RBIs.
OTHER SOFTBALL GAMES
Sky View beat Dixie, 12-4, and lost to Crimson Cliffs, 9-4, to close out tournament play in St. George, while Green Canyon rolled to a 16-1 victory over visiting West Side in four innings.
The Wolves (1-2) exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the second to take control and then put a five-spot on the scoreboard in the fourth to end things early. Green Canyon racked up 11 hits and took advantage of eight West Side errors.
Hadlee Harris led the Green Canyon charge with four RBIs and two runs. Bethany Regen went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Wolves, who got three runs and two hits from Abby Hansen, three runs from Delaynie Justesen and two RBIs from Bethany Lloyd.
Hansen tripled, and Makenzie Collins doubled for the hosts.
Cassidy Tingey pitched all four innings for the Wolves and limited the Pirates (0-1) to a pair of hits — a triple and a double by sophomore Julia Jensen — struck out eight and walked five. Jensen scored West Side’s lone run.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (2-1-1) accumulated 17 hits on their five-inning triumph over Dixie. Sky View plated at least two runs in four of the five frames.
Cambria Davis had a big day at the plate for the Bobcats as she went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. Davis homered in both games.
Preslie Jensen and Abbey Cantwell both finished with three base knocks against Dixie, while Tawnee Lundahl added four runs and a pair of hits and walks, Skylee Haramoto contributed with a pair of hits and runs, and Carlee Watterson singled twice. Jensen and Cantwell each drove in three runs for Sky View, which got doubles from Cantwell, Haramoto and Morgan Hernandez.
Four Bobcats finished with one hit apiece in the Crimson Cliffs game, and Davis drove in two runs and scored once. Cantwell tripled for the Bobcats, who had their Friday game against South Sevier canceled thanks to a snowstorm. The Bobcats were leading 7-0 in the second inning.
BASEBALL
Green Canyon won two of its three games in St. George, Sky View split its final two games at the Desert Hills Invitational, and Ridgeline played a pair of contests Saturday at Weber High.
The Wolves played twice Friday night as they dispatched of Union, 4-2, and lost to Pine View, 5-2. Green Canyon (3-1) bounced back Saturday with a convincing 9-0 triumph over Kanab on five innings.
Reece Hansen led Green Canyon offensively against Union as he walked twice and drove in two runs. Nick Bouck pitched all five frames for the Wolves and held the Cougars to a pair of singles, fanned six and issued four free passes.
Green Canyon outhit Pine View 5-4, but committed twice as many errors as the Panthers, 4-2. Alex Atkinson contributed with two hits, one run and one RBI for Green Canyon, which got two hits and one RBI from Caleb Petersen. Petersen and Ryker Ericson doubled for the Wolves, who gave up five unearned runs.
Hansen threw a complete-game one-hit shutout against Kanab. The junior struck out five, walked one and plunked another.
Bouck fared well at the plate for the Wolves as he had a pair of hits, runs and RBIs. Hansen singled twice, Traceson Jensen doubled and Abe Olson drove in two runs for Green Canyon, which played error-free baseball in that game.
Sky View (1-4) put together a solid performance in its 8-4 win over Wasatch, and then fell in five innings to Desert Hills, 11-1.
The Bobcats plated six runs in the bottom of the first to take control against the Wasps. Cole Watterson went 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs for Sky View, which got a pair of hits and runs from Cole Lundahl, a pair of hits and RBIs from Tanner Martin and a triple from Taydem Neal.
Lundahl shined on the mound as he limited Wasatch to four unearned runs on five hits in five complete. Lundahl fanned two and issued two free passes.
The Bobcats were no-hit against the Thunder, although they did walk eight times. Desert Hills, which used three different pitchers, scored 10 of its runs in the first two innings. Alex Carling crossed home plate for Sky View’s only run.
Ridgeline lost to pair of teams from larger classifications in Weber, 8-2, and Provo, 9-2.
The Riverhawks and Warriors both finished with six hits, but Ridgeline committed five errors to Weber’s one. Kole Jenson and Jaden Harris both had two hits for the Riverhawks. Harris doubled and singled.
Marshall Hansen singled twice and scored once for Ridgeline against Provo. Harris scored the Riverhawks’ other run.
BOYS SOCCER
Sky View won two out of three matches in St. George, while Mountain Crest went 2-0. The Mustangs (3-0) were supposed to play Salem Hills on Saturday, but there was three inches of snow on the field and the game was canceled.
The Bobcats (2-2) lost to Park City on Friday night, 2-1, but bounced back the following day against Spanish Fork, 3-1.
Park City scored twice in the first half against Sky View, which pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute on a Jakobi Dursteler penalty kick. Dursteler assisted on two of Sky View’s three goals against Spanish Fork.
Caden Penrose headed in a Dursteler corner kick three minutes after the Dons equalized early in the second half. Penrose added an insurance goal later in the half. Brittan Baird scored in the first half for the Bobcats, and assisted on Penrose’s second goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
Green Canyon followed up 20-5 drubbing of Bonneville by blowing out Herriman 19-3 on Saturday. The Wolves (2-0) led 11-0 at halftime and took a whopping 16-1 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Twelve different Wolves scored, led by JD McKenna’s four goals and Jake Lundin’s three. Mason Anderson chipped in with two goals, while Jaxon Curtis, Brandon Mueller, Ian Maughan, James Duke, Weston Christensen, Emerson Needham and Tucker Sampson each found the back of the net once.
Lundin won all six of his faceoffs.