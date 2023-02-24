Colten Gundersen

Colten Gundersen (top) is one of three West Side wrestlers that will compete for a 2A state championship on Saturday at the Idaho Center.

 Photo courtesy of JD Carter

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

If there were any doubts the Pirates had one of the best boys wrestling teams in Idaho's 1A-2A division, they were certainly put to rest during the first two days of the 2A State Championships.

West Side qualified 11 athletes for the tournament and an impressive nine of them have advanced to the placement rounds. As a result, the Pirates are in third place in the team competition heading into the third and final day of the tourney, which is being contested at the Idaho Center in Nampa.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.