A much-more improved West Side boys wrestling team had some high hopes heading into the 2022 2A State Championships, but the Pirates stumbled a bit and ended up finishing 19th in the final team standings.
There was no frustration for the Pirates in 2023, though.
Instead, it was a state tournament to remember for West Side, which left with a trophy for the first time in program history. The three-day tournament concluded Saturday at the Idaho Center in Nampa and the Pirates placed third out of more than 40 teams.
New Plymouth was able to hold off Ririe for the title by 12 points, 190-178, while West Side rallied past district rival Malad for the third-place trophy, 140-138. Aberdeen and Kellogg tied for fifth place with 101 points each, while Grace and Bear Lake finished eighth and 10th, respectively, giving West Side’s district an impressive five teams in the top 10.
“I feel like it was a great team accomplishment and I think that it made everyone’s day seeing that we are one of the top teams in 2A,” WS standout junior Colten Gundersen said.
Gundersen was able to vault West Side past Malad in the team standings by winning his championship match in the 160-pound weight class. This is the first time the Pirates have scored more points at state than the traditional 2A power Dragons in at least the past 20 years and possibly ever. What made the accomplishment even more noteworthy is West Side had four fewer state qualifiers than Malad.
Gundersen’s final match was arguably one of the most exciting ones of the entire tournament as he came through with a reversal with three seconds remaining in the third and final round to edge top-seeded Eli Prather of Potlach, 6-5. It was sweet revenge for the second-seeded junior as Prather was the only 2A opponent to beat him this season. Prather, a senior, defeated Gundersen in the finals of the Dick Griswald Memorial back in early December.
“It felt amazing after the win,” said Gundersen, a returning 2A state medalist who went 44-4 during the 2022-23 campaign. “It made all of the extra hours that I spent at practice and all of the extra miles run worth it.”
Gundersen took down Prather in the first round, took a 2-1 lead into the final round and extended it to 4-1 with a reversal. However, Prather battled back with a reversal and two near fall points to seize a 5-4 lead before Gundersen turned the tables just in the nick of time.
The junior was one of three finalists for the Pirates, who got silver medals from Gavin Peterson (106-pound weight class) and Arron McDaniel (285). Peterson, the No. 5 seed, dispatched of the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds to make it to the championship round, where he squared off against defending 2A champion Gabe Mullenburg of Glenns Ferry. The sophomore beat Mullenburg earlier this season, but the Glenns Ferry athlete got his revenge with a 9-2 victory.
The second-seeded McDaniel was out for the lion’s share of the season, but made up for lost time with a district title and hard-fought wins in the quarterfinals and semifinal rounds at state. The junior fell in the finals by fall to top-seeded Nathan Willoughby of New Plymouth.
Gundersen, Peterson and McDaniel were three of nine West Side grapplers that made it to Day 3 of the state tournament. West Side’s other medalists were consolation champion Jed Hurren (138), Colter Barzee (6th place at 98), Mitchell Mumford (6th, 113), Stellar Tew (6th, 126), Joey Hansen (4th, 132) and Ben Jensen (6th, 220).
Hurren capped off his high school career as a three-time state placer and with his best performance at this tourney. The third-seeded senior outpointed Mossy Waite of New Plymouth, 7-1, in their third third-place bout. Hurren’s only setback at state was by three points to finalist Caeden McLaimtaig of Priest River.
Hansen’s two loses at state were by two points each. Of West Side’s 11 state qualifiers, only Hansen and Hurren are seniors, so the future appears to be extremely bright for the Dayton-based program.
“If we work as hard as we did this season and get a couple more of the younger kids to step up, then I think we will be able to place better than we did this season,” said Gundersen, who is also an all-state football player.
PRESTON
Preston standout Micah Serr is now a two-time state finalist. Unfortunately for the junior, both of those championship round appearances ended with loses to top-seeded Traydn Henderson of Blackfoot. Henderson, a senior, beat a banged up Serr by major decision this time around. Serr's only other setback this season was to 2A state champion Walter Pelto of Bear River.
"Micah Serr had a great season," Preston head coach Doug Higley said. "Unfortunately, he was injured in his finals match at state, but fought through it to finish the match. I'm proud of the way he has wrestled all season. He always faces his opponents with great determination and aggression to win. Micah finished the season with a remarkable record of 59-2 and an amazing 49 pins, both (of which) are new school records."
Serr was joined on Day 3 of the 4A State Championships by teammate Tavin Rigby (138), a junior who finished sixth in his weight class for the second straight season.
Preston finished 17th in the team competition with 37 points. Minico captured the first-place trophy in convincing fashion with 262.5 points, with Caldwell (207.5), Bishop Kelly (176) and Blackfoot (139.5) claiming the other three trophies.
On the girls side, Preston’s Riley Bodily (185) continued her trailblazing high school career by making it to the consolation finals. The sixth-seeded senior lost to the No. 2 seed by seven points in their third-place match. All three of Bodily’s wins in the tourney were in pinning fashion.
Bodily finished sixth at state a year ago and second as a freshman, although girls wrestling wasn’t a sanctioned sport until the 2021-22 campaign. There are currently no separate classifications for girls wrestling in the Gem State, so all of the state qualifiers compete in one division.
"Riley certainly is a pioneer and inspiration for Preston girls wrestling, winning the regional championship two years in a row and placing sixth at the state wrestling tournament last year and fourth this year," Higley said. "Being only a junior, it will be exciting to see her progression into next year's wrestling season."
OTHER WRESTLING
A pair of former Preston wrestlers were state finalists for their new schools. Junior Jonathan Seamons, now in his second season at Nampa, was the No. 2 seed at 160 pounds in Idaho’s 5A classification and lost to top-seeded Cade White of Meridian in the finals, 11-7.
Meanwhile, Emery Thorson capped off his high school career as a two-time state finalist a couple of weeks ago as a senior at Utah 3A program Richfield. Thorson, who lost a competitive duel to Juab’s Logan Hollaway in the finals, was a 4A runner-up for Preston as a junior and finished fourth at state for the Indians as a sophomore.
