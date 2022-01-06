It came down to the wire in the Region 11 opener for the Sky View and Logan wrestling programs, much like Bobcat head coach Tony Holden anticipated.
To the delight of Holden, his team finished strong and earned a hard-fought 42-33 victory over the Grizzlies on Thursday evening at Crimson Gym. The Bobcats reigned supreme in the final two matches after the Grizzlies had pulled even at 33-33.
In the process, the Bobcats exacted a measure of revenge against the Grizzlies, who dispatched of their rivals to the north by a 48-34 scoreline at last month's Star Valley Duals. The Bobcats were shorthanded at that tournament, but both programs had athletes in all but one weight class for Thursday's rematch.
"I couldn't be more proud of this team and how they came back and fought," said Holden, who had a few JV kids step into the varsity lineup against the Grizzlies. "And I give a lot of credit to my assistant coaches. They're out there every day and they're teaching, and I can't praise those guys enough."
Thursday's dual was tight throughout and neither team won more than three matches in a row. A pair of Sky View grapplers, Camron Carling and Shez Hulse, were able to get revenge against their Logan counterparts in the rematch, and that ultimately made the difference.
There were some pretty big momentum swings in the 150-pound showdown between Carling and Ryan Lazzari. Carling jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but Lazzari executed a four-point move in the second round to take a 7-4 lead. To his credit, Carling learned from mistake, plus was assertive as he scored back points late in the second and third rounds on his way to a gratifying 14-7 victory.
"It felt good because I wrestled him at Star Valley and he beat me there, and it felt pretty good to come back at him again," Carling said. "Yeah, I knew a little bit coming into (this match), that he was going to try to throw (me), so feeling it and what he was going to try to do made it a little bit easier later in the rounds."
Like Carling, Hulse was able to get out of a pinning combination and prevail in come-from-behind position. Hulse capitalized on an errant throw attempt by Steven Nielsen midway through the first round and stuck his foe with 48 seconds remaining in the period.
"Back in Star Valley, Shez went out there and he got pinned in 51 seconds," Holden said. "Their heavyweight, he's a big kid, he's tall and he likes to use that head throw. And when you can get a little shorter of a guy and throw it on him, it's a little bit easier to do. I just told Shez to go out there and battle, and good things would happen, and not get to your back and things would work out. And I didn't expect the pin there, but Shez came through and I couldn't be more proud of that kid."
The Bobcats jumped out to a 33-18 lead following Hulse's pin, but the Grizzlies gamely battled back courtesy of a first-round pin by Payton Redd (106 pounds), a forfeit and a hard-fought 7-4 triumph by Corbin Archuleta (120). Archuleta's come-from-behind win pulled the hosts even.
Archuleta trailed 4-2 late in the second round, but executed a granby in the final seconds to even the score. That gave the Logan wrestler the lift he needed, and his conditioning appeared to be very good in the final round.
"I felt pretty good," Archuleta said. "This is my first year I'm finally able to get to the third round with kids, but after the holiday break I just got off of concussion (protocol), so it felt pretty good to finally get that conditioning back and be able to last that long with kids."
The other close decision of the evening took place in the final match, where Sky View's Parley Thacker came through with a takedown in overtime to edge fellow sophomore Cooper Redd, 4-2. Thacker was outstanding from the top position in the second and third rounds, but Redd avoided giving up back points and gamely scrambled to his feet in the waning seconds of the third round to force OT.
"That's what you work for in championship wrestling is you work for having a chance to win at the end," LHS head coach Gerd Schroeder said. "That's really what championship wrestling's about and Cooper was there, and just a snap down instead of resetting might have done it for him. But that's stuff that you learn and he's a sophomore, and I think he's going to do some good things (for this program)."
In addition to Hulse, Collin Miller (126), Kade Croft (144), Hans Herrmann (157) and Jared Hepworth (215) were triumphant by fall for the Bobcats. In addition to Payton Redd, the Grizzlies also got pins from Alan Lazzari (138), Kadin Halona (165) and Luke Stearns (175).
"Just a couple of moves and (the final outcome) would have been flipped, so it was really close," Schroeder said. "I'm glad Sky View gave us their best and we gave them our best, that's just the way it came out tonight. But it was a good dual."
OTHER REGION DUALS
Mountain Crest traveled to North Logan and left with a 67-12 victory over shorthanded Green Canyon, while Ridgeline lost at home to Bear River, 57-12.
The Wolves forfeited at four weight classes against the Mustangs, who emerged victorious in eight of the other 10 bouts. Carter Nelson (113), Easton Evans (120), Luke Schroeder (126), Terrell Lee (144), Jace McBride (150) and Brock Guthrie (175) won by fall for Mountain Crest. Evans, a returning state champion, stuck Green Canyon's Daxton Darley late in the third round in a showdown of two-time state medalists.
Lincoln Lofthouse (138) prevailed by major decision for the Mustangs, while Zachary Halligan (106) secured a hard-fought 4-2 win over GC's Quinn Richards. Aaron Shumway (132) and Logan Hull (165) won in pinning fashion for the Wolves.
"I am really proud of our guys and the energy they had," MC head coach Jay Tovey said. "We are still over a month away from divisionals and state, and have a lot of things we can work on. Green Canyon always has good kids and they fought us hard. We're continually trying to test ourselves in the practice room and in competition, and I feel lucky to have good teams in the valley."
Meanwhile, Ridgeline was not able to hang with a Bear River team that figures to be Mountain Crest's toughest competition in the 4A ranks. The Riverhawks were missing reigning state champ Ronan Melani, who was out with the flu.
Ty Winward (138) picked up a pin for Ridgeline, while teammates Ryan Orduno (126) and Daimien Boehme (285) won by decision.
PRESTON BOYS HOOPS
Preston (10-1) and Blackfoot (5-4) were tied at halftime, but the Indians outscored the visitors by nine points in the third quarter and ultimately extended their winning streak over their rivals to 17 games.
Brecker Knapp came through with a double-double for Preston --- "he was a stud on the glass," PHS head coach Tyler Jones asserted --- as he finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Druw Jones paced Preston with 18 points, while Steve Roberts netted a season-high 15 points and Cam Hobbs chipped in with eight points.
"It was a good physical battle," coach Jones said. "I thought the difference was the third quarter, where we outscored them 19-10. I thought our defense was better in the second half and we were able to get some easy baskets. We had good balanced scoring and (it was) an overall good team win."