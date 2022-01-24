This past weekend featured a gratifying breakthrough for the Sky View girls wrestling program.
The Lady Bobcats reigned supreme at the Tiger Brawl Invitational Saturday at Aberdeen, Idaho. There were 13 girls teams at the tournament, and Sky View was able to edge Grace for the first-place trophy by four points, 72-68. It was the Bobcats' first tourney win in the program's nearly two-year history.
"It's been awesome to see how much these girls have improved over the last couple of months," SV coach Tony Holden said. "The more success they have, the harder they work in the wrestling room. These last two weeks have made them start believing more and more in themselves. It's an honor to be able to coach them. They really do want to learn and get better. It's exciting to see that the program is going in the right direction."
Sky View brought nine wrestlers to the tourney, more than any other girls team with the exception of Rich (11), and six of them won multiple matches. Leading the charge for the Bobcats were Abigail Trayhorn, Sophia Morris, Catherine Fitzgerald and Marjorie Tauti, who were all runner-ups in their respective weight classes. Trayhorn competed at 132 pounds, Morris at 160, Fitzgerald at 182 and Tauti at 285.
Also earning a spot on the podium for the Bobcats were Hannah Belnap (third at 113) and Dika Dekar (fourth, 126).
West Side and Preston also had athletes at the tournament. Both of West Side's grapplers were crowned champions in Sesha Beckstead (120) and Camilla Tew (126). Beckstead outpointed Ririe's Billie Rinderknecht, 11-9, in nailbiting fashion in the finals, while Tew pinned all three of her opponents, including Lauren Henderhan of Filer in the championship round.
Even with just Beckstead and Tew, the Pirates were able to finish sixth in the team competition with 44 points.
Meanwhile, it was another successful weekend for the Mountain Crest girls, which has now won both big tournaments in Cache Valley this month. The Mustangs were triumphant at their own tourney, the MC Filly Invitational, on Jan. 8, and racked up 260.5 points at the Lady Hawk Rumble on Saturday in Millville. Bear River finished second at the 24-team invitational with 220 points.
The Mustangs had an impressive 20 medalists, including a trio of champions and three more finalists. Mountain Crest's three champs, Jacie Shock (110), Kaitlin Lofthouse (125) and Kate Hardy (190), teamed up to go 9-0 with eight pins. Shock needed just 18 seconds to dispatch of Bear River's Kate Bunce in the finals, while Lofthouse beat Ridgeline's Emi Stahl by technical fall in the championship round, and Hardy pinned Bear River's Bretlee Porter. Hardy defeated Porter three times in an eight-day stretch.
Mountain Crest's three other finalists were Laci Larsen (140), Emmalee White (145) and Gracie Howard (170), who only lost by two points in the championship round. Mountain Crest's other medalists were Shelby Bevan (fifth, 110), Kimberlynn Andersen (fourth, 105), Mattee Turnbow (fifth, 105), Brinley Cowley (fourth, 110), Dakota Andersen (third, 115), Rylee Turnbow (fourth, 115), Emma Child (fourth, 120), Gabriella Norton (fifth, 125), Kaydee Hopkins (sixth, 130), Anna Van Huss (sixth, 140), Jenna McDougal (sixth, 145), Talia Johansen (fifth, 155), Brooke Keller (fifth, 170) and Alexandra Vega (sixth, 235).
Lofthouse, Johansen and Keller each won four matches for the Mustangs, while Bevan, Shock, Andersen, Norton, Hopkins, White, McDougal and Howard prevailed in three apiece. Keller's only setback was to Howard.
Ridgeline hosted the tournament and placed fifth with 80 points. The Riverhawks had nine competitors. Green Canyon brought five wrestlers to the invite and Logan three.
In addition to Stahl, three other Riverhawks secured a spot on the podium in Nyah Weatherston (sixth, 100), Madelyne Topham (third, 130) and Brooklyn McBride (fourth, 145). The Wolves and Grizzlies didn't have any placers, but GC's Gracie Blake (130) went 2-2, as did Logan's Anna Trevizo (170).
BOYS WRESTLING
Preston, Sky View and West Side all competed at the Tiger Brawl, which was a two-day event. The weight classes were divided into pods on Day 1, followed by a bracket-style tourney on Day 2.
All three local teams fared well at the 17-team invite. For starters, West Side, Sky View and Preston swept the top three spots in the team standings in the pod portion of the tourney. The Pirates finished with 48 points, followed by the Bobcats (45) and Indians (37). Preston edged West Side for second place on Day 2 of the tournament, while Sky View was fifth. Ririe prevailed with 124.5 points, followed by Preston (116) and West Side (114). Sky View accumulated 90.5 points.
All three Cache Valley programs crowned champions. Sky View was represented by Collin Miller (126) and Shez Hulse (220) on the top spot of the podium, while Preston's Emery Thorson (182) and West Side's Aaron McDaniel (285) also captured gold medals.
Additionally, there were four other local finalists in Preston's Tavin Rigby (132) and Caigun Keller (152), and West Side's Gavin Peterson (98) and Joey Hansen (126). Hansen was pinned by Miller in the championship round, while Rigby and Keller lost by decision to returning state placers. Keller dropped a 8-6 nailbiter to Malad's Austin Nalder, who was a 2A state finalist a year ago.
Like Miller, Hulse also won in pinning fashion in the finals as he stuck Alec Richey of Challis. Thorson controlled West Jefferson's Jason Buxton and prevailed by major decision in the finals, while McDaniel held off returning state medalist Gavin Harris of Ririe, 8-7, in their first-place showdown. Miller won all seven of his bouts over the weekend and by fall or technical fall, to boot. Thorson went 6-0, McDaniel 5-1 — he lost once during the pod portion of the tourney — and Hulse 5-0.
Other Preston wrestlers who earned a spot on the podium were Quinn Bradford (fourth, 145), Micah Serr (third, 170), Keit Abbott (fourth, 182) and Parker Bodily (third, 195). Keller and Rigby both went 6-1 over the course of the two days for the Indians, as did Serr, whose only setback was by two points to returning state consolation finalist Teagan Hansen of West Jefferson. Rigby, Bradford, Keller, Jaden Perkins, Serr, Thorson, Bodily and Micah Peery all went undefeated on Day 1 of the tourney for Preston. Peery won his first four duels at the invite before getting injured against SV's Hulse in Saturday's semifinal round.
Other West Side placers were Stellar Tew (third, 106), Jed Hurren (third, 120), Tige Roberts (fourth, 126), Max Mumford (third, 145) and Colten Gunderson (third, 160). Hurren went 7-1 during the two days, while Gunderson went 6-1 and his only loss was by two points to Rich's Ryker Conk, who was a 1A state finalist last year. Peterson, Hurren and Gunderson went undefeated on Day 1, while McKay Mumford (120), Roberts, Hansen and Garrett Taylor (132) all went 3-1 for the Pirates.
Other Sky View medalists were Parley Thacker (third, 132), Kade Croft (third, 138) and Hans Herrmann (fourth, 152). Miller, Croft, Heston Hart (145) and Hulse all went undefeated on Day 1 for the Bobcats. Croft went 7-1 overall, while Thacker went 6-2. Thacker lost by two points to Preston's Rigby and Fifth's Boone, who were the two finalists.
Two local wrestlers won their weight classes in the consolation tourney — those who did not fare well enough on Day 1 were placed in this bracket — in West Side's Logan Leavitt (138) and Sky View's Levi Davis (160).
Ridgeline was the only other local boys team in action over the weekend. The Riverhawks competed at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, which is Idaho's second-largest tournament behind the Rollie Lane Invitational. The Riverhawks racked up 64.5 points, which was good enough for 18th place. Minico was triumphant with 213 points.
Ridgeline was once again led by All-American Ronan Melani, who improved to 37-2 on the season by winning all four of his matches in Idaho Falls. The senior pinned his first three opponents and then edged Minico's Garrett Vail, 3-2, in the finals. Melani was the No. 3 seed, while Vail was seeded fifth.
The Riverhawks didn't have any other placers at the prestigious invite, although Ty Winward (138), Caysen Dana (285) and Daimien Boehme (285) all went 2-2.
IDAHO HOOPS
Both West Side basketball teams were in action Saturday. The boys picked up a big non-league win over Ririe, 61-45, at home, while the girls gained a district win at Bear Lake, 49-39.
At Dayton, the boys trailed at halftime, but had a big third quarter to get in front of the Bulldogs (12-4). Bryler Shurtliff had 11 of his team-high 23 points in the third for the Pirates (11-5). West Side outscored Ririe 23-6 in the quarter, which proved to be the difference.
“We had another good third quarter,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Last time we were at Ririe, had a 12-point lead and lost. This time we held on for a good win against a good team.”
Joining Shurtliff in double-digit scoring was Blaize Brown (16) and Ryker Love (10).
At Montpelier, the girls also had a big third quarter. The Pirates (14-5, 4-3 district) matched the boys with 23 points. They were down 18-15 to the Bears (5-14, 2-4) at halftime, 18-15, but took a 38-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We were able to finally turn something on in the third to help us out,” WS girls head coach Bridget Checketts said. “Sienna Fuller and Natalie Lemon worked very hard, and it paid off for them with some great points put up.”
Fuller had 10 of her game-high 18 points in the third, while Lemon scored eight of her 15 in the third. Aubrie Barzee added 10 points for the Pirates.
---
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report