Mountain Crest's burgeoning girls wrestling program just keeps getting better and better, plus deeper and deeper.
The Mustangs showcased their depth and star power en route to winning their own tournament, the MC Filly Invitational, last weekend. An impressive 49 Mustangs competed at the 20-team, two-day tourney, which concluded Saturday at the ICON Activity Complex.
Mountain Crest crowned four champions, had three other finalists and had 22 total grapplers finish in the top six in their respective weight class on its way to racking up 263.5 points. Syracuse was second with 196 points, while Ridgeline was 10th with 62.
The four Mustangs who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium were Jacie Shock (110-pound division), Ella Dekorver (135), Emmalee White (145) and Teagan Hall (170). White beat teammate Cristell Flores in the finals. Mountain Crest's other two finalists were Mattee Turnbow (105) and Katelyn Hardy (190).
Mountain Crest's four champions posted a combined record of 15-0. Dekorver and White each pinned all four of their opponents, and all of Dekorver's pins took place in the first round.
In addition to their seven finalists, the other Mustangs who secured a spot on the podium were Addi Baxter (6th at 100 pounds), Rylee Turnbow (4th, 115), Emma Child (3rd, 120), Dakota Andersen (5th, 120), Gabriella Norton (5th, 125), Eastyn Nyman (6th, 125), Brooklyn Swanson (6th, 130), Kaydee Hopkins (5th, 130), Kaitlin Lofthouse (3rd, 135), Laci Larsen (4th, 140), Jenna McDougal (5th, 145), Brooke Keller (4th, 170), Rosa Campos (5th, 170), Kennedy Peapealalo (4th, 190) and Sheccid Alvarado (6th, 235). Child and Lofthouse both went 4-1 at the tournament.
Ridgeline brought 11 girls to the invitational and two of them placed in Madelyn Topham (4th, 130) and Brooklyn McBride (5th, 140). Topham will be representing the Riverhawks at the Ross Brunson High School All-Star Dual, which will take place Tuesday evening at Utah Valley University's UCCU Center.
A record 56 girls will be displaying their talents at one of the Beehive State's most popular wrestling events. There were 33 girls who showcased their skills at last year's All-Star Dual. The 2020-21 season was the first time girls wrestling was a sanctioned sport in Utah.
The Lady Mustangs will have nine competitors at the 22nd installment of this event. Those Mustangs are Mattee Turnbow, Rylee Turnbow, Jalise Wakley (110), Nyman, Flores, Talia Johansen (155), Hall, Peapealalo and Alvarado.
Meanwhile, 84 boys will be in action Tuesday, including six Mustangs and a pair of Riverhawks. The Mountain Crest boys will be represented by Carter Nelson (113), Easton Evans (120), Luke Schroeder (126), Terrell Lee (144), Brock Guthrie (175) and Hunter Hammer (215), while Ty Winward (138) and Ronan Melani (190) will compete for Ridgeline. Evans and Guthrie also wrestled at the All-Star Dual a year ago.
Evans and Melani are defending state champions, as are Dekorver and Alvarado on the girls side.
Two other local high school girls programs were in action last weekend in Green Canyon and Logan, who both wrestled in the Tooele-hosted Best of the West tournament. Grantsville won the 19-team tourney with 132 points, while Green Canyon was sixth (86) and Logan 17th (17).
The Lady Wolves brought six athletes to the invite and all of them placed. Green Canyon was led by champions Gracie Blake (130) and Kiah Suarey (135), who both went 4-0. Suarey won all of her matches by fall. Green Canyon's other medalists were Onni Christensen (3rd, 100), Emma Buttery (6th, 145), Yasmin Manjarrez (6th, 155) and Jori Herzog (5th, 170).
Logan also had a medalist in Anna Trevizo (4th, 170).
BOYS WRESTLING
Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View traveled to Brigham City for the prestigious Richardson Memorial. Westlake reigned supreme at the 22-team invite with 203.5 points, followed closely by Morgan (192.0) and Mountain Crest (181.0). Bear River was seventh (105), while Ridgeline was 17th (46) and Sky View 21st (22).
A pair of Mustangs made it to the championship round in Easton Evans (120) and Luke Schroeder (126), while seven of their teammates advanced to the placement rounds. Evans gave Box Elder's Bridger Ricks, a three-time defending state champion, a pretty good test in the finals before falling, 13-5. Schroeder also lost by major decision in the finals.
Lincoln Lofthouse (138) and Terrell Lee (144) captured consolation titles for the Mustangs, while fellow teammates Zach Halligan (106) and Carter Nelson (113) also made in to the third-place bouts of their respective weight class. Lee's lone loss at the tournament was by one point.
Mountain Crest's other medalists were Wyatt Coulam (6th, 138), Brock Guthrie (5th, 175) and Hunter Hammer (5th, 215).
Short-handed Ridgeline had a trio of placers, led by finalist Daimien Boehme (285). Boehme lost a 1-0 naitbiter to returning 5A state runner-up Ian Allen of Highland (Idaho) in the championship round. Boeheme outpointed teammate Caysen Dana 2-1 in the semifinals. Dana edged up finishing fifth, as did Ty Winward (138).
Sky View was led by Kade Croft, who went 2-2 at 138 pounds. Sky View's Parley Thacker (132) went 1-2 and lost both of his duels by a combined three points.
The Mustangs were triumphant at the JV Richardson Memorial as they amassed 213 points, which was 40.5 more than runner-up Westlake. Mountain Crest's Gage Gunnell (175) and Sam Schroeder (190) captured titles, as did Ridgeline's Sam Welker (138).
Meanwhile, Green Canyon and Logan were in action at the 19-team Best of the West tourney, which the Wolves nearly won. Spanish Fork held off Green Canyon for the title by nine points, 203.5 to 194.5. Logan also fared well as it placed sixth with 115 points.
Leading the charge for the Wolves was Luke Blake, who made it to the finals at 190 pounds, where he edged a returning state placer from Salem Hills. Green Canyon had three other finalists in Daxton Darley (120), Jackson Landon (175) and Will Wheatley (215, plus four other medalists in Quinn Richards (5th, 106), Aaron Shumway (3rd, 126), Jack Payne (3rd, 138) and Logan Hull (5th, 165). Payne and Shumway went a combined 9-2.
The Grizzlies also crowned a champion in Kadin Halona, plus had four other placers in Payton Redd (4th, 106), Cooper Redd (4th, 132), Alan Lazzari (4th, 138) and Ryan Lazzari (3rd, 157). All of those Grizzlies won four matches apiece. Halona pinned all four of his opponents, including the No. 1 seed from Spanish Fork in the finals.