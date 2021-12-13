It was a busy weekend for high school wrestlers who reside in Cache Valley.
All seven local boys programs were in action, while the Mountain Crest and Ridgeline girls also competed, plus a few Green Canyon athletes.
The Mountain Crest boys were tested for the first time this season at the always challenging Wasatch Duals. The Mustangs lost their first two duals of the season — against Pleasant Grove, winners of 10 of the last 11 6A state championships, and in narrow fashion against Wasatch (33-30) — but still went 6-2.
Mountain Crest beat three teams that finished in the top four in their respective state tournament last season in defending 5A champions Payson, Mountain Ridge (62-13) and Green River, Wyoming (54-20). The Mustangs and Lions both finished with 27 points, but the defending 4A runner-ups prevailed via a tiebreaker. Mountain Crest also outpointed Skyridge (59-13), Woods Cross (66-10) and Lone Peak (62-18) at the two-day tourney.
Pleasant Grove, which dispatched of Mountain Crest by a 45-24 scoreline, was the only team that went undefeated at the tournament.
Carter Nelson (113-pound weight class) and Jace McBride (157) only lost one match apiece for the Mustangs, while Luke Schroeder (132) went 5-2. Hunter Hammer split his time competing at 215 and 285 for Mountain Crest and prevailed in five of his eight bouts, while Terrell Lee (150) went 4-2 and Lincoln Lofthouse (144) 4-3.
Mountain Crest’s JV squad fared pretty well at a varsity tournament as the Mustangs went 4-3 at the Cache Valley Classic, which was hosted by Green Canyon. The Mustangs beat Cyprus, Ben Lomond, Ogden and Highland, and lost to American Fork, Green Canyon and Preston.
Cayden Chalmers (106) and Sam Schroeder (190) both won all but one of their duels for Mountain Crest, while Porter Johnson (126) and Ian Allen (138) each went 5-2, and Jaxon Coulam (113), Chase Swensen (165) and Gage Gunnell (175) teamed up to go 12-6.
It was a good weekend for both Green Canyon and Preston. The Wolves outpointed all challengers except for American Falls, and the Indians went 5-2. Preston gave Green Canyon a good battle (42-31) and was oh so close to knocking off American Fork (40-39). The Wolves also tested the Cavemen before falling, 42-32.
Three Green Canyon grapplers went undefeated in Easton Darley (106, 6-0), Will Wheatley (285, 7-0) and Luke Blake (6-0), who competed at 190 and 215. Wheatley pinned all seven of his opponents.
Quinn Richards (113), Aaron Shumway (126), Jack Payne (144) and Jared Hurtst (157) were triumphant in all but one of their matches for the Wolves, who got five wins from Joel Montufar (132) and Logan Hull (175).
Four Preston athletes emerged victorious in all of their bouts in Caigun Keller (150, 7-0), Jaden Perkins (157, 5-0), Micah Serr (165, 6-0) and Emery Thorson (190, 7-0). Serr and Thorson teamed up for 10 pins. Preston’s Parker Bodily (175) went 6-1, while Tavin Rigby (132) went 5-1, Clay Bradford (138) went 5-2 and Tayden Edwards (144) 3-1.
Preston beat Cyprus (58-24), Highland (78-0), Mountain Crest JV (57-21), Ogden (70-3) and Ben Lomond (48-24), while Green Canyon outpointed Highland (61-15), Cyprus (50-16), MC JV (46-27), Ben Lomond (55-21) and Ogden (60-18).
Ridgeline ventured to southern Utah for the Desert Hills-hosted Thunder Duals, Logan and Sky View traveled north to Wyoming for the Star Valley-hosted Braves Brawl, and West Side made the short drive to Arimo for the Marsh Valley Invitational.
The Riverhawks fared well as they went 6-1, with wins against Desert Hills (44-34), Dixie (57-24) Panguitch (48-28), Crimson Cliffs (48-36), Hurricane (48-31) and Beaver’s JV squad (72-3). Ridgeline’s lone setback was to reigning 2A state champion Beaver (54-27).
Returning 4A gold medalist Ronan Melani (190) went 5-0 for the Riverhawks and won all of those bouts by fall, while teammate Tybo Winward (144), Draycin Nelson (106) and Sam Whelan (215) went a combined 15-0 with 15 pins. Other Ridgeline grapplers who showed their mettle were Dawson Lange (5-2 at 150), Cam Craney (4-2, 190) and Daimien Boehme (5-1, 285). Boehme’s only setback was to a 2021 state titleist from Desert Hills.
Logan won half of its six duals at the Braves Brawl, while Sky View went 2-4. The Grizzlies defeated their Region 11 rivals (48-34), Shelley (Idaho, 40-36) and Cokeville (Wyoming, 48-24), while the Bobcats also prevailed against Shelley (40-39) and Cokeville (48-33). Defending 3A state champion Star Valley, Sugar-Salem (Idaho) and Thunder Ridge (Idaho) were the other teams at the tourney.
Ryan Lazzari (145) nearly went undefeated for the Grizzlies as his lone loss was by three points. Kadin Halona (160), Steven Nielsen (285) and Payton Redd (106) went a combined 11-5 for Logan.
Kade Croft (152) reigned supreme in five of his six duels for the Bobcats, while Camron Carling (145) went 4-2.
West Side was led by Stellar Tew (106), Colten Gunderson (170) and Aaron McDaniel (285), who won three matches apiece at the Marsh Valley Invite. Gunderson only wrestled the three times. Sesha Beckstead competed in the girls 120-pound division for the Pirates and went 3-1.
GIRLS WRESTLING
It was another stellar weekend for the top program in Utah’s 4A classification. Mountain Crest sent two teams to Garland for the Bear River Duals, and neither of them tasted defeat. The squad listed as Mountain Crest 1 dispatched of Bear River 2 (54-18), Northridge (48-36), Syracuse (60-24), Blackfoot (Idaho, 65-18) and Farmington (72-6), while Mountain Crest 2 reigned supreme in convincing fashion against Syracuse (77-6), Morgan (78-6), Layton (72-12), Bear River 1 (58-20) and Blackfoot (77-6)
A trio of Mustangs won all of their bouts for the 1 squad in Brynlee Leishman (3-0, 110), Laci Larsen (5-0, 140) and Cristell Flores (4-0, 145). Larsen and Flores prevailed in pinning fashion every time they were on the mat. Mountain Crest 1 also received strong performances from Dani Alexanders (3-1, 130), Brooklyn Swanson (4-1, 130), Brooke Keller (3-1, 170) and Kennedy Peapealalo (3-1, 190).
Eight Mustangs went undefeated while representing the 2 squad in Jalise Wakley (4-0, 110), Rylee Turnbow (4-0, 115), Lexi Arnell (2-0, 120), Eastyn Nyman (5-0, 125), Ella Dekorver (3-0, 135), Gracie Howard (4-0, 170), Katelyn Hardy (2-0, 190) and Sheccid Alvaradlo (1-0, 235). Turnbow, Nyman and Dekorver teamed up for 11 pins in as many matches.
Other Mustangs who fared well were Kaydee Hopkins (3-1, 130), Talia Johansen (3-1, 155) and Gabriella Norton (2-1, 120). Norton and Arnell split matches as 120 and went a combined 4-1.
Ridgeline showcased its talents at the Hunter Pools and were led by Madelyn Topham, who dominated in the 130-pound weight class as she went 5-0 with five pins. Emi Stahl (135) went 3-1 for the Riverhawks, who got two wins apiece from Lorelai Woodward (120), Kandance Green (135), Brooklyn McBride (145) and Janet Peyes (190).