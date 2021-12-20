It was a pretty light final weekend before the holiday break for most of Cache Valley’s high school wrestling programs.
One of the exceptions was the Green Canyon boys, who traveled to southern Utah and fared well at the Desert Storm Classic. The Wolves had eight medalists, led by 126-pounder Tyler Payne and 190-pounder Luke Blake, who both advanced to the consolation championship round.
Payne and Blake placed fourth for the Green Canyon, while Daxton Darley (126) was fifth and Alex Wood (285), Jackson Landon (190), Jared Hurtst (157), Aaron Shumway (132) and Quinn Richards (106) all finished sixth in their respective weight classes.
Payne went 5-2 for the Wolves and his loss in the third-place match was by only two points. Darley, Hurtst, Landon and Blake all won four bouts apiece for Green Canyon.
Sky View was the only other boys program in Cache County that competed with close to a full team last weekend. The Bobcats went 2-3 at the Weber-hosted Jody Warren Duals, with wins over Tooele (39-37) and Vallivue, Idaho (60-21).
It was a great couple of days for Sky View’s Parley Thacker (138) and Kade Croft (150), who teamed up to go 10-0. Thacker had a nice overtime victory over Bear River’s Tyson Hirschi, while Croft won four of his five duels by fall.
Izeja Torres (215) prevailed in three of his four matches for the Bobcats, while Collin Miller (132) went 3-2.
Meanwhile, Logan brought five of its varsity grapplers to the Christmas Clash, which was contested at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Ridgeline had seven athletes in the varsity division of the Viewmont Invitational, while three of Mountain Crest’s JV kids were in action at that varsity tourney.
Kadin Halona was triumphant in four bouts for the Grizzlies and placed sixth at 165 pounds. Will Pearce (106) went 3-2 for Logan.
Four Riverhawks left the Viemont Invite with medals in Draycin Nelson (fifth at 106), Jack Semadeni (fourth, 113), Ryan Orduno (fifth, 126) and Ty Winward (third, 144). Orduno won four matches, followed by Nelson and Winward with three apiece.
Preston and West Side were two of nine teams that competed at the Malad Invitational. The Indians crowned two champions in Riley Bodily (girls 182 division) and Jaden Perkins (160). Both athletes pinned all of their opponents.
Preston’s Emery Thorson was the runner-up at 182 pounds, as was teammate Micah Serr at 170. Preston’s other medalists were A.J. Starks (fourth, 120), Brook Barrett (fifth, girls 126, Clay Bradford (fourth, 138), Micah Perry (third, 220) and Luis Herring (fourth, 285).
Meanwhile, West Side crowned a trio of champions in Gavin Peterson (98), Jed Hurren (120) and Camilla Tew (girls 126). Those three athletes went a combined 10-0 and won all but one of those bouts by fall or technical fall.
Additionally, the Pirates had six other medalists in Stellar Tew (third, 113), Joey Hansen (second, 126), Sesha Beckstead (third, girls 126), Max Mumford (fourth, 145), Colten Gunderson (third, 170) and Aaron McDaniel (third, 285).
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mountain Crest brought a smaller-than-normal contingent of wrestlers to the Christmas Clash, while Ridgeline, Sky View and Green Canyon were in action at the Jody Warren Duals.
Piper Nix (120) and Jenna McDougal (145) led the way for the Lady Mustangs as they went a combined 8-2 and both placed fifth. Dakota Andersen also medaled for Mountain Crest (sixth, 120). Andersen was victorious in three matches for the Mustangs, as were Shawnie Funk (125), Sadie Lyn Isom (130), Emmalee White (145) and Gracie Howard (170).
A pair of Bobcats went undefeated at the Jody Warren Duals in Abigail Trayhorn (5-0 at 130-139) and Catherine Fizgerald (3-0 at 174/181). The duo combined for seven pins, as well.
A trio of Riverhawks went 4-1 in Emi Stahl (123/132), Madelyn Topham (127/136) and Brooklyn McBride (130/139). Nyah Weatherston (123/132) and Makalya Pignataro (174/181) also finished with winning records for Ridgeline.
Green Canyon’s Gracie Blake (127/136) went 4-1 and all of her wins were in pinning fashion.
PREP SWIMMING
Sky View swept Mountain Crest in a Region 11 dual last Thursday in Hyrum. The Bobcats boys won 10 of the 11 events, while the Lady Bobcats captured seven event titles.
Sky View’s Lauren Bassett and Mountain Crest’s Emilee Leishman reigned supreme in both of their individual swims. Leishman posted the fastest times in the 50-yard freestyle (28.53 seconds) and the 100 free (1:01.18), as did Bassett in the 200 free (2:14.31) and 500 free (6:03). Bassett also swam legs on a pair of victorious Sky View relays teams, as did teammates Allie Schwartz, Jacey Meacham and Sarah Olsen.
Schwartz (100 butterfly, 1:08.82), Olsen (200 IM, 2:21.47) and Kylie Schwartz (100 breaststroke, 1:19.30) all won individual events for the Lady Bobcats, while Zoey Hunter was triumphant for the Lady Mustangs in the 100 backstroke (1:11.83). Allie Schwartz was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:22.37), as was teammate Amber Lawyer in the 200 free (2:23.73) and 500 free (6:16).
Seven different Bobcats captured gold medals individually on the boys side in Jaxon Tueller (200 free, 1:54.84), Jackson DuBose (200 IM, 2:06.78), Tavin Dubon (50 free, 24.64), Clayton Nye (100 fly, 57.72), Peter Gibbons (100 free, 53.62), Broc Johnson (100 back, 1:06.12) and Jacob Lawyer (100 breast, 1:08.49). Tueller, DuBose, Dubon and Alex Parks each swam legs on two victorious SV relay foursomes, to boot.
Mountain Crest’s Brayden Jarrett was the champion in the 500 free (5:21) and the runner-up in the 200 free (1:57.88). Jarrett edged Johnson by two 10ths of a second in an exciting 500 free showdown. Sky View’s DuBose (100 fly, 59.06) and Gibbons (200 IM, 2:15.83) also captured gold medals individually to go along with their gold medals in their other individual swims.
Other Mountain Crest athletes who placed second in an individual event were MC’s Lia Zhang in the 100 fly (1:12.25) and 100 free (1:02.89), Jade Bradshaw in the 50 free (29.30), Ivy Warde in the 100 back (1:15.90), Jaden Norman in the 100 back (1:08.27) and Tyrus Gardner in the 100 breast (1:27.51). Other Sky View runner-ups were Meacham (100 breast, 1:19.70), Colton Duce (50 free, 25.32) and Blake Reed (100 free, 57.84).