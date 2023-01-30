A banged up Mountain Crest boys wrestling team is still a dangerous one.
The Mustangs proved that by placing second behind six-time reigning 3A state champion Juab at the fourth annual Davie Swensen Invitational last Saturday in Hyrum. Juab, arguably one of the top three teams in all of Utah this season, racked up 325.5 points, followed by the Mustangs with 253.5. Fruita Monument, a 4A program out of Colorado, was third with 195 points.
The other eight teams were unable to hang with Juab, which crowned nine champions and had three other finalists. The Wasps welcomed back a whopping 18 returning 3A state placers this season, including two champions and four other finalists.
A trio of Mustangs reigned supreme in the championship round in Zack Halligan (113-pound weight class), Easton Evans (126) and Hunter Hammer (215), plus Mountain Crest had six other finalists last weekend in Carter Nelson (120), Tanner Tolman (132), Lincoln Lofthouse (138), Jace McBride (150), Bridger Thalman (165) and Sam Schroeder (190).
“We fought hard,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “We’ve had some nagging injuries and hope to be at full strength for divisionals. We’ll be ready and have 28 guys (for divisionals next weekend).”
Halligan edged Syracuse’s Zack Anderson, a fellow returning state medalist by a 6-5 scoreline in the finals, while Evans and Hammer pinned their opponents — both 2022 state placers from Juab — in the championship round. Evans will be aiming for his third straight 4A state title in a few weeks.
Nelson, Tolman, Lofthouse, McBride, Thalman and Schroeder all lost to returning state medalists from Juab in the finals. Nelson fell by four points to a returning state finalist, while McBride hung tough against three-time 3A champ Chase Ingram, who prevailed, 7-3. Ingram beat McBride by two points in Friday’s dual between the two teams, which was won by Juab by a 48-12 scoreline. Lofthouse lost a competitive five-point match against a fellow returning state finalist in Hayden Park, who edged Lofthouse 1-0 in Friday’s dual. Juab won five varsity matches in the dual by one or two points.
Thalman advanced to the finals by dominating a ’22 state placer from Hurricane by major decision in the semifinals, while Schroeder earned a big 6-4 triumph over Green Canyon’s Jackson Landon in the semis. Landon defeated Schroeder earlier this month in a Region 11 dual in a showdown between returning 4A medalists.
In addition to their nine finalists, the Mustangs had 10 other placers at the tournament named about their former Utah Sports Hall of Fame head coach. Those other medalists were James Rollins (4th, 106), Cayden Chalmers (5th, 106), Jaxon Coulam (6th, 120), Thompson Flippence (4th, 138), Carter Egbert (6th, 144), Dontay McMurtrey (3rd, 157), Will DeKorver (3rd, 175), Tanner Poppleton (6th, 175), Porter Kennington (5th, 190) and Jud Wells (5th, 215).
Two other local teams were in Hyrum last Saturday in Green Canyon and a short-handed Ridgeline squad. The Wolves beat some good teams and finished fourth with 127 points, while the Riverhawks were seventh with 78 points.
Green Canyon’s Will Wheatley, an undersized heavyweight, capped off a memorable week by edging returning 3A placer Ty Blackburn of Juab, 1-0, in the championship round. The junior was one of only two champions outside of Juab and Mountain Crest.
Eight other Green Canyon grapplers made it to the placements rounds in Quinn Richards (3rd, 113), Aaron Shumway (5th, 126), Tyler Gerber (6th, 138), Tyler Payne (5th, 144), Logan Hull (4th, 175), Landon (4th, 190), Eli Pensamiento (6th, 190) and Sam Tanner (6th, 215).
Ridgeline had four placers, led by finalist Sam Welker (144). Welker pinned an opponent from Fruita Monument in the semifinals and went the distance with a ’22 state placer from Juab in the finals.
Ridgeline’s other medalists were Zack Butt (3rd, 126), Peter Jeppson (5th, 150) and Dylan Twedt (4th, 157). Capturing a consolation title was a noteworthy accomplishment for Butt, who is typically in the JV lineup for the Riverhawks.
OTHER TOURNAMENTS
Preston’s Micah Serr proved he is one of the top 182-pounders in all of Idaho by reigning supreme at the Minico-hosted Red Halverson Invitational. This is arguably the third-most prestigious tournament in the Gem State.
Serr improved to 47-1 on the season after pinning all four his opponents at the two-day tourney. The top-seeded junior stuck Minico’s Spencer Pease in the finals. Serr edged Pease, the No. 2 seed last weekend, by a 11-9 scoreline in the semifinal round at last year’s 4A State Championships.
“Yeah, (Serr) wrestled well,” Preston head coach Doug Higley said. “He had really tough competition in his weight class. He had a couple of close matches, but ended up pinning all of his opponents through the tournament.”
No other Preston athletes made it to the placement rounds, but Quinn Bradford (145) and Parker Bodily (170) won two matches apiece. The short-handed Indians only brought eight kids to the 37-team tourney.
Minico was triumphant in the team competition with 242.5 points, followed by Nampa with 230. These are the top two teams in Idaho’s 4A classification. Former Preston wrestler Jonathan Seamons, who is now competing for Nampa, was the champion at 160 pounds.
Meanwhile, the Logan boys and girls competed at the South Summit-hosted High Country Classic, which took place Saturday. The Lady Grizzlies finished second out of five teams, while the boys were sixth out of eight. South Summit won the boys competition with 310 points, while the Pleasant Grove girls prevailed with 83.
The Lady Grizzlies, who finished with 45 points, crowned a pair of titleists in Alaina Helm (170) and Anna Trevizo (190). The duo teamed up to go 5-0 with five first-round pins. Grey Stone (100-105), Brenna Young (110-115) and Dasha Martinez (120-125) made it to the finals for the Logan girls. Young was triumphant in three bouts.
The Logan boys were led by finalists Payton Redd (113) and Ryan Lazzari (157), while teammate Xavier Aguilar Moto (285) placed second in a round robin format with three other heavyweights. Three Grizzlies finished fourth in their respective weight classes in Keanan Bartlett (106), Alan Lazzari (150) and Luke Stearns (190). Additionally, Logan’s Cooper Redd (fifth at 138) and Gabe Craner (fifth, 132) went a combined 7-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.