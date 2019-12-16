A pair of Cache Valley boys basketball teams were able to bounce back from closely contested setbacks to Middleton (Idaho) and finish strong at the seventh annual Preston Indian Classic.
Preston took out its frustrations on Bonneville (Idaho) in last Saturday’s third-place game and rolled to a 75-48 victory. The Indians had their 30-game home winning streak snapped by Middleton the day before.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon hammered Century (Idaho), 72-45, in its final game. The Wolves won their final two contests of the eight-team tournament by more than 20 points after falling to the Vikings by two points in their opener.
Meridian (Idaho) ended up edging Middleton, 73-70, in Saturday’s championship game.
Four Preston players scored in double figures against Bonneville, while Braden Hess chipped in with eight points. Ty Hyde led the way with 21 points, followed by Gabe Hammons (15), Garrett Ward (12) and Scott Dunn (12).
The Indians (5-1) outscored the Bees 48-19 in the opening half, including 30-9 in the second quarter. Preston knocked down 17 of 19 free throws.
Likewise, Green Canyon had four players net 10 or more points in its tourney finale. Carter Maughan paced the Wolves (3-3) with 19 points and he was followed by Cole Deboard (18), McKay Yorgason (13) and Cade Deboard (10).
Green Canyon took control by outscoring Century 28-12 in the second quarter to take a 46-26 lead into the break.
Mountain Crest also competed at this tournament and was oh so close to returning to Cache County with a two-game winning streak. The Mustangs (1-6) outscored Star Valley (Wyoming) in every quarter but the first, but fell in nailbiting fashion, 44-43. The Braves dominated the first quarter and took a 17-6 lead after eight minutes of play.
Tanner Bone drained four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 18 points for the Mustangs, who got 12 points from Marshall Nethercott.
Logan and Sky View were also in action last Saturday. The Grizzlies (1-5) came storming back from a 14-point deficit to begin the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost a 65-62 double overtime heartbreaker on the road to Sugar-Salem (Idaho). The Bobcats (5-2) struggled defensively in their final game of the Utah Elite 8 tournament and were routed by Timpview, 83-53.
Logan outscored Sugar-Salem 24-10 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. It’s the second time the two teams have squared off this season as Idaho’s defending 3A state champs cruised past the Grizzlies, 59-41, a couple of weeks ago.
Jadin Penigar poured in 25 points for Logan, which got 16 points — on 7 of 9 shooting from the field — nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Isaac Larsen. Ethan Davis netted 13 points for Grizzlies, who missed exactly half of their 26 free throws.
Mason Falslev and Sam Phipps combined for 38 points for the Bobcats, who were outscored in every quarter, including by double digits in two of them. Timpview buried a whopping 16 shots from beyond the arc.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Green Canyon capped off another good week by stomping all over Alta, 76-26, last Saturday at home. The Wolves (5-0) outscored the Hawks 51-15 in the opening half. Alta didn’t net more than nine points in any of the quarters.
Kennedy Eskelson finished with 22 points and five steals for the Wolves, while Kinley Falslev contributed with 17 points, six steals and five assists. Shante’ Falslev added 11 points and four assists for Green Canyon, which sank 13 treys.
PREP WRESTLING
Mountain Crest made the trip to Nevada for one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country, the Reno Tournament of Champions, and fared quite well. The Mustangs placed 14th out of 111 teams and second out of all the programs from Utah. Wasatch was 13th with 104 points, which was only 9.5 more than Mountain Crest, which beat Beehive State powers Layton and Payson.
Gabe Sanders (138 pounds), Jordan Wakefield (145), Brock Guthrie (170), Brayden Guthrie (182) and Hunter Schroeder (195) all went 3-2 from the Mustangs. Brayden Guthrie and Sanders were seeded seventh in their respective weight class, while Schroeder was a No. 10 seed.
Cooper Sanders (120), Terrell Lee (126), Zach Smith (152), Sam McMurray (220) won two matches apiece for Mountain Crest.
It was another good weekend for Ridgeline, which went 8-1 at a dual-style tournament hosted by Desert Hills. The Riverhawks beat Page (Arizona), North Sevier, Desert Hills, Pine View, Grand, Kanab and Hurricane, and lost a nailbiter to Beaver in a dual that came down to the final bout.
Kaden Kirk (170) and Andrew Hugie (182/195) won all of their matches for the Riverhawks, while Colter Ricks (152) went 8-1 with seven pins. The senior’s lone setback — his first loss of the 2019-20 campaign — was to two-time defending state titleist Ryker Boyce of Desert Hills.
Ryan Orduno (106), Ty Winward (113), Matt Keith (145/152), Joseph Sena (220) and Daimien Boehme (285) all went 7-2 for Ridgeline. Ridgeline standout Rhett Gebert (170) competed for the first time this season — the senior was with the JV squad at a varsity tournament in Roy — and pinned all six of his opponents, including five in the first round.
Logan and Sky View competed at the Star Valley (Wyoming) Duals last weekend. The Grizzlies won the head-to-head matchup between the two teams, 45-36.
Jaque Miller (152) won six of his seven duels for the Grizzlies and all six of his wins were by fall in the opening round. Quincy Wildman (285) went 3-2 for Logan.
Hunter Larsen (220) pinned three of his opponents and won his other four matches by forfeit for Sky View, while Gino Demuzio (126) went 5-2. Demuzio’s two loses were by one point apiece.
Green Canyon traveled to the Gem State and was quite successful at a tournament hosted by Jerome. The Wolves had eight placers, including a pair of champions in Mason Morris (132) and Garrett Herzog (285), plus one other finalist in James Shumway (126).
Green Canyon’s other medalists were Quinn Richards (fifth at 98 pounds), Travis Whiting (fourth at 145), Jackson Landon (fourth at 152), Danny Sanchez (sixth at 170) and Alejandro Mendoza (fourth at 138). The Wolves finished fourth out of 15 teams, only behind Jerome, Minico and Declo.
It was also an encouraging weekend for Preston, which had four grapplers go a combined 18-2 at the Marsh Valley Invitational. Caigun Keller (145) and Drevin Rigby (152) were undefeated, while Lincoln Bradford (132) and David Seamons (152) each prevailed in four of their five bouts. Rigby pinned all five of his foes, while Keller reigned supreme over four of his five opponents by fall. Keller stuck a returning state placer from Ririe.
Additionally, Brayden Weisbeck (126) and Jaden Perkins (138) posted winning records at the tournament for the Indians.