It was a memorable weekend for high school wrestlers throughout Cache County as all of the programs were able to stay close to home for divisionals for the first time ever.
Mountain Crest and Ridgeline hosted both divisionals on both the boys and girls sides. This was the first time a girls divisionals has taken place.
LOCAL BOYS
Mountain Crest easily captured the Division A title in its home gym. The Mustangs crowed seven champions, had one other finalist, plus five consolation champions, on their way to racking up 525 points.
Snow Canyon was second with 367 points, followed by Green Canyon (305.5), Desert Hills (242), Crimson Cliffs (217), Sky View (138.5) and Logan (125).
"Good tournament for a lot of our kids," MC head coach Jay Tovey said. "As a group, we are peeking at the right time and will make sure we have everyone dialed in ready to be at their best next weekend. Excited for the kids and the chance they get to show that their hard work is paying off."
Mountain Crest's seven champs were Carter Nelson (113-pound weight class), Easton Evans (120), Luke Schroeder (126), Wyatt Coulam (138), Terrell Lee (144), Jace McBride (150) and Brock Guthrie (175). Six of those seven Mustangs won in the championship round in convincing fashion. Lee, a three-time state placer, won by injury default.
Lincoln Lofthouse (132) also represented Mountain Crest in the finals. The five Mustangs who placed third in their respective weight classes were Zach Halligan (106), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Andrew Belles (190), Hunter Hammer (215) and Jorgen Miller (285).
The Mustangs will be taking 27 wrestlers to this weekend's 4A State Championships, which is more than any other 4A program. The most a team can qualify is 28 kids. Green Canyon emerged from the Hyrum divisional with 19 state qualifiers, while Sky View had 10 and Logan eight.
The other Mustangs who shored up bids to the state tournament are Cayden Chalmers (7th, 106), Tanner Tolman (5th, 113), Porter Johnson (5th, 120), Thomas Flippence (6th, 126), Ian Allen (7th, 132), Kian Merritt (8th, 138), Carson Thalman (7th, 144), Nash Brown (8th, 150), Chase Swensen (4th, 157), Will DeKorver (5th, 165), Gage Gunnell (4th, 175), Sam Schroeder (5th, 190), Jud Wells (5th, 215) and Montana Merchant (4th, 285).
Arguably the breakout performer of the Hyrum divisional was Green Canyon sophomore Will Wheatley, who dispatched of the No. 1 and 2 seeds en route to claiming the 215-pound title. Both of these wrestlers have only lost a combined seven matches this season. Wheatley, the No. 4 seed, pinned the No. 2 seed in the finals.
"Will Wheatley is a very, very talented kid who's still in the beginning stages of learning how to wrestle," GC head coach Ryan Webb said. "His learning curve has been absolutely amazing, though. He is so explosive and powerful that he's able to make up for the technique that he hasn't developed yet. The kid is special. I'm glad he's wrestling for us."
Four of Wheatley's teammates advanced to the championship round in Quinn Richards (106), Daxton Darley (120), Tyler Payne (126) and Lucas Blake (190). The Wolves also had a pair of consolation champs in Jack Payne (138) and Jackson Landon (175).
Green Canyon's other state qualifiers are Easton Darley (4th, 106), Tyler Gerber (7th, 120), Joel Montufar (5th, 126), Aaron Shumway (6th, 132), Ammon Cothran (4th, 138), William Jones (5th, 144), Rawl Balling (6th, 144), Jared Hurtst (7th, 157), Logan Hull (4th, 165), Eli Pensamiento (6th, 175), Brennan Roper (8th, 190) and Ethan Kunzler (8th, 285).
Sky View had a finalist in Kade Croft (138) and a consolation titleist in Parley Thacker (132), who competed in a loaded bracket. A pair of Logan grapplers placed third in Ryan Lazzari (144) and Kadin Halona (157).
Other Bobcats headed to state are Levi Hart (8th, 113), Josh Miller (6th, 120), Collin Miller (4th, 126), Jayden Anderson (7th, 150), Hans Herrmann (5th, 157), Seybor Joyner (6th, 165), Shez Hulse (7th, 285) and Preston Smith (6th, 285), while the Grizzlies will also be represented by Keanon Barlett (8th, 106), Payton Redd (5th, 106), Corbin Archuleta (8th, 120), Cooper Redd (5th, 132), Luke Stearns (7th, 165) and Aaron Franckowiak (7th, 190).
Meanwhile, Ridgeline tested region rival Bear River before placing second out of six teams in the B divisional. The two teams were tied after the first day of action.
The Bears accumulated 405 points to the Riverhawks' 371. Rounding out the field were Hurricane (306), Pine View (251), Dixie (225.5) and Cedar (147).
Ridgeline crowed a trio of champions in Ty Winward (138), Owen Munk (165) and Ronan Melani (190), and all three were dominant. Melani, a defending state champion, rolled to a 10-1 victory over reigning 4A runner-up Kaeson Burn in the finals on his way to being selected as the MVP of the upper weights.
"We were hopeful we could find a way to pull ahead, but we couldn't quite get it done, so we ended up in second place," RHS head coach Jarrett Morrill said. "But it was fun to have three divisional winners for the first time ever in our program's history. ... and all three of them wrestled a great tournament. It's the first time we've had six finalists at divisionals as well. It obviously helps only having a six-team tournament, but six finalists, three champions and 24 qualifiers (is something to feel good about)."
Ridgeline's other finalists were Ryan Orduno (126), Sam Pirtle (157) and Daimien Boehme (285), while fellow teammates Jack Semadeni (113), Hudson Mosher (120), Dax Flygare (144) and Hollus Risher (215) claimed consolation titles.
Other Riverhawks who punched their ticket to state are Draycin Nelson (7th, 106), Konner Preece (8th, 106), Carson Leishman (7th, 113), Zach Butt (8th, 120), Tyler Hess (8th, 126), Jordan Caldwell (7th, 132), Sam Welker (6th, 138), Cam Craney (5th, 144), Dawson Lange (6th, 150), Dylan Twedt (5th, 157), Caleb McMullen (5th, 175), Bridger Hammond (7th, 190), Sam Whelan (6th, 215) and Caysen Dana (6th, 285).
LOCAL GIRLS
There was no stopping defending 4A state Mountain Crest, which qualified all 28 of its athletes to state and amassed 552 points in the Hyrum divisional. Pine View was second with 107 points, followed by Crimson Cliffs (86), Green Canyon (82), Desert Hills (52) and Logan (21).
The Mustangs had 11 champions, plus 12 other finalists. Placing first for Mountain Crest were Mattee Turnbow (105), Brinley Cowley (110), Emma Child (120), Eastyn Nyman (125), Ella DeKorver (135), Laci Larsen (140), Emmalee White (145), Gracie Howard (155), Teagan Hall (170), Katelyn Hardy (190) and Alexandra Vega (235). MC's other finalists were Shelby Bevan (100), Audrey Rollins (105), Jacie Shock (110), Rylee Turnbow (115), Piper Nix (120), Kaitlin Lofthouse (125), Kaydee Hopkins (130), Cadia Bowen (135), Jenna McDougal (145), Talia Johansen (155), Brynlie Hansen (170) and Brooke Keller (190).
Placing third for the Mustangs were Dakota Andersen (115) and Anna Van Huss (140). Mountain Crest will also be represented at state by Addi Baxtor (7th, 100) and Nykell Ferguson (5th, 130).
"Dominating one of the first 4A divisionals was a great accomplishment for our team," MC head coach Janae Liljenquist said. "We were heavily favored to win with the number of girls and also our talent on the mat. We had 10 finals matches against each other, which was hard when a senior was in the finals and we knew it would be the last time they wrestled at Mountain Crest. ... We want the girls to wrestle their best no matter who they are up against. They step on the mat ready to battle and then step off as sisters and teammates."
Green Canyon's Grace Blake reigned supreme at 130 pounds, while Emma Buttery was third at 145. The Wolves qualified six girls for state, while the Grizzlies had three qualifiers.
Other state qualifiers for Green Canyon are Onnika Christensen (4th, 100), Kiah Saurey (5th, 140), Yazmin Manjarrez (155) and Jorilyn Herzog (170). Logan will be represented at state by Mary Rincon (4th, 125), Maria Carvalho (4th, 145) and Anna Trevizo (4th, 170).
Bear River was dominant at the Ridgeline divisional as the reigning 4A runner-ups finished with 487 points. Ridgeline was second with 198 points, followed by Sky View (108), Dixie (69), Cedar (63.5) and Snow Canyon (40).
The Riverhawks will be taking 12 girls to state, headlined by divisional champion Emi Stahl (125). Ridgeline had four other finalists in Nyah Weatherston (100), Brooklyn McBride (140), Caroline Kirk (145) and Makayla Pignataro (170), plus three consolation champs in Madelyne Topham (130), Breanne Lundahl (140) and Heighley Johnson (145).
Ridgeline's other state qualifiers are Kamryn Larsen (4th, 110), Lorelai Woodward (4th, 115), Elizabeth Sorensen (4th, 120) and Janet Reyes (4th, 170).
"It was a good day," RHS head coach Melanie Montierth said. "I've seen so much growth with our team over the season, so much in the last month alone. These girls have worked hard and it's starting to pay off. We're excited to see that hard work put to the test at state. I'm so proud of each of my girls not only as wrestlers but as people. Good, kind, motivated people who win humbly and take losses with grace."
Sky View finished with nine state qualifiers, led by 135-pound divisional champion Abigail Trayhorn. Marjorie Tauti (235) was a finalist for the Bobcats, while Sable Morris (100), Hannah Belnap (115) and Catherine Fitzgerald (170) were all consolation champs.
Other Bobcats who are headed to state are Sarah Olsen (5th, 125), Dika Dekar (4th, 130), Sophia Morris (5th, 155) and Danika Bair (5th, 190).
"Even with the small numbers in all the brackets at divisionals and as the sport of wrestling for girls grows, it is important to offer the full experience of the wrestling season," Liljenquist said. "The girls need to know they are viewed as competitive and worthy of the efforts in providing the same opportunities as the boys. It was imperative that we create the opportunity for girls to wrestle, but now it is crucial to support our girls in their involvement.