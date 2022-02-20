Editor's note: This story will be updated with more comments from local wrestlers.
Simply put, it was a historic weekend for the Mountain Crest wrestling community.
That's because both programs traveled back to Cache Valley with first-place trophies they earned at the 4A State Championships. The Lady Mustangs crowned eight champions, had five other finalists and 25 total medalists as they amassed 465.5 points, which was 99.5 more than runner-up Bear River. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest went 8-1 in semifinal matches en route to pulling away from Snow Canyon and Bear River in the boys competition. The Mustangs accumulated 312 points, followed by the Warriors (245) and Bears (242.5).
It was the eight state championship in program history for the Mountain Crest boys, while the Lady Mustangs have reigned supreme at both 4A tournaments. The latest installment of the two-day tourney concluded Saturday evening at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
"Very exciting for both programs," MC boys coach Jay Tovey said. "Both teams work extremely hard and have great support. It was definitely earned."
In all, 16 of the 28 athletes that left Sevier County with gold medals reside in Cache County. The Mountain Crest girls had eight individual champions, followed by the MC boys with five, Ridgeline boys with two and Green Canyon boys with one.
BOYS
Bear River and Snow Canyon were both within 23 points of Mountain Crest after Day 1, but the Mustangs slammed the door with their aforementioned big semifinal round. The Mustangs then proceeded to go 5-3 in the championship round.
Carter Nelson (113-pound weight class), Easton Evans (120), Luke Schroeder (126), Terrell Lee (144) and Brock Guthrie (175) all earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium for the Mustangs. Evans and Schroeder all now two-time state champions, as is Ridgeline's Ronan Melani (190).
Nelson dispatched of a pair of Bear River standouts on his way to the title, including a revenge win over Max Miller in the semifinals. The junior was dominant on his feet in his 10-4 triumph over Bear River's Kayden Ward in the finals.
"It felt extremely amazing to wrestle well on my feet," Nelson said. "I felt good in all positions of the match. Being on my feet gives me a huge advantage and is a strong point (of my wrestling) for sure. It felt good to be where I wanted."
Evans will now have an opportunity to finish his prep career as a rare three-time state champion and four-time finalist after edging Pine View's Jaren Marx in the finals, 6-5.
"It means the world to me," Evans said. "I have put in countless hours of hard work and made countless friends. I will get that third state title (next season)."
Lee is now a four-time state placer and he can finally check that final goal off his list after pinning Snow Canyon's Brenden Smith in just 58 seconds in the finals. Lee, who won all four of his bouts this weekend by fall, narrowly missed out on a title as a sophomore, and was a consolation champion as a freshman and junior.
"Coming so close my sophomore year and settling for third last year, I was hungry for a state title going into this season," Lee said. "It meant everything to me to finally complete my childhood dream of becoming a state champion."
Schroeder and Guthrie wrapped up their Mountain Crest careers as three-time state medalists. Schroeder, a champion at 113 pounds as a sophomore, grinded out a 3-1 win over Hurricane's Seth Armstrong in the finals. A brutal schedule helped prepare the senior for his final match as a Mustang.
"I think that our schedule prepares us very well and that's something that coach Tovey has stressed a lot," Schroeder said. "We get the best competition all year that all the other teams in 4A don't. Obviously, because we go through that adversity prior to state, our guys are working out the kinks early and we're ready to peak when it means the most."
Guthrie, who competed in a third-place match at state as a sophomore and junior, made the most of his first appearance in the championship round. The senior narrowly outpointed rival River Smith of Bear River, 9-7, in the finals. Guthrie pinned his other three opponents in less than one minute.
"It just feels great after all the hard work and time I have put into the sport, and it just feels great to be on top," Guthrie said.
Mountain Crest had three other finalists in Lincoln Lofthouse (132), Jace McBride (150) and Dontay McMurtrey (165), who all were very competitive in the championship round. Lofthouse and McBride only lost by two points --- Lofthouse to a defending state runner-up, and McBride to an opponent that went 49-1 this season.
Meanwhile, Melani became Ridgeline's first-ever two-time state champion, while teammate and fellow senior Ty Winward also shined on the big stage, as did Green Canyon sophomore Will Wheatley.
Melani, an All-American at 190 pounds, capped off a memorable 49-3 season by pinning Eldon Milton of Crimson Cliffs late in the third round. It was only Milton's second setback of the winter.
Winward (138) rallied past Sky View's Kade Croft in the semifinals and then outpointed Pine View's Caleb Bundy in the finals, 7-2.
"It means everything," Winward said. "I've been working so hard for four years and for it to pay off in the end really feels amazing."
Wheatley (215) proved he was a legitimate state title contender by capturing a divisional title a week ago, and the sophomore then proceeded to become his school's first-ever 4A champion. It was a clutch performance by Wheatley, who won his final three bouts by two, three and two points, respectively. He persevered for a hard-fought 4-2 overtime victory over Snow Canyon's Vincent Threfall in the finals.
"I have gained so much confidence as I have knocked off some of the best wrestlers in the state," Wheatley said. "I gain a lot of confidence in victory and beating guys that many people thought I would lose to. Divisionals gave me so much confidence because the kids in my divisional tournament were the best in (4A), so winning that gave me the confidence in knowing I could win the state title."
Local grapplers accounted for five consolation state titles in Mountain Crest's Zach Halligan (106) and Hunter Hammer (215), Green Canyon's Logan Hull (165), Logan's Kadin Halona (157) and Sky View's Croft (138). Hammer also placed third in his weight class a year ago.
There were 12 Mustangs who secured a spot on the podium. Ridgeline had six medalists, followed by five from Green Canyon and three apiece from Sky View and Logan.
Other local placers were MC's Wyatt Coulam (5th place at 138) and Sam Schroeder (5th, 190); GC's Daxton Darley (4th, 120), Jackson Landon (5th, 175) and Luke Blake (4th, 190); RHS's Hudson Mosher (5th, 120), Cam Craney (5th, 144), Sam Pirtle (5th, 157) and Owen Munk (5th, 165); Logan brothers Peyton Redd (6th, 106) and Cooper Redd (6th, 132); SV's Collin Miller (5th, 126) and Parley Thacker (4th, 132). Darley is now a three-time state placer for the Wolves.
Ridgeline finished fourth in the team competition with 167 points, while Green Canyon was eighth (122), Sky View 11th (56.5) and Logan 13th (41). In addition to Mountain Crest and Ridgeline, Desert Hills also crowned multiple champions with three.
GIRLS
As expected, Mountain Crest defended its title, while Bear River was easily the second-best team for the second time in as many years. The Bears had five champions.
The Mustangs were represented on the top spot of the podium by Mattee Turnbow (105), Jacie Shock (110), Piper Nix (120), Eastyn Nyman (125), Ella Dekorver (135), Gracie Howard (155), Teagan Hall (170) and Katelyn Hardy (190). Dekorver is now a two-time state champion.
Three of the 14 championship matches were all-Mountain Crest affairs. Turnbow squared off against Audrey Rollins, Shock against Brinley Cowley and Hardy against Brooke Keller. All three of those duels were decided by fall.
Nyman pinned Ridgeline's Emi Stahl in the finals, while Dekorver pinned Sky View's Abigail Trayhorn in another gold medal match. Nix came storming back from a 7-3 deficit and dispatched of Bear River's Sophia Miller, 21-12, in an entertaining championship bout. Hall stuck Bear River's Haylee Farnsworth in the finals.
Nyman, Dekorver, Howard and Hardy each won all three of their matches in pinning fashion, while all three of Shock's victories were by fall or technical fall. Howard was triumphant against Snow Canyon's Megan Allred in the finals.
Mountain Crest's other finalists were Laci Larsen (140) and Emmalee White (145). Larsen only lost by five points to Bear River standout Josie Redman, who went 40-3 this season.
The Riverhawks had a pair of finalists, as did the Bobcats. Trayhorn (SV) and Stahl (RHS) were joined in the finals by Marjorie Tauti (235) of Sky View and Nyah Weatherston (100) of Ridgeline.
Local athletes accounted for four consolation titles in Mountain Crest's Shelby Bevan (100) and Kaitlin Lofthouse (125), Ridgeline's Caroline Kirk (145) and Sky View's Catherine Fitzgerald (170).
Seven different Riverhawks left the tournament with medals, while the Bobcats claimed five medals and the Wolves three.
Other local placers were MC's Addi Baxtor (6th, 100), Dakota Andersen (6th, 115), Rylee Turnbow (5th, 115), Emma Child (5th, 120), Kaydee Hopkins (5th, 130), Cadia Bowen (5th, 135), Jenna McDougal (4th, 145), Talia Johansen (4th, 155), Brynlie Hansen (6th, 170) and Alexandra Vega (4th, 235); GC's Onnika Christensen (4th, 100), Kiah Saurey (5th, 140) and Emma Buttery (6th, 145); SV's Sable Morris (5th, 100) and Sophia Morris (5th, 155); RHS's Madelyne Topham (4th, 130), Brooklyn McBride (4th, 140), Heighley Johnson (5th, 145), Janet Reyes (4th, 170).
Both of Topham's loses were by a combined three points in a very deep 130-pound weight class. The Ridgeline senior was the only athlete who tested eventual champion Ayelen Grilli of Cedar in the tourney.
Ridgeline finished third in the team competition with 123 points, Sky View was fifth (90), Green Canyon eighth (38) and Logan 11th (11).