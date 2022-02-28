Ever since he was a freshman, Preston wrestler Caigun Keller has been talented enough leave the 4A State Championships with a medal.
Unfortunately for Keller, he was never quite able to put it all together at state as a freshman, sophomore and junior. To his credit, though, the three-time district champion was undaunted, continued the grind and it paid off in a big way during the 2021-22 campaign.
Keller capped off a 52-4 senior season by pinning Blackfoot standout Austin Ramirez in the finals of the 152-pound weight class at the 4A State Championships, which concluded Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The second-seeded Keller won all four of his matches at the tournament in convincing fashion.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was around the age of six, meaning this state championship has been 12 years in the making,” Keller said. “Those 12 years developed me to who I am today through tears and triumphs, but it also developed instincts or the ability to do exactly what you need to do in a match in order to score and come out on top. ... My instincts were what won me the match. My dad and the other coaches had faith in me, and knew I just had to wrestle like I am capable of.”
The top-seeded Ramirez, a returning state runner-up and 2022 Tiger-Grizz Invitational silver medalist, executed a pair of takedowns in the first round and was clinging to a 4-3 lead early in the second round when Keller took his foe down straight to his back. It was sweet revenge for Keller, who lost to Ramirez by two points at the Tiger-Grizz, arguably Idaho’s second-most prestigious tourney, a year ago.
“I’ve always struggled with defending takedowns and my dad and I knew the Ramirez kid was fast and explosive with his neutral game,” Keller said. “And my dad told me he liked to hit a duck under. This is where we come back to the instincts. When Ramirez hit his duck, I crowded his hips, grabbed his leg and head, and put him flat on his back.”
Keller earned his spot in the championship round with a dominant 8-0 victory over No. 6 Ryland Turner of Jerome in the semifinals. Turner ended up placing fourth as he lost to Minico’s Paxton Twiss, who Keller beat earlier this season, in the consolation finals.
Indeed, it was a weekend to remember for Keller.
“I had a lot of time to think about this experience in the time I had from (the) semifinals (to the) finals,” Keller said. “I went to lay down and just reveled in the moment. I sat there and listened — — roar, whistle, roar, whistle, roar. It’s a crazy feeling, but all the noise that only comes with a stadium filled with wrestlers and fans made me realize it all has come down to this. All 12 years were all coming down to this one moment in my life — — this one match, the six minutes. And the best part is I pulled through. I ended with an exclamation point to my high school career. ... All of my second places and (times I was upset) were worth the small moments and memories that came with this victory.”
Keller led the charge for Preston’s best performance at state in more than 15 years. The Indians placed ninth out of 26 teams with 93 points, which was only 3.5 fewer than seventh-place Bishop Kelly. Preston surely would have finished in the No. 7 spot had talented senior Jaden Perkins not injured his shoulder on Day 1 of the tourney.
In addition to Keller, the Indians had two other finalists in top-seeded Emery Thorson (182-pound weight class) and No. 2 Micah Serr (170). Additionally, two other Preston grapplers secured a spot on the podium in Tavin Rigby (sixth at 132) and Parker Bodily (fifth, 195).
A few years ago, Preston didn’t have enough athletes to fill an entire dual lineup, but the program has made tremendous strides during Keller’s prep career. The future looks bright as well as the Indians will bring back nine of their 12 state qualifiers and four of their five medalists.
“This season was great,” Keller said. “Lots of fun memories, lots of people I’m going to miss, especially when I go on a mission. I won’t be able to see most of my friends wrestle for the rest of their high school career. I’m gonna miss them, especially because I can see the potential in so many of them. ... To see the change from my freshman year, where you almost felt alone because of the small numbers, to being a part of something big as a senior has been amazing. Preston High School’s wrestling program has the potential to be the best in the state. We just have to do what we have been doing and get even more numbers and more support from the community.”
Thorson lost a 1-0 nailbiter in the finals to No. 2 Luke Arthur of Minico in a showdown of arguably the second- and third-best 182-pounders in the Gem State behind four-time 2A state champion and future Northern Colorado wrestler Derek Matthews of Declo. Thorson (55-5), who is now a two-time state placer, edged Arthur (47-6) by a 3-2 scoreline in a dual earlier this season. The junior elected to choose neutral in the third round and wasn’t able to get a takedown against Arthur, the reigning Tiger-Grizz champion.
Serr (51-8) secured his spot in the finals with an exciting 11-9 triumph over eventual consolation champ Spencer Peace of Minico. The sophomore trailed 6-3 in the second round. Serr was pinned in the championship round by Traydn Henderson of Blackfoot.
The fifth-seeded Bodily, a junior, edged the No. 1 seed in the fifth-place place at 195 pounds for Preston. The fifth-seeded Rigby, a sophomore, nearly beat the eventual bronze medalist in the consolation semifinals.
West Side had a pair of boys finish fifth in their respective weight class in junior Jed Hurren (120) and sophomore Colten Gunderson (160). Hurren is now a two-time state medalist. Gunderson, the No. 4 seed, only lost by three points in the semifinals to now three-time champ Trent Myers of New Plymouth.
The Pirates didn’t do as well as they were anticipating as they finished 19th out of 41 teams in the 1A-2A division with 44 points. Nevertheless, this has still been West Side’s best season in recent memory and the Pirates will welcome back eight of their nine state qualifiers.
A trio of Pirates were one victory away from advancing to the placement rounds in freshman Gavin Peterson (98), junior Tige Roberts (126) and sophomore Aaron McDaniel (285). McDaniel’s two setbacks at state were by a combined three points.
Two Franklin County girls placed sixth in their respective weight class in West Side’s Camilla Tew (126) and Preston’s Riley Bodily (182). Two of Tew’s three losses were by a combined three points.
This is the first season girls wrestling has been sanctioned in the Gem State and athletes from all six classifications competed in one division.
Minico reigned supreme in the boys 4A classification with 260 points, which was 39.5 more than runner-up Nampa. Ririe has now won seven of the last eight 2A boys team titles after outlasting New Plymouth by one point, 198-197.
WS BOYS HOOPS
Bryler Shurtliff made sure the Pirates punched their ticket to the 2A state tournament for a fourth straight year. The senior poured in 35 points to propel West Side (18-8) to a come-from-behind 53-47 victory over New Plymouth (15-11) in a state play-in game on Saturday at Burley High School.
Shurtliff, who netted 11 points in the second quarter and 12 in the fourth, had ice in his veins as he knocked down 17 of 22 free throws. Ryker Love chipped in with six points for the Pirates.
“Hard-fought game,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We were down 13 in the first half. My team kept playing hard and finally got the lead in the second half. We made some free throws down the stretch and now we go to Boise.”
West Side, the No. 2 seed, will square off against district rival Bear Lake, the No. 7 seed, in the quarterfinals of the 2A tourney on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Capital High School. The final regular season maxpreps rankings were used to seed the tournament.
The two teams have split four games this season, with the Pirates winning the first two by double digits, and the Bears (12-12) the two district tourney showdowns on last-second shots.