It wasn’t quite the end result the Pirates were hoping for, but they will still head into the 2A state tournament with some momentum.
West Side’s boys wrestling team crowned four champions, had three other finalists and two consolation champions at the 2A Fifth District Championships on Friday in Malad. The Pirates weren’t able to keep pace with the host Dragons, but pulled away from Bear Lake for second place in the seven-team field.
Malad, which is traditionally one of the top teams at the 2A level, racked up 257 points to West Side’s 222. Bear Lake was third with 195 points, followed by Aberdeen (142.5), Soda Springs (140.5), Grace (119) and North Gem (10).
West Side will be sending at least nine wrestlers to next week’s 2A State Championships as the top three competitors in each weight class punched their ticket to that tournament. The Pirates had four athletes that lost in their third-place matches and each of them could potentially receive a wildcard bid to state.
It was a memorable Friday for West Side’s four district champions in Joey Hansen (132-pound weight class), Jed Hurren (138), Colten Gunderson (160) and Aaron McDaniel. Hurren, Gunderson and McDaniel were all No. 1 seeds, while Hansen, the No. 2 seed, knocked off the No. 1 seed in the finals.
It was a gritty performance by Hansen, who edged Malad’s Sam Willie in overtime and then came from behind to outpoint Bear Lake’s Tyler Saunders in the finals. Hansen outscored Saunders 4-1 in the final round to prevail 4-2.
Hurren secured a first-round takedown and never trailed in his hard-fought 5-3 win over returning 2A state medalist Jimmy Williams of Bear Lake. Meanwhile, Gunderson pinned Malad’s Hunter Wray in the second round of their championship showdown, while McDaniel came through with three takedowns in his 7-2 victory over Aberdeen’s Emmanuel Carrillo. Williams, Gunderson and Carrillo were all No. 2 seeds.
The Pirates were also represented in the finals by Gavin Peterson (106), Stellar Tew (126) and Ben Jensen (220). Tew and Jensen both lost by five points or fewer.
The two Pirates who were triumphant in third-place bouts were Colter Barzee (98) and Mitchell Mumford (113). The 98-pound weight class in this district is stacked. Additionally, West Side was represented in the consolation finals by Parker Wangsgard (106), Garrett Taylor (145), Terrell Gunderson (152) and Kale Breckencamp (182).
West Side crowned more champions than any other team in the tourney, followed by Malad and Grace with three apiece, and Soda Springs and Aberdeen with two each.
PRESTON WRESTLING
The 4A Fifth District Championships took place Wednesday at Pocatello High School. As expected, it was a close three-team race. Unfortunately for Preston, it was missing a couple of its best wrestlers and ultimately didn’t have enough depth and star power to defend its title.
Century was able to edge Pocatello by 19 points, 310-291, to capture the team title, while Preston was third with 251 points. Poky crowned six champions, followed by Century with five and Preston with four.
Reigning supreme for Preston in their respective weight classes were freshman Porter Campbell (98) and veterans Tavin Rigby (138), Parker Bodily (170) and Micah Serr (182). Rigby, Bodily and Serr are also returning 4A state placers and Serr was a finalist last season as a sophomore.
Campbell and Rigby both stuck their opponents in the finals, while Serr won by injury default. The junior improved to 56-1 on the season, in the process, while Rigby, who is also a junior, improved to 45-5 during the 2022-23 campaign. Meanwhile, Bodily pulled out a hard-fought 3-2 win.
The Indians also had two other finalists in Tayden Edwards (152) and Freeman Sturges (220), plus two other grapplers who were triumphant in true second-place matches in Quinn Bradford (145) and Ethan Keller (160). Edwards lost in nailbiting fashion, 8-7, in the finals.
Only the champions of this three-team district punched their ticket to next weekend’s 4A State Championships. However, all four Preston grapplers that placed second will have a legitimate shot at getting in via a wildcard bid.
