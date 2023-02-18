Editor’s note: This story will be updated with more comments from local state champions as they become available.
One memorable round was more than enough for the Mountain Crest girls and boys wrestling programs to cap off another successful season in style.
The Mountain Crest boys went 10-2 in semifinal matches to bury the competition, while the Lady Mustangs went 7-1 in the championship round to pull away from a very good Bear River team on Day 2 of their respective 4A state tournaments, which concluded Saturday evening at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. The two teams crowned a combined 12 individual state titleists.
Make it three straight state championships for the Mountain Crest girls as the Mustangs amassed 399.5 points to the Bears’ 353. Mountain Crest held a single-digit advantage over Bear River for the lion’s share of the two-day competition.
Meanwhile, the Mountain Crest boys reigned supreme at this tournament for the third time in the past four seasons. The Mustangs accumulated 361 points, which was 129 more than the runner-up Bears.
James Rollins (106-pound weight class), Easton Evans (126), Lincoln Lofthouse (138), Jace McBride (150) and Bridger Thalman (175) all earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium for the Mountain Crest boys. Evans capped off his exceptional high school career as a four-time state finalist and three-time champion.
The Lady Mustangs were led by gold medalists Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130), Emmalee White (145), Gracie Howard (170), Brooke Keller (190) and Kalie Jensen (235). Turnbow, Shock, Nyman and Howard were all repeat champions and all four will be back next season.
It was also an unforgettable evening for four other Cache Valley athletes in Ridgeline’s Keagan Grange (105) and Owen Munk (165), Green Canyon’s Jackson Landon (190) and Logan’s Payton Redd (113). Those four were also triumphant in the championship round.
Here is what transpired Saturday at each tournament:
BOYS
Bear River put together a great opening day at the state tourney at was within striking of its rivals, but Mountain Crest slammed the door in the semifinals. The Bears needed to go 10-0 in the semis to keep pace with the Mustangs, but lost eight of those matches. As a result, Mountain Crest was able to coast to its ninth state championship in the program’s proud history.
“It was awesome to be so dominant that round,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “The boys did so good. I am proud of how they performed.”
In addition to their aforementioned champions, the Mustangs had five other finalists, two consolation champs and a tournament-best 15 medalists. Mountain Crest was also represented in the championship round by Cayden Chalmers (106), Carter Nelson (120), Dontay McMurtey (165), Sam Schroeder (190) and Hunter Hammer (215). Nelson and Hammer wrapped up their time at the Hyrum-based school as three-time state placers. All five of Mountain Crest’s second-place performers went the distance in the finals, and McMurtrey, Schroeder and Hammer all lost by three points or fewer.
The two Mustangs who reigned supreme in their third-place bouts were Zach Halligan (113) and Jud Wells (215). Halligan was also a consolation champion a year ago.
Mountain Crest’s other medalists were Tanner Tolman (5th place at 132), Will DeKorver (4th, 175) and Porter Kennington (6th, 190).
The Mustangs were the only team in both 4A tournaments to have two teammates square off it the finals. It was sweet redemption for both Rollins and Chalmers, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at divisionals the previous week.
“(We were) very, very (motivated),” Rollins said. “We were super excited. We were not pleased with our performance at divisionals and knew this weekend was the one that mattered.”
Rollins got off to a slow start against his friend as Chalmers, a junior, jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first round. The freshman was unfazed, though, as he pulled even at 10-10 entering the third round and came through with a hard-fought 13-10 victory.
“I’ve wrestled him a lot, so I knew I had to keep fighting,” Rollins said. “I knew that if I kept fighting I could close the gap and maybe pull out the win. I had Cayden to work out with every day and he made me tough. It wasn’t fun wrestling my teammate in the finals.”
Evans punctuated another dominant season against 4A competition by dispatching of Green Canyon’s Aaron Shumway by technical fall in the finals. The senior didn’t lose to anybody from the 4A ranks during the 2022-23 campaign and went 47-3 in matches outside of the ultra prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions.
Likewise, it was a very special evening for Lofthouse, who has overcome a lot of adversity this season. For starters, the junior’s younger brother, 13-year-old Gable, was diagnosed with cancer last year and is currently waging his battle on the unforgiving disease at Primary Children’s Hospital.
“Although I was very upset and concerned and heartbroken about him — he is my best friend on the entire planet — I dedicated this state tournament to him and there was no way I was going to allow myself to lose,” Lofthouse said.
Lofthouse, a three-time state medalist and two-time finalist, was sidelined with an injury for a significant portion of his junior season. However, he was able to recover well enough to beat some talented opponents at state, including now two-time Logan state placer Cooper Redd by a 3-2 scoreline in the finals. A first-round takedown proved to be the difference in that match.
“It was a very challenging season,” Lofthouse said. “I come from a family that is always anxious and ready to compete at a high level, and not being able to compete for a while was very difficult and frustrating. Besides that, my doctors told me that I should be done for the season with the degree of injury that I have. Luckily, I have the best coaches and family/uncles in the entire world, and they developed a plan for me to get back to competing and it was the perfect plan. I love wrestling for the lifelong relationships that you create and the life lessons and experiences it provides to everyone who wrestles. To win state with so much adversity is something that I am going to grow from and become more successful in my life.”
Like Lofthouse, McBride lost in nailbiting fashion in the finals a year ago. There was no heartbreak for the senior this time around as he came storming back from a 8-1 deficit by pinning Bear River’s Braegger Richards in the second round.
Thalman was on track to contend for a state title a year ago, but his aspirations came to a crashing halt thanks to a season-ending IT band injury. The junior made up for lost time in a stacked weight class by beating all comers, including Snow Canyon’s Phoenix Oliver, 4-0, in the finals. Thalman came through with a takedown in each of the first two rounds and was really close to reversing Oliver in the final round.
“I remember watching state last year and seeing people place that I’d previously beaten,” Thalman said. “It drove me crazy, so the day after the doctor cleared me I was at a wrestling tournament. I grinded all year long and it was a sweet feeling being at the top of the podium at the end of the day. But the job’s not done. I’ve still got one year (left), so I’m going straight back to the wrestling room and getting back to work.”
A pair of Logan brothers came close to earning the right to stand on the top position of the podium. Cooper Redd came up a bit short against Lofthouse, but younger brother Payton sparkled in his second state tournament. The sophomore finished sixth a year ago and is now a champion after outpointing Green Canyon’s Quinn Richards, 12-0, in the finals. Redd secured back points in the second and third rounds against his rival.
“It is super special having my family there and having family and friends watching from home,” Payton Redd said. “Them supporting me really helps get me in the right mindset before a big match like that, and having a brother there in the finals with me makes things better as well. They have all helped me get to where I am today and I am so grateful for them.”
Munk and Landon, Cache County’s other two gold medalists on the boys side, both captured their titles in thrilling fashion against arguably their biggest rivals. Munk rallied with a escape point late in the third round to force overtime against McMurtrey and emerged victorious by a 4-2 scoreline with a takedown in OT, while Landon took down Schroeder with less than 10 seconds remaining in the third round to win, 3-1.
Munk, who lost to McMurtrey in the state semifinals a year ago, is now a three-time state medalist.
“Being conditioned in a match like that is critical for the potential of winning, so it was definitely one of the biggest reasons the match ended how it did,” said Munk, who also edged McMurtrey at divisional. “And I was very tired after that match. I definitely left it all out there with no regrets.”
Like Munk, Landon, a senior, had a grueling championship round bout against his main rival. The now two-time 4A placer fought through a hamstring cramp in the third round.
“Me and Schroeder have been going back and forth the last couple of weeks,” Landon said. “Besides our first match, neither of us winning by more than two (points) and our most recent match at divisionals going to overtime. It meant so much to finish off with a win against him because he’s been giving me a reason to keep pushing myself, and a goal to aim for to see him in the state finals. And, in the end, I feel proud to say I won that last match to close off our rivalry.”
In addition to their three aforementioned finalists, the Wolves had a consolation champ in Logan Hull (175) and three other medalists in Tyler Payne (5th, 144), Ethan Kunzler (6th, 285) and 2022 state champion Will Wheatley (4th, 285). Hull was triumphant in his third-place duel at state for the second straight year.
Munk was Ridgeline’s lone finalist and titleist, but the Riverhawks crowned three consolation champions in Jack Semadeni (126), Sam Welker (144) and Caysen Daya (285), plus had nine total medalists. Dana avenged a pair of loses this season to Wheatley in their hard-fought showdown for third place.
The other Riverhawks who advanced to the placements rounds were Hunter McBride (4th, 106), Zack Butt (6th, 126), Peter Jeppson (6th, 144), Dylan Twedt (6th, 157) and Hollus Risher (6th, 215).
Sky View was represented in the finals by Parley Thacker (144) and Hans Herrmann (157). Thacker lost a 9-7 nailbiter to a returning 4A runner-up from Snow Canyon, while Herrmann went the distance in a seven-point setback to now two-time 4A champion Keagan Boyce of Desert Hills.
A pair of Bobcats reigned supreme in their third-place matches in two-time 4A medalist Collin Miller (132) and Camron Carling (138), while teammate Kayson Leak (6th, 113) also made it to the placements rounds. Leak is a freshman.
Logan had a third state placer in Luke Stearns (190), who put together a breakthrough performance by winning a consolation state title. Like the Redd brothers, Stearns will be back next season.
Snow Canyon finished third in the team competition with 187 points, immediately followed by Ridgeline (178.5) and Green Canyon (156). Sky View was eighth (102) and Logan 11th (76).
Eight different teams crowned at least one champion in the 4A boys competition. Bear River’s Max Miller was the champion at 132 pounds and he beat a two-time state finalist for his title.
GIRLS
Contending with the best team in Bear River’s short three-year history was certainly a challenge, but Mountain Crest was undaunted. The Mustangs were in great shape heading into the championship round and then proceeded to put their stamp on a gratifying three-peat.
In the process, the Mustangs proved they might be the best girls team in the entire state this season.
“What a tournament,” said MC head coach Susan Dart, who went on to praise her coaching staff of Holli Evans, Craig Dart, Laken Kennington, Janae Liljenquist, Andy Hopkins and Josh Powell by name. “This championship was especially sweet because after losing 21 seniors last year we were not favored to win. Our girls worked hard all year and got better and better. We had eight first-year girls place this year. That was huge for us. They stepped up and filled the holes that those seniors left. I feel like we wrestled really well in the medal rounds and we killed it in the championship matches. … We had so many great performances throughout our two-day tournament and I’m just so proud of each and every one of these girls for the hard work they put in to accomplish their goals.”
Even freshman Jayci Tolman (100), the lone Mustang to lose in the finals, showed her mettle by only falling by decision to now two-time 4A titleist Sadie Hardy of Bear River.
Turnbow, Shock and Jensen were all triumphant against rivals from Bear River in the championships round. Turnbow was tested by '22 4A consolation champ SkyLynn Thompson before executing a pinning combination midway through the second round.
“First, I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, family and my sister for always pushing me to do my best and supporting me,” Turnbow said. “It felt super good to win another big match and I know that when I’m faced with adversity that I know what to do and I can perform well. It felt so good to win another individual title because it shows how far and how hard I can push myself mentally and physically.”
Shock, who like Turnbow is on track to be a four-time individual state champion, made quick work of Samara Ward, a returning 4A consolation finalist, as she dispatched of her foe in 61 seconds.
Evans, a junior, took down Pine View’s Lily Pomeroy five times and punctuated her 14-3 victory by securing back points in he third round.
White was locked into a battle with Sky View’s Catherine Fitzgerald in the finals, but executed a reversal to extend her third-round advantage to four points at 10-6, and pinned her opponent for good measure late in the round. This was the senior’s second straight appearance in the finals, only this time she got to stand on the top spot of the podium.
Likewise, Keller lost in the finals a year ago, but there was no wondering what if this time around. The junior was able to feed off the energy of her teammates and stuck Dixie’s Komiki Manumuleuna in a cradle with 20 seconds remaining in the opening round. Manumuleuna punched her ticket to the finals by pinning Bear River standout Sydney Nielson, so this was a big win for Keller.
“After the team took state I could barely breathe, but I was still screaming my head off,” Keller said. “My voice is definitely going to be gone tomorrow. So much energy.”
Like Turnbow, Evans and Shock, Howard is now a two-time reigning 4A gold medalist after beating Green Canyon’s Jorilyn Herzog by fall late in the first round.
Jensen’s win by pin over two-time All-Star Bretlee Potter in the final match of the tourney was an exhilarating exclamation point for the Mustangs. The senior entered the third round trailing 1-0, but scored the next three points and then executed a pinning combination in the biggest victory off her prep career.
“It felt amazing to beat Bretlee,” Jensen said. “I obviously love her, but the first two times I wrestled her I lost to her by points, so I was ready to take the win. I finally feel like I’m good at wrestling. I needed to prove to myself that I could do it and all my hard work paid off.”
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, the Mustangs received valuable points from their other 13 placers. Mountain Crest led the way with 21 medalists, which was one more than Bear River.
The Mustangs got consolation titles from first-year grapplers Amelia Choate (105), Hailee Sharp (140) and Hadley Glenn (155), plus veteran Kaitlin Lofthouse (125) who preserved through any injury in a stacked weight class. It was the junior’s second 4A consolation crown in a row.
Additionally, Mountain Crest was represented in the placement rounds by Addilyn Baxter (5th, 100), Shelby Bevan (4th, 105), Dani Alexander (5th, 115), Erin Smith (4th, 120), Ally Taylor (5th, 125), Anna Van Huss (5th, 135), Maggi Budge (4th, 145), Sujeili Martinez (5th, 190) and Rachael Godfrey (5th, 235).
Ridgeline had the third most placers out of the Region 11 programs with seven, and the Riverhawks were led by freshman Keagan Grange, who earned sweet revenge against Bear River’s Rachel Epling in the finals at 105. Epling upset Grange a week ago at divisionals, but the freshman scored at least two points in every round in the rematch and prevailed, 7-2.
“It meant a lot,” said Grange, who thanked Jon Stucky for helping her recover from a knee injury. “It was so fun to be there and be in the moment. It was just all-around awesome. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, family and my biggest hero, by dad, who is always pushing me to be the best I can be.”
Ridgeline’s other six medalists were Taya Crookston (5th, 120), Emi Stahl (6th, 125), Breanna Lundahl (4th, 135), Brooklyn McBride (5th, 140), Sarah Walsh (6th, 140) and Caroline Kirk (6th, 155).
Green Canyon had a trio of wrestlers place in the top three of their respective weight classes in finalists Herzog and Kiah Saurey (135), plus consolation champ Gracie Blake (130). Saurey even took down star Hailey Woolley of Crimson Cliffs in the finals.
Onnika Christensen (5th, 110) and Amberly Shelley (4th, 125) rounded out the podium finishers for the Wolves.
In addition to finalist Fitzgerald, the Bobcats had three other placers in Shea Buttars (4th, 130), Danika Bair (6th, 235) and Marjorie Tauti (4th, 235). Logan was represented in the placement rounds by Grey Stone (5th, 105), Breanna Young (4th, 110), Alaina Helm (6th, 170) and Anna Trevizo (4th, 190).
It was very competitive for the No. 3 position in the final team standings as Crimson Cliffs edged out Green Canyon, 103.5-98. Ridgeline was fifth (93), Sky View was eighth (58) and Logan 11th (44).
Bear River went 3-4 in the championship round, with Hardy, Abigail Trayhorn (140) and Eve Allsup (155) capturing those three gold medals. Trayhorn was a 4A finalist for Sky View a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.