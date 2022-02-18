Capturing another 4A state title is well within the grasp of both Mountain Crest wrestling programs.
The Lady Mustangs are in complete control at Day 1 of the 4A State Championships as they have racked up 189 points, which is 55 more than runner-up Bear River. Ridgeline is currently in third place with 57 points.
Mountain Crest is also in first place on the boys side, but Bear River and Snow Canyon are within striking distance. The Mustangs have accumulated 156 points, followed by the Bears (135.5), Warriors (133) and Riverhawks (111).
Both tournaments are being contested at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield and will conclude Saturday evening. The Lady Mustangs are looking to defend their 4A title — they won the inaugural tournament in 2021 — while the boys are aiming for their eighth state championship in program history.
GIRLS
Mountain Crest brought 27 athletes to the state tournament and 22 of them will compete in Saturday’s semifinal round. Those Mustangs in the semis are Shelby Bevan (100-pound weight class), Mattee Turnbow (105, in finals), Audrey Rollins (105), Jacie Shock (110), Brinley Cowley (110), Rylee Turnbow (115), Piper Nix (120), Emma Child (120), Eastyn Nyman (125), Kaitlin Lofthouse (125), Kaydee Hopkins (130), Ella Dekorver (135), Laci Larsen (140), Jenna McDougal (145), Emmalee White (145), Talia Johansen (155), Gracie Howard (155), Teagan Hall (170), Brynlie Hansen (170), Brooke Keller (190), Katelyn Hardy (190) and Alexandra Vega (235).
“We had a strong first day,” MC head coach Janae Liljenquist said. “We came ready to fight and do what we’re best at. The girls were strong mentally and focused on what they could control. I’m so proud and confident of the success they will continue to experience the rest of the tournament.”
Ridgeline will be represented in the semis by Nyah Weatherson (100), Emi Stahl (125), Brooklyn McBride (140), Caroline Kirk (145) and Janet Reyes (170), while Sky View has two semifinalists in Abigail Trayhorn (135) and Marjorie Tauti (235). Green Canyon’s Onnika Christensen (100) is also one win away from advancing to the championship round.
Cache Valley wrestlers will square off in six different semifinal bouts. Those matchups are Christensen vs. Weatherston (100), Stahl vs. Lofthouse (125), Larsen vs. McBride (140), White vs. Kirk (145), Hall vs. Peyes (170) and Vega vs. Tauti (235).
Other local girls that are still alive in the consolation bracket are Addi Baxtor (100), Dakota Andersen (115), Cadia Bowen (135) and Anna Van Huss (140) of Mountain Crest; Madelyn Topham (130), Breanne Lundahl (140) and Heighley Johnson (145) of Ridgeline; Sable Morris (100), Hannah Belnap (115), Sophia Morris (155), Catherine Fitzgerald (170) and Danika Bair (190) of Sky View; Gracie Blake (130), Kiah Saurey (140), Emma Buttery (145), Yazmin Manjarrez (155) and Jorilyn Herzog (170) of Green Canyon; Mary Rincon (125) and Anna Trevizo (170) of Logan.
BOYS
Snow Canyon actually has two more semifinalists (11) than Mountain Crest, but the Mustangs lead the way with a total of 18 athletes that will compete on Day 2 of the tourney. Bear River has eight semifinalists.
Representing the Mustangs in the semis will be Zach Halligan (106), Carter Nelson (113), Easton Evans (126), Luke Schroeder (126), Lincoln Lofthouse (132), Terrell Lee (144), Jace McBride (150), Dontay McMurtrey (165) and Brock Guthrie (175).
The eight Mustangs who will need to win their first matches Saturday to advance to the placement rounds are Tanner Tolman (113), Wyatt Coulam (138), Chase Swensen (157), Will DeKorver (165), Gage Gunnell (175), Andrew Belles (190), Sam Schroeder (190), Jud Wells (215) and Montana Merchant (285).
“Proud of our guys’ effort,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “It’s fun when the other teams are fighting hard and it makes it more exciting for our kids and the fans. We have a lot of good matchups that we’re looking forward to in the semifinals and the consolation (bracket).”
The other four Cache County programs will also be represented in the semifinal round. Ridgeline has four semifinalists in Ty Winward (138), Sam Pirtle (157), Owen Munk (165) and Ronan Melani (190), followed by two from Green Canyon in Luke Blake (190) and Will Wheatley (215), and one apiece from Logan and Sky View. Logan’s Cooper Redd (132) will compete for a spot in the finals, as will Sky View’s Kade Croft (138).
There will be four semifinal duels featuring a pair of local grapplers and those matchups are Munk vs. McMurtey (165), Redd vs. Lofthouse (132), Winward vs. Croft (138) and Melani vs. Blake (190). Redd earned a huge 3-2 quarterfinal win over a divisional champion from Cedar.
Other local boys that are still alive in the consolation bracket are Draycin Nelson (106), Hudson Mosher (120), Dax Flygare (144), Cam Craney (144), Peter Jeppson (150) and Daimien Boehme (285) of Ridgeline; Daxton Darley (120), Joel Montufar (126), Jack Payne (138), Jared Hurtst (157), Logan Hull (165) and Jackson Landon (175) of Green Canyon; Collin Miller (126) and Parley Thacker (132) of Sky View; Payton Redd (106) and Kadin Halona (157) of Logan.