So far, so good for both Mountain Crest wrestling programs in their quest to defend their 4A state championships.
The Lady Mustangs are aiming for their third state title in as many seasons and hold a narrow lead over rival Bear River after Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which are being contested at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest has secured a pretty comfortable advantage over second-place Bear River in the boys competition.
Here is what transpired Friday at each tournament:
GIRLS
Mountain Crest still has a numbers advantage over Bear River, but the Bears will certainly have a fighting chance on Day 2 of the tourney, which was not the case the previous two seasons. The Mustangs racked up 147 points on Friday, which was nine more than the Bears. Green Canyon is in third place with 45 points, immediately followed by Ridgeline with 44.
“Overall, I think we wrestled well,” MC head coach Susan Dart said. “We lost some close matches and we won some close matches. It’s going to be a battle tomorrow. We started the day three points ahead and now we are nine points ahead. Every match matters. Bear River is a great team and they are right on our heels. It’s going to be an exciting (Saturday).”
Mountain Crest has 15 semifinalists to Bear River’s 14, plus the Mustangs have 11 girls still alive in the consolation bracket to the Bears’ eight. Mountain Crest will be represented in the semifinals by Jayci Tolman (100-pound weight class), Amelia Choate (105), Shelby Bevan (105), Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120), Erin Smith (120), Kaitlin Lofthouse (125), Eastyn Nyman (130), Hailee Sharp (140), Maggi Budge (145), Emmalee White (145), Hadley Glenn (155), Gracie Howard (170), Brooke Keller (190) and Kalie Jensen (235).
Ally Taylor (125) won two matches on Day 1 and is one of 11 other Mustangs that will compete Saturday.
Leading the charge for Bear River are semifinalists Sadie Hardy (100), Rachel Epling (105), SkyLynn Thompsen (110), Bella Gunderson (115), Kate Bunce (115), Samara Ward (120), Tassie Hatch (135), Abigail Trayhorn (140), Emma Peterson (140), Rhees Hatch (145), Eve Allsup (155), Crislyn Potter (170), Sydnee Nielson (190) and Bretlee Potter (235).
Green Canyon advanced four athletes to the semis in Onnika Christensen (110), Gracie Blake (130), Kiah Saurey (135) and Jorilyn Herzog (170), plus the Wolves have three wrestlers still in the consolation bracket. Allie Mitchell (155) went 2-1 on Day 1 for the Wolves.
Nine Riverhawks will showdown their talents on Day 2, led by semifinalists Keagan Grange (105), Emi Stahl (125) and Breanne Lundahl (135). Ridgeline’s Taya Crookston (120) and Caroline Kirk (155) both went 2-1 Friday.
Four other Cache County grapplers will compete in Saturday’s semifinals in Sky View’s Shea Buttars (130), Catherine Fitzgerald (145) and Marjorie Tauti (235), and Logan’s Anna Trevizo. The Bobcats and Grizzlies each have four girls still alive in the consolation bracket. Sky View’s Hannah Belnap (120) was triumphant in two matches Friday, as was Logan’s Breanna Young (110).
BOYS
The Mustangs have put themselves in a good position to capture their third first-place trophy at state in a four-season stretch. Mountain Crest has 12 semifinalists to Bear River’s 10, plus has 20 wrestlers that advanced to Day 1, which is five more than the Bears.
As a result, Mountain Crest has a 36-point lead over Bear River, 178.5-142.5. Ridgeline is in third place with 107 points, with Snow Canyon (91) and Green Canyon (81) rounding out the top five in the team standings.
Those Mustangs who punched their ticket to the semis are Cayden Chalmers (106), James Rollins (106), Carter Nelson (120), Easton Evans (126), Lincoln Lofthouse (138), Jace McBride (150), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Will DeKorver (175), Bridger Thalman (175), Sam Schroeder (190), Hunter Hammer (215) and Jud Wells (215). The Bears will be represented in the semifinal round by Jaxon Morgan (106), Daxton Bingham (120), Max Miller (132), Ty Hawkes (138), Caleb Korth (144), Jarom Nelson (150), Braegger Richards (150), Kyle Detwiler (157), Vincent Fertig (165) and Kwade Kosoff (190).
Eight Mountain Crest athletes went 2-1 on Day 1 in Zach Halligan (113), Tanner Tolman (132), Thompson Flippence (138), Ian Allen (144), Carter Egbert (150), Nash Brown (157), Tanner Poppleton (165) and Porter Kennington (190). Halligan, Tolman and Pennington all lost in nailbiting fashion in the quarterfinals.
Ridgeline has five semifinalists, followed by Green Canyon and Sky View with four apiece, and Logan with three. Those Riverhawks who are still in the mix to stand on the top spot of the podium are Jack Semadeni (126), Sam Welker (144), Owen Munk (165), Hollus Rischer (215) and Caysen Dana (285). Other local grapplers that punched their ticket to the semifinal round are GC’s Quinn Richards (113), Aaron Shumway (126), Jackson Landon (190) and Will Wheatley (285), SV’s Collin Miller (132), Camron Carling (138), Parley Thacker (144) and Hans Herrmann (157), and LHS’s Payton Redd (113), Cooper Redd (138) and Luke Stearns (190).
Six Riverhawks went 2-1 on Day 1 and will compete in Saturday’s consolation bracket in Hunter McBride (106), Draycin Nelson (120), Zack Butt (126), Peter Jeppson (144), Dylan Twedt (157) and Sam Pirtle (175). Green Canyon will be represented in the consolation bracket by Easton Darley (113), Tyler Payne (144), William Tanner (157), Logan Hull (175) and Ethan Kunzler (285), Sky View by Kayson Leak (114), Josh Miller (120) and Jayden Anderson (150), and Logan by Keanan Bartlett (106).
All of these local athletes in the consolation bracket prevailed in two bouts each Friday and are one victory away from making it to the placement rounds.
