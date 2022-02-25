Dreams of a state title are still very much alive for six high school wrestlers from Franklin County.
Six local athletes advanced to the semifinal round on Day 1 of their respective state championship meet, which are all taking place at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The two-day competition will conclude early Saturday evening.
The Preston boys will be represented in the round of four by Caigun Keller (152-pound weight class), Micah Serr (152) and Emery Thorson (182), the Preston girls by Riley Bodily (182), the West Side boys by Colten Gunderson (160) and the West Side girls by Camilla Tew (126).
Both Franklin County boys programs have already scored more points at this meet than they did a year ago. After Day 1, Preston is in 11th place out of 26 teams in the 4A classification with 42 points, while West Side is currently 15th out of 40 1A/2A programs with 36.
“I’m pleased with how our kids have wrestled,” PHS head coach Doug Higley said. “We still have the five boys who are still in. We had six who were seeded. Jaden Perkins hurt his shoulder. I mean, he finished wrestling, but (wasn’t 100 percent), so he’s the only seeded kid that’s out, so all of the other seeded kids are in still.”
West Side head coach Legrand Leavitt expressed similar sentiments.
“Overall, it was a really good day and we are thrilled for tomorrow,” he said. “We’re going to have kids on the podium. I mean, we’ve still got six kids in the tournament on the second day and that’s a huge improvement over last year. And I think that we’re going to see quite a few of those six stand on the podium.”
All six local grapplers who made it to the semifinals did so in impressive fashion. Serr, Thorson and Gunderson pinned both of their opponents, while Bodily and Tew each won their lone match by fall. Each weight class in the girls competition consists of eight competitors. Keller struck his first opponent and outpointed his foe in the quarterfinals, 8-3.
Thorson, the top seed, will square off against No. 4 Michael Edwards of Blackfoot in the semifinals. Keller, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 6 Ryland Turner of Jerome, while the second-seeded Serr will face No. 3 Spencer Pease in Minico. Thorson, Keller and Serr have each won at least 50 matches for the Indians during the 2021-22 campaign.
“It’s tough to say because the state tournament’s tough,” Higley said when asked about his trio’s chances in the semifinals. “I believe all three of them can win. I believe we can get all three in the finals, but we’ll just have to see how they wrestle and how their opponents come at them. But we’re certainly capable of winning all three of those matches, for sure.”
It was a breakthrough performance for Keller, who will earn his first state medal in his fourth and final appearance at this meet. The three-time district champion has been really close to placing in the past.
“We’re excited to be able to see him at least get a medal and I think we can definitely have him in the finals,” Higley said. “But yeah, that’s a big deal for us. He just had some bad luck and some bad draws, I think, in the past, but has kind of put everything together this year and it looking really good.”
Standing in the way of fourth-seeded Bodily will be top-seeded Reece Woods of Eagle. This is the first year girls wrestling is a sanctioned sport in Idaho, and all of the classifications are combined into one division, meaning qualifying for this tournament was a big challenge.
“She has done a lot better from (where she was) at the beginning of the season,” Higley said of Bodily. “That Bear Lake girl beat her earlier in the season and now she’s come back and beat her twice. She’s wrestling well. She wrestles with a lot of determination and intensity, and she just goes after it.”
The fourth-seeded Tew, who has reigned supreme in more than 30 bouts this season, will also face the No. 1 seed in the round of four. Up next for the senior is Rollie Lane Invitational champion Alyssa Randles of Coeur D’Alene. That is the biggest tournament in Idaho — one that Tew was also able to place in.
Tew, a two-time state runner-up at the club level, injured her knee in her quarterfinal match, but was still able to secure a pinning combination late in the first round.
“She went back out there and I think it actually made her a little bit more aggressive,” Leavitt said of Tew, who like Bodily was a district champion. “But she went out there knowing she was going to win and she did it.”
Up next for fourth-seeded Gunderson is top-seeded Trent Myers of New Plymouth, who is a defending state champion. Regardless of what happens Saturday, Friday was sweet redemption for Gunderson, who was one victory away from advancing to the placement rounds a year ago.
“He’s one of the those kids that when he wrestles, I don’t worry a lot. He’s just a solid wrestler and we don’t have to do a lot of extra yelling with him,” Leavitt said while chuckling. “We don’t have to do a lot of excess coaching with him. ... He generally performs to our expectations and sometimes he surpasses them. He’s had such a great season.”
West Side also has four wrestlers still alive in the boys competition in Gavin Peterson (98), Jed Hurren (120), Tige Roberts (126), Aaron McDaniel (285). Roberts’ only Friday setback was by two points.
McDaniel was oh so close to punching his ticket to the semis as he lost a 5-4 nailbiter to second-seeded Hunter Williams of New Plymouth, who was a consolation state champion in 2021. McDaniel did, however, bounce back by pinning a returning state runner-up in Davin Jones of Raft River in the second consolation round.
“He wrestled great,” Leavitt said of McDaniel. “... It was so close (in the quarterfinals), just right down to the wire. Those close matches, that’s actually what we want to see from all of our wrestlers — keeping it close. Of course we want to get the pin, but we know that at a high level, close matches are good and valuable for us.”
The Preston boys will be represented in Saturday’s consolation bracket by Tavin Rigby (132) and Parker Bodily (195). Preston’s Micah Perry (220) went 1-2 and his two setbacks were by a combined four points.
Ririe is currently is first place in the 1A-2A boys competition with 105 points, which is seven more than New Plymouth. Minico has racked up 136.5 points in the boys 4A field, which is 25 more than second-place Nampa.